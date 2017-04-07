NBA Player Power Rankings: Who Should Win The Race For MVP?

The race for the 2016-17 NBA MVP award is nearing its conclusion. Can the two-time defending award-winner catch up in time?

The race for the 2016-17 NBA MVP award is coming to an end. There are still games to be played, but the herd of candidates is thinning and the voters are beginning to make final decisions on who deserves the prestigious honor.

In this week’s edition of the NBA Player Power Rankings, the question beckons: who is winning MVP and who might join them on the All-NBA teams?

With the exception of choosing an MVP frontrunner, the most difficult aspect of compiling this week’s Player Power Rankings was excluding good players on bad teams. That included Karl-Anthony Towns, who has been unstoppable for months on end.

The reality is: Towns is getting big numbers on a bad team, while the player who replaced him has been producing well on a team that’s winning.

Towns will undoubtedly return to the Player Power Rankings, but the criteria is becoming more strict. Winning tends to take precedence when comparing two legitimately equal candidates, most notably when one isn’t in the postseason picture or making NBA history.

The question is: which stars made the cut and who are the current favorites for the 2016-17 MVP and All-NBA honors?

Honorable Mention: Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors

Position: Point Guard

Age: 31 (3/25/1986)

Experience: 11th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .465/.416/.829

2016-17 Season Averages: 37.8 MPG, 22.8 PPG, 6.9 APG, 4.7 RPG, 1.5 SPG, 3.3 3PM

Toronto Raptors star Kyle Lowry was kept out of the Player Power Rankings due to his injury, but he’s right back in following his unbelievable return. Despite having not played a single game since All-Star Weekend, Lowry was dominant against the Detroit Pistons.

Considering Lowry is easily one of the Top 20 players in the NBA, as well as one of the Top 20 players this season, one performance is enough to reintroduce him.

In his first game back from a 21-game absence, Lowry played 42 minutes in a 105-102 victory over a game Pistons team. During those 42 minutes, he recorded 27 points, 10 assists, five rebounds, and two steals on 9-of-16 shooting from the field.

Lowry also shot 2-of-5 from 3-point range and 7-of-7 from the free throw line in a performance that seemed to answer the question of whether or not he’d be rusty upon returning.

Though Lowry’s injury may prevent him from making an All-NBA team, he’s one of the league’s elite point guards. He ranks in the Top 10 overall in Real Plus-Minus, and trails just Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, and Stephen Curry at his position.

A true two-way player and a leader in every sense of the word, the three-time All-Star deserves to be back in the Player Power Rankings.

20. Paul Millsap, Atlanta Hawks

Position: Power Forward

Age: 32 (2/10/1985)

Experience: 11th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .442/.312/.761

2016-17 Season Averages: 34.1 MPG, 18.1 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 3.7 APG, 1.6 ORPG, 1.3 SPG, 0.9 BPG, 1.1 3PM

Paul Millsap is back and the Atlanta Hawks are looking like the team they’re capable of being. Atlanta went 2-6 in eight games without Millsap, thus ending its chances of securing a 45-win season and calling its postseason aspirations into question.

After struggling in Millsap’s first game back from an eight-outing absence, Atlanta returned to postseason-caliber form in the second go-round.

In his returning performance, Millsap posted 14 points, four rebounds, and two assists on 4-of-14 shooting in a 91-82 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. It was a disaster of a game for an Atlanta team that’s been desperately searching for stability.

In his second game back, however, Millsap torched the Boston Celtics for 26 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and two steals on 8-of-15 shooting in a 123-116 victory.

Defeating one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference should provide Atlanta with a new sense of confidence. Coupled with the return of the best player on the roster, the Hawks should rediscover some measure of consistency.

Millsap is one of the most well-rounded players in the NBA, and now that he’s healthy again, he should be in the Top 20 until season’s end.

