NBA Playoffs 2017: San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies Preview

In the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs, here’s a preview of the No. 2-seeded San Antonio Spurs against the No. 7-seeded Memphis Grizzlies.

The San Antonio Spurs look to end their NBA championship drought in this year’s NBA Playoffs. They won the title in 2014, but haven’t come close since despite winning 60 games or more in the three of the past four seasons.

After losing in the Western Conference semifinals last season, they’ll square off against the Memphis Grizzlies this season, a familiar playoff foe.

The Spurs swept the Grizzlies in the first round of the 2016 NBA Playoffs and very well could do the same this go around.

San Antonio has posted an all-time record of 14-4 against Memphis in the playoffs, sweeping three of four series and losing as a No. 1 seed in a six-game shocker in 2011.

The two teams played four close games in the regular season with each team winning two games apiece. However, Kawhi Leonard sat out their matchup Feb. 6 when the Grizzlies won handily 89-74. They outscored the Spurs 20-9 in the fourth quarter of that contest.

However, the NBA Playoffs is a different story altogether when it comes to regular season wins and losses.

Likely Starting Lineups

Point Guard

Tony Parker (SAS) vs. Mike Conley (MEM)

“Moves” A novel by Mike Conley pic.twitter.com/xyi3wFQ2FC — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) April 13, 2017

The rumor mill was abuzz last offseason with Mike Conley on the free agent market and one of the biggest teams in the running for his services was the Spurs. Instead, Conley decided to re-sign with the Memphis Grizzlies.

This season, he’s averaging a career-high 20.5 points per game along with 6.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds. His counterpart on the other side, Tony Parker, is averaging 10.1 points, 4.5 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game.

Parker, at age 34, is remains the floor general for the Spurs offense but Conley is the catalyst for the Grizzlies offense. Spurs fans could see Dejounte Murray early in this series if Conley gives Parker trouble.

But with help in the paint in the form of Pau Gasol and LaMarcus Aldridge, the Spurs could contain Conley just enough to allow Parker to remain on the floor.

Advantage: Memphis Grizzlies

Shooting Guard

Danny Green (SAS) vs. Vince Carter (MEM)

Danny Green is still a serviceable shooting guard for the San Antonio Spurs. With the interior presence they have along with Kawhi Leonard, Green hasn’t been needed as much on offense this season. He’s averaging 7.3 points and 3.3 rebounds through 68 games in the regular season.

As the Grizzlies will look to slow down Kawhi Leonard any way they can. So Green should be ready to step up. He matches up with Vince Carter, who at 40 years of age, has been able to show there’s still a lot of talent left in the tank.

Carter is averaging 8.0 points and 3.1 rebounds per game for the Grizzlies. Since Memphis hasn’t gotten much out of Chandler Parsons this season, Carter has stepped up in his place. It will be interesting to see if Carter can take advantage of this matchup with his veteran savvy.

Advantage: Push

Small Forward

Kawhi Leonard (SAS) vs. Tony Allen (MEM)

Kawhi Leonard is having a career season for the San Antonio Spurs. He is averaging 25.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the second-seed in the West this season. And against the Grizzlies in the regular season, Leonard was even more superb.

The 25-year-old forward averaged 24.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in three games against Memphis this season. Leonard is sure to turn it up a notch with the 2017 NBA Playoffs in full swing.

Advantage: San Antonio Spurs

Power Forward

LaMarcus Aldridge (SAS) vs. JaMychal Green (MEM)

The Spurs’ second-leading scorer, LaMarcus Aldridge should give JaMychal Green problems all series long. Aldridge’s mid-range game gives the Spurs the ability to spread the floor and run a pick-and-pop that will bring Green away from the basket a lot.

Aldridge looks to pick up where he left off in last year’s NBA Playoffs, shooting 52.1 percent from the floor.

