2017 NBA playoffs schedule: Key dates

The NBA playoffs start April 15, with regular-season games wrapping up in less than a week.

Although matchups aren’t locked in yet, below are the important start dates for each playoff round, with the Finals set to start on June 1 and wrap up by June 18 at the latest.

April 15: Playoffs begin

May 1: Conference semifinals begin

May 16: Conference Finals begin (possible move up to May 14 or 15)

June 1: NBA Finals begin

June 18: Finals end — latest possible date

June 22: NBA draft

This article originally appeared on