19. Paul George, Indiana Pacers

Position: Small Forward

Age: 26 (5/2/1990)

Experience: 7th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .455/.390/.901

2016-17 Season Averages: 35.7 MPG, 23.3 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 3.3 APG, 1.6 SPG, 2.5 3PM

Paul George and the Indiana Pacers are trending upwards at the most opportune time imaginable. Indiana is still a game below .500, which is a painful truth to stomach, but the past three games have been quite intriguing

George has been in and out of the Player Power Rankings in 2016-17, but he returns to the Top 20 on the strength of one heck of a week.

George began this past week with 28 points and nine rebounds during a 111-100 loss to the Toronto Raptors. A game later, he outdid himself with 43 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, three steals, and a block in a classic 135-130 double-overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With Indiana in desperate need of a victory, George stepped up with 35 points and 10 rebounds in a 105-90 redemption win over the Raptors.

George made it two in a row when he posted 23 points, 10 rebounds, and four steals in a 104-89 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. That gave him wins over Giannis Antetokounmpo and DeMar DeRozan, as well as an unforgettable duel with LeBron James, in just one week.

George is rounding into postseason form and will make Indiana a tough matchup for whichever team it encounters in the 2017 NBA Playoffs.

18. Blake Griffin, Los Angeles Clippers

Position: Power Forward

Age: 28 (3/16/1988)

Experience: 7th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .496/.358/.752

2016-17 Season Averages: 34.1 MPG, 21.8 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 5.0 APG, 1.8 ORPG, 1.0 SPG, 0.7 3PM

Prior to his injury, Blake Griffin was one of the Top 10 players in the 2017 NBA Player Power Rankings. He’d experienced brief stints in the Top 5, but ultimately fell because of the injury he suffered and the lingering effects of it.

Based on how well Griffin continues to play, however, it’s no longer fair or practical to keep him out of the Player Power Rankings.

Over the course of his past five appearances, Griffin is averaging 28.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.4 steals on 68.0 percent shooting from the field. He’s also averaging 2.0 3-point field goals made on 52.6 percent shooting from distance during that stretch.

Griffin’s two performances from this past week not only boosted his statistics, but reaffirmed his status as one of the Top 20 players in the NBA.

The four-time All-NBA honoree demolished the Los Angeles Lakers with 36 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and a steal in a 115-104 victory. He shot 12-of-15 from the field, 4-of-7 from beyond the arc, and 8-of-9 from the free throw line.

A game later, Griffin had 32 points and six assists on 11-of-14 shooting from the field in a 112-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. He’s back.

17. Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers

Position: Point Guard

Age: 25 (3/23/1992)

Experience: 6th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .470/.395/.906

2016-17 Season Averages: 35.0 MPG, 25.0 PPG, 5.8 APG, 3.2 RPG, 1.2 SPG, 2.4 3PM

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving has been one of the most improved players in the NBA during the 2016-17 season. One could argue that such a development begins with Irving playing upwards of 70 games for just the third time in five 82-game seasons.

That continues with Irving embracing the expectations that have been set upon him since he clinched the Cavaliers’ title win in the clutch moments of the 2017 NBA Finals.

Irving began this past week with 24 points and nine assists on 11-of-16 shooting from the field in a 122-105 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. He struggled against Indiana, but bounced back with 24 points, eight assists, and no turnovers in a win over the Orlando Magic.

To close out the week, Irving tallied 19 points and five assists to no turnovers during a 114-91 blowout of Isaiah Thomas and the Boston Celtics.

Cleveland has a superstar in LeBron James and an abundance of depth, but Irving is a crucial figure. He’s often the closer for the Cavaliers, and with a track record of stepping up on the biggest stage imaginable, it’s hard to poke holes in that reputation.

At 25 years of age, Irving appears to be closing in on a leap that will truly cement his status as one of the top point guards in the NBA.

16. Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Position: Power Forward

Age: 27 (3/4/1990)

Experience: 5th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .418/.304/.706

2016-17 Season Averages: 32.8 MPG, 10.2 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 7.1 APG, 1.3 ORPG, 2.1 SPG, 1.4 BPG, 1.0 3PM

Draymond Green is the most polarizing player in the NBA, and quite frankly, there isn’t much competition. He’s a fan favorite locally, but his actions on the court and somewhat pedestrian statistics have alienated many outside of Northern California and East Lansing.