As a former member of the Spurs, Green has found his footing with the Memphis Grizzlies, cracking the starting lineup in his fourth NBA season. He’s averaging 8.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, but he’ll have his hands full trying to contain LaMarcus Aldridge.

Advantage: San Antonio Spurs

Center

Pau Gasol (SAS) vs. Marc Gasol (MEM)

The Spurs ran this gorgeous play to get Pau Gasol the open corner three at the end of the first quarter pic.twitter.com/FyQwc7mA59 — Bruno Passos (@brunosteps) March 28, 2017

The Gasol brothers face off in the 2017 NBA Playoffs, which should make for a very competitive matchup. Pau, in his 17th NBA season, is averaging 12.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Marc is putting up career numbers in his ninth NBA season. He’s averaging a career-high 19.5 points per game, 6.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists this season for Memphis.

Pau has expanded his range to the three-point line, shooting 53.8 percent sinking 56-of-104 three-pointers this season.

Keeping Marc outside the paint all series long could be in the plans for San Antonio, but Pau will still have to defend at high-level to limit Marc’s role in the Memphis’ offense.

Advantage: Push

Sixth Man/Bench

SAS Bench vs. MEM Bench

Jonathon Simmons should be forced to enter next year’s dunk contest ???? pic.twitter.com/Z7PjvCCWS9 — Fanly (@fanly) April 11, 2017

The Spurs have big men David Lee and Dewayne Dedmon, forwards Jonathon Simmons and Davis Bertans, guards Manu Ginobili, Kyle Anderson and Patty Mills off their bench. With so much talent off the bench, the Spurs could make easy work of the Grizzlies.

With a possible starting five and then some on the opposite bench, the Grizzlies primary bench player is 35-year-old Zach Randolph. He’s averaging 14.1 points and 8.2 rebounds in his first stint off the bench with Memphis.

They do have rookie point guard Andrew Harrison, shooting guard Troy Daniels and small forward James Ennis. But Ennis is nursing an injury and is questionable for Game 1. Harrison and Daniels could play a role, but against a Gregg Popovich-coached team, they could be in over their heads.

Advantage: San Antonio Spurs

Coaching

Gregg Popovich (SAS) vs. David Fizdale (MEM)

In his first season as a head coach, David Fizdale has to face one of the best head coaches in the game in Gregg Popovich. While Fizdale coached a team that was third in the NBA in scoring defense, allowing 100.0 points per game, Popovich’s Spurs’ rank second (98.1).

As one of only two teams allowing under 100 points per game, the Spurs hold the reins in this series from a strategic standpoint. They’re a team that can possibly go 10-man deep if not 12. With so many options for Popovich to work with, the Grizzlies could be in for a sweep.

Advantage: San Antonio Spurs

Key Matchup

Kawhi Leonard (SAS) vs. Tony Allen (MEM)

Kawhi Leonard posts 32 points & 12 rebounds as the @spurs rally to beat the Grizzlies in OT, 95-89. pic.twitter.com/INHT66qnzX — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 5, 2017

Kawhi Leonard went off for 32 points in the Spurs’ most recent victory 95-89 victory in overtime over the Memphis Grizzlies back on April 5. His matchup with Tony Allen will be an intriguing one as Allen is the Grizzlies’ proverbial defensive stopper.

Allen will have his hands full all series long with Leonard. He’ll do his best to slow him down but with all the MVP talk going away from Leonard, he’s sure to put on some impressive numbers.

San Antonio Will Win If…

They play team ball, something they’ve rarely ever had an issue with. With such a deep bench and Kawhi Leonard on the floor, the Spurs could be getting a few days rest with a sweep.

Memphis Will Win If…

Tony Allen shuts down Kawhi Leonard and Mike Conley plays the playoff series of his life. The Grizzlies are still soul-searching with Conley and Marc Gasol leading the way. If they can somehow shut down the Spurs options on offense, they’ll win.

Prediction:

San Antonio Spurs defeat Memphis Grizzlies 4-0.

This article originally appeared on