2017 NBA playoffs schedule: Key dates
The NBA playoffs start April 15, with regular-season games wrapping up in less than a week.
Although matchups aren’t locked in yet, below are the important start dates for each playoff round, with the Finals set to start on June 1 and wrap up by June 18 at the latest.
April 15: Playoffs begin
May 1: Conference semifinals begin
May 16: Conference Finals begin (possible move up to May 14 or 15)
June 1: NBA Finals begin
June 18: Finals end — latest possible date
June 22: NBA draft