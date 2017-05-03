NBA Playoff Capsules

BOSTON (AP) Isaiah Thomas scored 53 points – the second-highest total in Celtics playoff history – to help Boston beat the Washington Wizards 129-119 in overtime on Tuesday night and take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinals.

Fiddling with the mouth guard he began using after losing one of his front teeth in Game 1, Thomas had nine points in overtime, when the Celtics outscored Washington 15-5. He is the fifth player in the history of the NBA’s most-decorated franchise to score 50 or more points in a postseason game, missing John Havlicek’s team record by one point.

It was also a career playoff best for Thomas.

John Wall had 40 points and 13 assists for the Wizards.

The series moves to Washington for Games 3 and 4 on Thursday and Sunday.

—

WARRIORS 106, JAZZ 94

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Stephen Curry scored 22 points in three quarters of work and top-seeded Golden State warmed up in a hurry after a weeklong layoff between playoff games, beating Utah in the opener of the Western Conference semifinals.

Draymond Green scored Golden State’s first six points of the fourth quarter and wound up with 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two more blocks to bring his remarkable five-game playoff swat total to 19.

Kevin Durant added 17 points on an uncharacteristically cold shooting night at 7 for 17 and had five rebounds and five assists. He missed the middle two games against Portland because of a strained left calf then returned for 20 minutes in Game 4. Zaza Pachulia scored 10 points in 14 minutes.

Rudy Gobert had 13 points, eight rebounds, two blocks and a Flagrant 1 foul on Green in the fourth for the Jazz, who just finished off the Clippers in a seven-game series Sunday while the Warriors waited after eliminating Portland in a sweep April 24.

Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is Thursday night at Oracle Arena.