True as that all may be, Green is one of the Top 20 players in the Association—and the numbers only tell a fraction of the story.

Green is to the Warriors’ defense as Curry is to the team’s offense. Like Curry, Green may not always be on the ball, but even when he isn’t, the opposition is wary of what he may do when they least expect him to.

Whether it’s creating a turnover, forcing a bad shot or pass, or simply bringing a perfect rotation to disrupt a play call, Green is a defensive renaissance man.

This past week, Green’s numbers were somewhat indicative of what he brings to the table. He posted eight assists, six rebounds, three blocks, and a steal during a win over the Houston Rockets, and had a triple-double in a victory against the Washington Wizards.

Green is an advanced metrics superstar, but even beyond those numbers, he’s as important to Golden State’s success as anyone—including Curry.

15. DeMarcus Cousins, New Orleans Pelicans

Position: Center

Age: 26 (8/13/1990)

Experience: 7th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .452/.361/.772

2016-17 Season Averages: 34.2 MPG, 27.0 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 4.6 APG, 2.1 ORPG, 1.4 SPG, 1.3 BPG, 1.7 3PM

The New Orleans Pelicans may not be appearing in the 2017 NBA Playoffs, but DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis are displaying signs of incredible chemistry. Both are producing at an elite level and the results have begun to improve.

Cousins and the Pelicans may not be winning as much as one would like to see, but intriguing progress is being made in multiple phases.

Cousins began this past week with 37 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, three steals, and a block during a 117-89 blowout of his former team. He torched the Sacramento Kings with efficient shooting marks of 12-of-21 from the field and 5-of-8 from 3-point range.

Cousins couldn’t have done much more to torment his former team than he did, and that alone helps him maintain his Top 15 ranking.

A game later, Cousins recorded 26 points and 18 rebounds during a 117-110 loss to the Chicago Bulls. If that weren’t enough, he posted 30 points, 14 rebounds, nine assists, two blocks, and a steal during a 134-131 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

With a full offseason and training camp to develop stronger chemistry, Cousins and the Pelicans could achieve greatness as soon as 2017-18.

14. Marc Gasol, Memphis Grizzlies

Position: Center

Age: 32 (1/29/1985)

Experience: 9th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .460/.385/.832

2016-17 Season Averages: 34.5 MPG, 19.8 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 4.6 APG, 1.3 BPG, 0.9 SPG, 1.4 3PM

Marc Gasol missed five games with a foot injury, but he showed few signs of rust during the two games he returned for. That helped him maintain his tight grip on a Top 20 ranking and solidify his case for a potential All-NBA selection.

With the Memphis Grizzlies headed to a seventh consecutive postseason appearance, Gasol is in the running for an All-NBA First Team nod at center.

Gasol made his return on Apr. 4 against the San Antonio Spurs. Though the Grizzlies fell 95-89, Gasol anchored the defense and produced 11 points, seven assists, six rebounds, and a steal in 30 quality and healthy minutes.

A game later, Gasol stuffed the stat sheet with 23 points, five rebounds, five assists, four blocks, two steals, and three 3-point field goals made against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Gasol may not be a great rebounder, but the ground he covers defensively more than makes up for a lack of production in that regard. He’s also scoring at a career-best rate and has diversified his game to the point of being consistent from beyond the arc.

Gasol is the anchor and leader of a Memphis team that continues to win at a high enough level to make the playoffs in the Western Conference.

13. Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Position: Center

Age: 24 (6/26/1992)

Experience: 4th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .660/.000/.652

2016-17 Season Averages: 34.1 MPG, 14.0 PPG, 12.9 RPG, 4.0 ORPG, 1.2 APG, 2.7 BPG

The Utah Jazz have been one of the most pleasant surprises of the 2016-17 NBA regular season. Although most had Utah pegged as a team with the talent to make the playoffs, few expected it to be one of the top teams in the Western Conference.

