NBA Positional Power Rankings: Harden, Westbrook Are Insane

Welcome to the second installment of our NBA Positional Power Rankings, where we explore James Harden’s monstrous stretch and the evolution of Giannis Antetokounmpo

The season’s first three months are behind us.

A lot has transpired since the very first positional power rankings of the season was installed in November. Since then, James Harden has increased his leverage as an MVP candidate, Russell Westbrook continues to do Russell Westbrook things and the addition of other players into the list has brought serious intrigue.

So, without hesitation, here is the best players by position as we enter the first few weeks of January.

Point Guards

1. Russell Westbrook: There shouldn’t be any debate to who should get the No.1 slot. Westbrook is operating at a level that’s unheard of in this day in age – averaging 30.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 10.5 assists per game on a Thunder team that’s lacking cohesion across its roster. Already, Westbrook has accumulated 16 triple-doubles in just 36 of Oklahoma City’s games this year. It’s worth mentioning that he produced 18 all of last season with a better supporting cast.

2. Damian Lillard: Portland has been caught in the crosshairs of insufficient forward play and bad misfortune from free agent pick ups this season. This hasn’t impeded Damian Lillard from making his case to being an All-Star selection. Through 32 games, Lillard is arguably having his best season offensively – pouring in 27 points per game and shooting 45 percent from the field.

However, it’s been his steady rebounding (bringing down 4.5 boards a game), as well as an improved efficiency with drives at the rim that’s made Lillard one of the best at his position thus far. According to Rip City Project, Lillard is connecting on roughly 55.7 percent of his shots at the rim this season, the third-best mark in basketball for all NBA guards.

3. Kyrie Irving: The defending champs have yet to miss a step so far this season, winning 26 of its first 34 games while posing as the Eastern Conference’s clear-cut No.1. A major reason for that has been the continual improvement of Kyrie Irving. Entering this season’s halfway point, Irving has shown the willingness to adapt his game that very few at his position can.

He’s flourished as of late, stepping up in J.R. Smith’s absence to become Cleveland’s top perimeter shooter, making 42 percent of his three-point shots. In a season that so far has seen Irving play his third-highest amount of minutes per game in his career, 34.8, Kyrie is averaging career-highs in points (23.9 per game) as well as field goal percentage (48.1 percent).

Shooting Guards

1. James Harden: It’s okay to admit that James Harden, formerly one of the NBA’s most one-dimensional players, is now suddenly a serious MVP threat. Yes, even a well-rounded star. Through two months, the “Bearded One” has manufactured numbers that are hard to dispute, such as averaging 37.8 points,15.9 assists and 10.9 rebounds per 100 possessions.

Not to mention, Harden has tallied 29 double-doubles (most in NBA) and nine triple-doubles (2nd most). In the process, Harden is profiting within head coach Mike D’Antoni’s offensive-friendly atmosphere, currently navigating the Houston Rockets to the Western Conference’s third best record at 28-9.

2. DeMar DeRozan: Quiet, consistent, efficient. All three of these words can best describe DeMar DeRozan’s play throughout this season’s first half. The presumable All-Star is thriving as an exceptionally high-usage player for the Raptors, issuing a 34.3 USG% (No. 1 among qualified shooting guards per Hollinger).

Along the way, DeRozan is amidst his best season offensively, generating 27.5 points while also adding in five rebounds per game. It’s also worth mentioning that DeRozan has 16 registered 30+ point performances already, which is the second most at his position.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: There are many positions that fit comfortably into Antetokounmpo’s repertoire. Some nights he is Milwaukee’s most efficient point guard, assisting on 28.6 percent of the team’s field goals. Other nights he can step in as a shooter and drain 53.7 percent of his shots. And when need be, he will man the 4 position and anchor the Bucks’ frontcourt, gobbling up 13.4 rebounds per 100 possessions.

In a sense, there really isn’t a true label to give Antetokounmpo, his 6-foot-11 size and sheer versatility makes him one of the league’s very few “position-less” players. But considering that 64 percent of his playing time has been spent at the SG position, this is exactly where I’ll categorize him as.

For the record, Antekoumpo is currently the only player in the NBA this season that’s leading his team in points (23.9 per game), rebounds (9.1), assists (5.8), steals (2) and blocks (1.9). With numbers like that, the “Greek Freak” deserves nomination as the league’s most productive player.

Small Forwards

1. Kevin Durant: December was quite a productive month for KD, as it saw Durant tally four 30+ point performances and six double-doubles. In spite of the fact that Durant failed to finish off a stellar performance against Cleveland on Christmas Day (sorry I couldn’t resist), Durant continues to sport his best field goal percentage (53.8 percent) and offensive rating (125) of his career.

