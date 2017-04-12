NBA Playoff Schedule: First round games, tip-off times, TV channel, live stream

The 2017 NBA playoffs are upon us. Team matchups were finalized earlier in the week with seeding set after the final game of the regular season.

The first round will start on April 15. Conference semifinals will be held on May 1 before the Conference Finals are on May 16. The start of the Conference Finals could also be moved to May 14 or 15.

The NBA Finals will start on June 1. Last year, the Cleveland Cavaliers won the championship, after the Golden State Warriors blew a 3–1 series lead.

Here's a look at the schedule and how to catch the games

Home team listed first.

Saturday, April 15

Game 1: (2) Cavaliers vs. (7) Pacers, 3 p.m., ABC

Game 1: (3) Raptors vs. (6) Bucks, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 1: (2) Spurs vs. (7), Grizzlies8 p.m., ESPN

Game 1: (4) Clippers/Jazz vs. (5) Jazz/Clippers 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, April 16

Game 1: (4) Hawks vs. (5) Wizards, 1 p.m., TNT

Game 1: (1) Warriors vs. (8) Blazers, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Game 1: (1) Celtics vs. (8) Bulls, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Game 1: (3) Rockets vs. (6) Thunder, 9 p.m., TNT

This post will be updated.

Games on ABC and ESPN channels can be watched here online.

You can watch NBA TV games online here.

Games on TNT can be watched here online.

This article originally appeared on