With a supporting cast that’s been ravaged by injuries, Rudy Gobert deserves a high percentage of the credit for Utah’s overachievement.

Three starters—George Hill, Rodney Hood, and Derrick Favors—have missed at least 22 games, with Hill and Favors missing 31 apiece. Even Gordon Hayward missed eight games and required additional time to rediscover his form.

Gobert, meanwhile, has appeared in 77 of a possible 78 games, and has been the anchor of what’s most responsible for Utah’s success: the defense.

Well established as an elite defensive player, Gobert is beginning to break out as a legitimate star on the offensive end of the floor, as well. Over the course of his past 15 appearances, he’s averaging 18.5 points, 14.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 3.3 blocks on 71.4 percent shooting.

This writer’s choice for Defensive Player of the Year, Gobert is beginning to realize how impossible he is to defend with outstretched arms and control of the ball.

12. DeMar DeRozan, Toronto Raptors

Position: Shooting Guard

Age: 27 (8/7/1989)

Experience: 8th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .465/.268/.841

2016-17 Season Averages: 35.5 MPG, 27.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 4.0 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.5 3PM

Kyle Lowry may be back in the Player Power Rankings, but that does nothing to detract from DeMar DeRozan’s status as a legitimate star. He anchored the Toronto Raptors’ successful push through Lowry’s absence with a string of stellar showings.

DeRozan may never test favorably in the advanced metrics department, but he deserves legitimate consideration for an All-NBA Third Team selection.

DeRozan began this past week by going off for 40 points, nine rebounds, and four assists in a 111-100 victory over Paul George and the Indiana Pacers. He followed with 17 points and nine assists on 6-of-11 shooting during a win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

George got him back in their second meeting of the week, but DeRozan had 27 points in that loss, and dished out 10 assists during the Raptors’ 105-102 win over Detroit.

Not only did DeRozan excel as a facilitator in Lowry’s absence, but he helped his team win at a high level. In the 21 games without Lowry after the All-Star Break, Toronto doubled its losses with wins and secured a 14-7 record.

DeRozan has played at an All-NBA level and could be rewarded with an All-NBA Third Team nod that would alter the trajectory of his career and legacy.

11. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Position: Small Forward

Age: 22 (12/6/1994)

Experience: 4th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .522/.277/.774

2016-17 Season Averages: 35.5 MPG, 23.1 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 5.4 APG, 1.8 ORPG, 1.9 BPG, 1.6 SPG, 0.6 3PM

The Milwaukee Bucks have hit a bit of a rough patch, but Giannis Antetokounmpo has pulled them back into the postseason picture. He’s done so in virtually every way imaginable, and the statistics support that in a powerful way.

Milwaukee is a game above .500, and Antetokounmpo leads the team in points, rebounds, assists, blocks, and steals per game.

Antetokounmpo began this past week with 28 points, 14 rebounds, nine assists, two blocks, and a steal in a 108-105 win over the Detroit Pistons. A game later, he posted 31 points, 15 rebounds, nine assists, four steals, and two blocks in a loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Antetokounmpo struggled against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but followed with 25 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and one block against the Indiana Pacers.

Any time a player leads a postseason-caliber team in points, rebounds, assists, blocks, and steals, they’ll be in the Top 20. Statistics may not be the end-all, be-all, but it’s impossible to do what Antetokounmpo’s doing without having legitimate value.

At 22 years of age, Antetokounmpo is already playing like he’s one of the Top 10 players in the NBA—and that alone is reason to be intrigued.

10. Jimmy Butler, Chicago Bulls

Position: Small Forward

Age: 27 (9/14/1989)

Experience: 6th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .454/.356/.863

2016-17 Season Averages: 37.1 MPG, 23.8 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 5.6 APG, 1.7 ORPG, 1.9 SPG, 1.2 3PM

Jimmy Butler is doing everything in his power to ensure that the Chicago Bulls will appear in the 2016-17 NBA regular season. Since falling to 34-39, Chicago has won five of six en route to a 39-40 record and an opportunity to make the playoffs.

