NBA playoff picture: Current matchups, seedings, standings

There’s just over a week left in the NBA’s regular season, with the playoffs starting Saturday, April 15.

The Cavs will aim to defend their title, the Warriors will try and reclaim it, the Spurs will try and crash the party again, and the Rockets and Celtics look like intriguing dark horses.

Entering Tuesday’s games, here’s what the playoff matchups look like.

1) Boston Celtics (50–27) vs. 8) Miami Heat (37–40)

2) Cleveland Cavaliers (49–27) vs. 7) Chicago Bulls (38–39)

3) Toronto Raptors (47–30) vs. 6) Atlanta Hawks (39–38)

4) Washington Wizards (46–31) vs. 5) Milwaukee Bucks (40–37)

Boston, Cleveland, Toronto and Washington have clinched playoff spots and home court in the first round.

Outside looking in: Indiana Pacers (37–40), Charlotte Hornets (36–41), Detroit Pistons (35–42)

1) Golden State Warriors (63–14) vs. 8) Portland Trail Blazers (38–39)

2) San Antonio Spurs (59–17) vs. 7) Memphis Grizzlies (42–35)

3) Houston Rockets vs. 6) Oklahoma City Thunder (43–33)

4) Utah Jazz (47–30) vs. 5) LA Clippers (47–31)

Golden State, San Antonio and Houston have clinched playoff spots and home court in the first round. Utah, LA, Oklahoma City and Memphis have clinched playoff spots.

Outside looking in: Denver Nuggets (36–40), New Orleans Pelicans (33–44)

View the full standings here.

