WATCH: Grizzlies Coach David Fizdale Rants After Game 2 Loss To Spurs

Memphis Grizzlies coach David Fizdale will have a hefty fine to pay in the next couple days. The first-year head coach blasted officials following Monday's Game 2 loss in their first-round series against the Spurs.

After trailing by as much as 25, the Grizzlies clawed their way back to cut the deficit to five points in the fourth quarter. However, the Spurs and a dominant Kawhi Leonard were just too much, winning 96-82. Leonard shot a perfect 19-19 from the free throw line compared to the Grizzlies who shot just 15 free throws overall as a team the entire game. Fizdale wasn't pleased.

“I know Pop’s got pedigree and I’m just a young rookie coach but they’re not gonna rook us.”

Watch the whole rant below.

Grizzlies coach David Fizdale goes off on the refs after the Game 2 loss: 'Take that for data!' pic.twitter.com/kBaGytjyyW — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 18, 2017

Game 3 is Thursday night in Memphis.