This past week, Butler continued to make his late-season pitch to voters for a first career selection to an All-NBA team.

Butler began this past week with 33 points, eight assists, five rebounds, and a block on 11-of-20 shooting against the Atlanta Hawks. That included two free throws to give Chicago a 106-104 lead with 2.1 seconds remaining—a score that would hold.

A game later, Butler poured in 39 points, six rebounds, five assists, one block, and a steal on 14-of-26 shooting in a 117-110 win over the New Orleans Pelicans

The next time out, Butler scored 26 points, albeit during a loss to the New York Knicks. He redeemed himself the next time out by posting 19 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and two steals during a win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Butler is as deserving of the No. 10 spot on this list as any player in the 10-to-15 range, and getting Chicago into the playoffs would solidify his place.

9. Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans

Position: Power Forward

Age: 24 (3/11/1993)

Experience: 5th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .506/.305/.804

2016-17 Season Averages: 36.3 MPG, 28.0 PPG, 11.9 RPG, 2.3 ORPG, 2.1 APG, 2.3 BPG, 1.3 SPG, 0.5 3PM

The New Orleans Pelicans have been eliminated from the race for the 2017 NBA Playoffs. Though that has to sting, the Pelicans have a bright future with DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis anchoring a dominant interior.

Even with New Orleans eliminated, it’s hard to overlook just how brilliant a player the 24-year-old Davis is becoming with every passing day.

Davis is on pace to become the first player to average at least 28.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks since Shaquille O’Neal in 2000-01. The last player to do so before O’Neal—who hit those marks five teams in his Hall of Fame career—was Bob McAdoo in 1975-76.

If the Pelicans can solidify the perimeter with quality shooters and defenders, Davis’ numbers could translate to team-wide dominance in 2017-18.

This past week, Davis helped his season averages with three explosive performances. He posted 19 points, 12 rebounds, and six blocks in a win over the Sacramento Kings, and had 30 points, 11 rebounds, and three steals against the Chicago Bulls.

For good measure, Davis poured in 41 points and four blocks on 18-of-31 shooting against the Denver Nuggets—his eighth 40-point game of 2016-17.

8. Chris Paul, Los Angeles Clippers

Position: Point Guard

Age: 31 (5/6/1985)

Experience: 12th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .475/.405/.888

2016-17 Season Averages: 31.5 MPG, 18.1 PPG, 9.3 APG, 4.9 RPG, 1.9 SPG, 2.0 3PM

Chris Paul is back and playing as well as he has at any point in the 2016-17 NBA regular season. The future Hall of Famer has been a dominant force during what’s been a tremendous and revitalizing four-game winning streak.

In the midst of a season that has many questioning whether or not Doc Rivers should keep this team together, Paul is giving him reason to do so.

Paul has recorded at least 20 points and 10 assists in each of his past four appearances. Last week, he posted 27 points and 13 assists during a win over the Washington Wizards, and 29 points and 10 assists during a victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Los Angeles only had two games this past week, but Paul continued his torrid stretch with a pair of purely dominant showings in two Clippers victories.

Paul recorded 29 points and 12 assists on 9-of-14 shooting from the field and 10-of-10 shooting from the free throw line in a 115-104 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. He followed with 22 points and 11 assists on 8-of-14 shooting against the Dallas Mavericks.

The question is: can Chris Paul and the Los Angeles Clippers maintain this momentum and make an elusive Western Conference Finals appearance?

7. John Wall, Washington Wizards

Position: Point Guard

Age: 26 (9/6/1990)

Experience: 7th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .453/.327/.802

2016-17 Season Averages: 36.4 MPG, 23.2 PPG, 10.7 APG, 4.2 RPG, 2.0 SPG, 1.1 3PM

Based off of a combination of individual brilliance, leadership, and team success, John Wall is one of the Top 10 players in the NBA. Well established as an elite facilitator, Wall has made a massive leap as a scorer and leader during the 2016-17 season.

