NBA playoff picture: Updated matchups, seedings, standings

The NBA playoffs are just days away, and the playoff picture is becoming clear.

Golden State has clinched the West, and Cleveland looks capable of hanging on to the top seed in the East after Wednesday’s win over Boston. There is still a spot up for grabs in the Eastern Conference, but the Western Conference field is set.

The Cavs are looking to repeat as champions after last year's upset of the Warriors in the NBA Finals.

As of Monday, here's what the current matchups look like.

1) Cleveland Cavaliers (51–29) vs. 8) Chicago Bulls (39–41)

2) Boston Celtics (51–29) vs. 7) Indiana Pacers (40–40)

3) Toronto Raptors (50–31) vs. 6) Milwaukee Bucks (41–39)

4) Washington Wizards (48–32) vs. 5) Atlanta Hawks (42–38)

Boston, Cleveland, Toronto and Washington have clinched playoff spots and home court in the first round. Atlanta and Milwaukee have clinched playoff spots.

Outside looking in: Miami Heat (39-41)

1) Golden State Warriors (66–14) vs. 8) Portland Trail Blazers (40–40)

2) San Antonio Spurs (61–19) vs. 7) Memphis Grizzlies (43–38)

3) Houston Rockets (54-26) vs. 6) Oklahoma City Thunder (46–34)

4) Utah Jazz (49–31) vs. 5) Los Angeles Clippers (49–31)*

The Western Conference playoff teams are set as Golden State has clinched home-court advantage throughout the playoffs. San Antonio and Houston have clinched playoff spots and home court in the first round and are locked into their seeds. Utah, Los Angeles, Oklahoma City and Memphis have clinched playoff spots.

The Spurs and Grizzlies, Rockets and Thunder and Jazz and Clippers are locked in for the first round. *The Jazz and Clippers are still playing for home court advantage.

View the full standings here.