Not to mention, Durant is averaging 27.1 points and 9.1 rebounds per 36 minutes of play, that such rate is the best rate in the league amongst qualified small forwards.

2. LeBron James: I would be remiss to not consider LeBron into the early 2017 MVP discussion. For this season’s first two months, LBJ has out shined the majority of his peers on both ends of the floor respectively. On offense, he’s producing at a ridiculous pace; scoring 34.7 points and shooting 51 percent from field over the course of 100 possessions.

Defensively, he’s discovered an edge on the glass, scooping up 18.4 percent of Cleveland’s defensive rebounds.

This sort of production isn’t to be expected by a 32 year-old who is in his 14th professional season. But that’s what makes LeBron so unique. No matter what the circumstance, he continues to tinker and adapt a different aspect of his game annually.

There should be no unexplainable reason for why James is averaging a career-high in assists (8.4 per game) at this point. But he is. And for that I’m placing him just a slight tick below Durant.

3. Kawhi Leonard: Leonard continues to stabilize the Spurs’ perimeter defense this season, as he’s limiting opponents to shoot 44 percent against from the field and 32.1 percent from 3. With that, Kawhi remains one of the best defensive rebounders at his position, grabbing 16 percent of all opponents’ missed shots.

Although Leonard is experiencing a slight decline in field goal percentage (47.1 percent), he’s making up for it by driving more, which is translating into better production offensively. Through December, Leonard is experiencing career-highs in Offensive Rating (121), free throw attempts (7.1 per game) and points (24 per game).

Power Forwards

1. Anthony Davis: Okay I know the Pelicans are bad, like 11th place in Western Conference bad. But hey, at least they possess the game’s best power forward. That should count for something, right? At this point in time, there is no question over who is more deserving of the No. 1 spot than Anthony Davis.

He is a one-man wrecking crew for New Orleans inside, piling up 28.9 points and 11.7 rebounds per game (both career-highs), while also notching 22 double-doubles. The Brow also stands as the second most used big man in basketball (holding a 31.2 USG percentage), behind only DeMarcus Cousins.

2. Kristaps Porzingis: While he isn’t solving all of the Knicks’ problems, Porzingis remains one of the few constants in New York’s arsenal this season. Kristaps is excelling in nearly every facet amid head coach Jeff Hornacek’s playing style, by stepping up as the team’s most consistent rebounder (grabbing 7.8 per game), and most improved scorer.

Nearly three months into the season, Porzingis has accumulated the fourth most points amongst PF’s in the league, 644, which correlates to 20.1 per game. In the process, he’s improved his shooting numbers tremendously, shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 40.2 percent down-town.

3. Blake Griffin: If Griffin hadn’t missed the second half of December due to a right knee injury, he’d likely find himself higher on this list. Because, when he’s fully healthy, Griffin becomes one of the league’s most ferocious big men, as well as the key to the Clippers championship hopes.

The numbers speak for themselves. In 26 games this season, Griffin is producing a steady 22 points and eight rebounds every night. In addition, Griffin is making other players around him, for he’s issuing a 17.2 AST rate (2nd best amongst qualified PF’s).

Centers

1. DeMarcus Cousins: Whether or not you’re willing to admit that Cousins’ time in Sacramento could be fleeting, you can’t ignore the supremacy and sheer brilliance of Boogie’s season thus far. A clear-cut best and unanimous All-Star at his position, Cousins is operating at a level that’s similar to one of the game’s greatest post players.

Starting from the middle of October to now, Cousins is averaging 42.3 points and 14.8 rebounds per 100 possessions, as well as a 112 Offensive Rating. More so, Boogie is on pace for his 3rd season with a USG over 30 and a PER over 25. Since 1973, the only center who has accomplished all of this in a season is…Shaquille O’Neal in 1999. So with that said, is there any questions over who is the game’s most dynamic center currently? Because the answer should be a hard No.

2. Karl-Anthony Towns: On a Timberwolves team that’s beginning to witness the maturation of Zach LaVine and Andrew Wiggins, it’s easy to forget that 21-year old Karl Anthony-Towns is currently the team’s biggest asset. Towns remains Minnesota’s leading point scorer (averaging 21.5 PPG) and rebounder (11.5 RPG). In addition, KAT continues to make strides as a shooter as of late, connecting on 48 percent of his shots in December.

3. Joel Embiid: Well, well, well if it isn’t the player who initiated “The Process” himself? Embiid is taking the NBA by storm lately, flashing his potential from nearly everywhere on the floor. Whether it’s been through his prolific scoring, administering 38 points per 100 possessions.

His emergence as a top-tier shot blocker, registering 2.4 blocks per game, or endless shooting prowess (50.3 eFG%). The point is, Joel is already making his mark in just three months into his pro career.