The Washington Wizards rally around Wall at every twist and turn, and thus far, he’s lifted them up far more often than he’s let them down.

It’s easy to forget that the Wizards opened the 2016-17 NBA regular season at 6-12. Since suffering that 12th loss, however, Washington has gone 41-19 and firmly established itself as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

Though Scott Brooks, Bradley Beal, Otto Porter Jr., and the supporting cast all deserve praise, it’s Wall who has made this level of success possible.

Wall struggled this past week, but he bounced back by closing out the week in style. He recorded 23 points, 11 assists, and six steals during a 118-111 victory over the Charlotte Hornets, and had 24 points and eight assists on 8-of-15 shooting against the New York Knicks.

Wall is still underrated because he danced in college—seriously, that is the agenda—but he’s one of the best players and point guards in the NBA.

6. Isaiah Thomas, Boston Celtics

Position: Point Guard

Age: 28 (2/7/1989)

Experience: 6th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .463/.381/.910

2016-17 Season Averages: 34.0 MPG, 29.1 PPG, 5.9 APG, 2.7 RPG, 0.9 SPG, 3.2 3PM

The Boston Celtics have surrounded point guard Isaiah Thomas with the perfect storm. Avery Bradley and Marcus Smart are the perfect defensive complements in the backcourt, and Brad Stevens is a master strategist.

True as that may be, someone still has to go out and execute when the game is on the line, and Thomas has done that as well as anyone in the NBA.

Boston is a grind-it-out team that plays close games and trusts its closer to step up during the most crucial of moments. Thomas routinely steps up, which is a primary reason depth has been enough for Boston to surpass the 50-win mark.

As one of the Top 3 scorers in the NBA on one of the Top 2 teams in the Eastern Conference, Thomas has earned his Top 10 status.

This past week, Thomas continued what’s been an All-NBA season from the 28-year-old scoring machine. He posted 35 points and seven assists in a win over the Orlando Magic, had 19 points in 24 minutes against the New York Knicks, and tallied 24 and six against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Thomas finished the week with 35 points and further solidified his place as one of the Top 10 players in the NBA during the 2016-17 season.

5. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Position: Point Guard

Age: 29 (3/14/1987)

Experience: 8th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .468/.408/.901

2016-17 Season Averages: 33.5 MPG, 25.3 PPG, 6.6 APG, 4.5 RPG, 1.8 SPG, 4.1 3PM

The Golden State Warriors have returned to dominant form and Stephen Curry is playing like an MVP again. This past week, he continued to perform at an MVP-caliber level with gaudy statistics against a high caliber of competition.

Curry’s push for the 2017 NBA MVP award is a case of too little, too late, but he’s reminding fans of what it is that makes him a legitimate superstar.

The two-time MVP began this past week with 24 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and two steals in a 107-98 win over the Houston Rockets. He followed with 42 points and eight assists on a 15-of-22 shooting in a 139-115 victory over the Washington Wizards.

Following wins over James Harden and John Wall, it’s safe to say that Curry has silenced the critics who believed he’d declined because of statistics.

Curry followed those stellar showings with another pair of tremendous outings. He posted 19 points and nine assists during a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, and went off for 42 points and 11 assists against the Phoenix Suns.

Curry is producing like an MVP and leading his team to victory, and although he may not get the nod in 2016-17, he could get an All-NBA Second Team selection to improve his resume.

4. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

Position: Small Forward

Age: 32 (12/30/1984)

Experience: 14th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .545/.362/.674

2016-17 Season Averages: 37.6 MPG, 26.3 PPG, 8.7 APG, 8.5 RPG, 1.2 SPG, 1.7 3PM

If you had any questions pertaining to which team is the best in the Eastern Conference, you should have found your answer this past week. Not only did Cleveland go 4-0, but it blew out the team that it was tied with for the No. 1 seed.

