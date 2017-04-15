NBA Playoffs 2017: Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers Preview

In the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs, here’s a preview of the 4-seeded Los Angeles Clippers taking on the 5-seeded Utah Jazz.

Despite both finishing with a 51-31 record, the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz‘s regular seasons were viewed through a very different lens. The Clippers were seen as somewhat of an underachiever, whereas the Jazz were basically viewed as the opposite, having clinched their first playoff berth since the 2011-12 season.

Only the Clippers’ superior 3-1 regular season series record was able to split the two teams, hence handing the Clippers the crucial home-court advantage.

The Clippers enter the playoffs in the midst of their best stretch of the season, having won seven consecutive games and 11 of their past 13 games. The Jazz also enter the postseason in prime form, winning seven of their past nine games.

This matchup promises to be interesting simply due to player availability. The Clippers were able to field their regular starting lineup in three of their four regular season contests, with only point guard Chris Paul missing a game due to injury. On the other hand, the Jazz fielded a total of eight different starters over the four games (such was their battle with injury throughout the season).

Likely Starting Lineups

Point Guard

Chris Paul (LAC) vs. George Hill (UTA)

Both team’s floor generals have missed extended amounts of the season with injury. Paul played in 61 games, missing time with thumb and hamstring injuries. whereas Hill featured in just 49 games due to both toe and groin issues. But during their time on the floor, each player has had a significant impact. Paul has had yet another stellar season, averaging 18.1 points, 9.2 assists 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 31.5 minutes per game.

In his first season with the Jazz, Hill averaged a career-high 16.9 points and 4.2 assists in 31.5 minutes per game. Known primarily for his defense, Hill has found a system with the Jazz that suits his offensive game, and hence has seen him flourish when healthy.

But as good as Hill has been this season, keeping Paul, a nine-time All-Star, in check is much easier said than done.

Advantage: Los Angeles Clippers

Shooting Guard

J.J. Redick (LAC) vs. Rodney Hood (UTA)

While Redick was again a picture of consistency and played in 78 games, Hood managed just 59 games due to lingering knee issues. But in encouraging news for the Jazz, Hood has managed to play in 10 of the final 12 games of the season. The main difference at this position is the experience level of each player.

Whereas Redick has played in 81 career playoff games including a trip to the 2009 NBA Finals as a member of the Orlando Magic, Hood is in just his third season and has yet to get a taste of playoff action.

So even if Hood does return to full health in time for the series, look for experience to be the deciding factor.

Advantage: Los Angeles Clippers

Small Forward

Luc Mbah a Mouse (LAC) vs. Gordon Hayward (UTA)

This represents a stark contrast in styles, with first time All-Star Hayward proving to be a dynamic, all-round offensive player, with Mbah a Moute being strictly a defensive specialist in the Clippers’ lineup.

While Hayward’s season numbers of 21.9 points and 5.4 rebounds completely dwarf Mbah a Moute’s 6.1 points and 2.1 rebounds per game, each player is vital to their team’s success in their own way. However, in order for the Jazz to prosper and advance in the postseason, the contributions of Hayward are of far more importance than those of Mbah a Moute.

Advantage: Utah Jazz

Power Forward

Blake Griffin (LAC) vs. Boris Diaw (UTA)

The result here is essentially a layup. The Jazz have had to split the starting duties between Diaw (33 games as a starter) and Derrick Favours (39 games) due to injuries. But whichever player the Jazz decide to roll out at the opening tip, they are going to be overmatched.

Diaw turns 35 this Sunday, and is averaging just 17.6 minutes per game, while Favors played in 50 total games, averaging 23.7 minutes per game. On the other side of the coin is Griffin, who missed 18 games midseason due to knee surgery. However, he is entering the postseason in prime form, having averaged 25.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

The following numbers during this recent stretch are the most promising for the Clippers moving forward: Griffin shot 59.3 percent from field, 85.1 percent from the free-throw line, and was a +121 overall while on the court.

So even taking into account that the Jazz have two options to throw at Griffin, his superior athleticism and versatility should overcome these obstacles.

Advantage: Los Angeles Clippers

Center

DeAndre Jordan (LAC) vs. Rudy Gobert (UTA)

This is certainly the marquee matchup of the series. Jordan (12.7 points, 13.8 rebounds, 1.7 blocks per game) was selected as an All-Star for the first time, whereas Gobert produced 14.0 points, 12.8 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and shot 66.1 percent from the field – all career-highs.

Defensively, both players are among the elite in the entire league, and not just among centers. Jordan was named to the NBA all-defensive first team last season, with Gobert right at the top of the candidates vying for this season’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Advantage: Utah Jazz

Sixth Man/Bench

Jamal Crawford (LAC) vs. Joe Johnson (UTA)

The 37-year-old Crawford and the 35-year-old Johnson are the key ingredients for their respective benches in this series. Crawford has played in 61 career playoff games, while Johnson has competed in 101 playoff games, which includes being in a deciding Game 7 on eight occasions.

Austin Rivers has made great strides for the Clippers, averaging 12.0 points per game including a career-high 37.1 percent from three. Furthermore, veterans Marreese Speights and Raymond Felton have been solid backups in their first season in Los Angeles.

Due to their high injury rate, the Jazz have had just two players start in at least 60 games, compared to five players on the Clippers side. Therefore, their bench unit has been somewhat of a rotating cast. The Australian duo of Joe Ingles and Dante Exum each started 26 games for the season, but have predominately been a key component of the second unit.

Ingles featured in all 82 games, averaging 7.1 points per game on 44.1 percent shooting from downtown, both career highs. Derrick Favors improved as the season progressed, and was a +57 overall for the season whilst on the court.

Furthermore, having regular contributions from the likes of Shelvin Mack, Trey Lyles and Alex Burks provides the Jazz with one of the deeper benches in the league. This trio, who would each start for a number of teams in the league, started just 13 games between them for the season.

Advantage: Utah Jazz

Coaching

Doc Rivers (LAC) vs. Quin Snyder (UTA)

Rivers is about to enter the playoffs for the 10th season in a row, and 14th overall. Snyder, meanwhile, is entering his first postseason as coach of the Jazz.

But while Snyder has improved the Jazz from a 40-42 record last season to 51-31 this season, Rivers already has the credits in the bank, most notably leading the Boston Celtics to the 2008 title.

Advantage: Los Angeles Clippers

Key Matchup

DeAndre Jordan (LAC) vs Rudy Gobert (UTA)

The battle of the big men just nudges past the floor generals in Chris Paul and George Hill.

In terms off overall importance to their team, Gobert appears to reign supreme. While Gobert only nudges Jordan slightly in field-goal attempts per game (7.7 to 7.1), he comfortably surpasses Jordan for touches per game over the season, 61.7 to 51.3 per game. Furthermore, Gobert is entering the playoffs with the best offensive stretch of his career.

Over his past 11 games, Gobert has averaged 19.2 points and 12.8 rebounds on a sizzling 71.7 percent clip from the field.

One area in which Jordan has the edge, and which will be crucial in a playoff setting, is on the boards. Jordan ranked second in the league this year in rebounding percentage at 24.4, with Gobert ranked 10th at 21.7 percent. Overall for the season, Jordan grabbed 20 or more rebounds on 10 occasions, while Gobert did so just twice.

Los Angeles Will Win If…

Their starting five remains healthy and replicates their regular season form. Among all five-man units in the league who have played at least 500 minutes together, the Clippers trailed only the Golden State Warriors with an outstanding net rating of +15.8.

Utah Will Win If…

Their bench unit continues to produce. Only Jeff Withey, who averaged just 8.5 minutes per game through the regular season, had a negative net rating. Conversely, the Clippers featured four players averaging at least 15 minutes per game who produced a negative net rating over the course of the season. Over an extended series, this could be crucial.

Prediction:

Los Angeles Clippers defeat Utah Jazz 4-3.