The leader of Cleveland’s resurgent push was LeBron James, who had one of the best weeks of the 2016-17 season, if not his career.

James began the winning streak with 34 points on 14-of-22 shooting during a 122-105 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. He followed with 41 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists in a 135-130 double-overtime thriller of a win against the Indiana Pacers.

James finished with a triple-double in a 122-102 win over the Orlando Magic, and a 36-point and 10-rebound performance in a 114-91 demolition of the Boston Celtics.

James has a chance to tie Kobe Bryant and Karl Malone for the most All-NBA First Team selections in league history with what projects to be his 11th. Only Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard stand in his way, and Durant missed 20 games due to injury.

James continues to make history in 2016-17, and barring an unforeseen development, that should continue with another All-NBA First Team selection.

3. Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs

Position: Small Forward

Age: 25 (6/29/1991)

Experience: 6th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .483/.373/.880

2016-17 Season Averages: 33.6 MPG, 25.7 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 3.6 APG, 1.8 SPG, 0.8 BPG, 2.0 3PM

The San Antonio Spurs have helped Kawhi Leonard evolve from a system player into the heart of the system itself. Gregg Popovich is still running a masterful motion offense, but one could argue that Leonard is the only consistently reliable player for an isolation bucket.

Leonard may not be the most statistically impressive player in the NBA, but his production, efficiency, and defensive prowess have earned this Top 3 ranking.

Leonard should receive a second career All-NBA First Team selection for what’s been a truly remarkable season. That would go with his being an NBA champion, Finals MVP, two-time Defensive Player of the Year, two-time All-Star, and three-time All-Defensive Team honoree.

At 25 years of age, Leonard already has one of the most impressive resumes in NBA history—and there isn’t an ounce of hyperbole in that sentence.

Leonard is one of three players to have won Finals MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, with the others being Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon. He’s a long way from Jordan or Olajuwon territory, but a second All-NBA First Team selection would validate his superstar status.

Leonard continued his ascension this past week with 28 points and eight rebounds, 25 points and seven assists, and 32 points and 12 boards in three wins over postseason-bound opponents.

2. James Harden, Houston Rockets

Position: Point Guard

Age: 27 (8/26/1989)

Experience: 8th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .441/.345/.850

2016-17 Season Averages: 36.5 MPG, 29.2 PPG, 11.2 APG, 8.1 RPG, 1.5 SPG, 3.2 3PM

The race for the 2016-17 NBA MVP award has come down to just two individuals: James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Both players have rabid support systems in their respective bids for winning the most prestigious regular season award in basketball.

Although I’d love to see Harden receive the award that he should have won in 2014-15, he checks in at No. 2 in this week’s Player Power Rankings.

Harden has suffered a wrist injury a less than ideal time, as Westbrook continues to gain steam while The Bearded One fights through pain. Nevertheless, Harden is an All-NBA First Team lock and a 27-year-old who already has a strong Hall of Fame resume.

Assuming he’s honored in the way he should be, Harden would have three All-NBA First Team nods, four All-NBA nods overall, five All-Star Game appearances, and a Conference Finals.

In the short-term, Harden and the Rockets have locked up the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. He shot a combined 9-of-37 during two recent games against the Golden State Warriors, but had 31 points and 10 assists in a recent win over the Denver Nuggets.

As the first and only player in NBA history to both score and assist at least 2,000 points in a single season, Harden has as powerful an MVP case as anyone.

1. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

Position: Point Guard

Age: 28 (11/12/1988)

Experience: 9th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .426/.347/.841

2016-17 Season Averages: 34.7 MPG, 31.8 PPG, 10.7 RPG,10.4 APG, 1.7 SPG, 2.5 3PM

Russell Westbrook is a complete and utter collapse away from becoming the first player to average a triple-double since Oscar Robertson in 1961-62. You may be tired of hearing that, but years from now, it will be put into perspective.

It may be difficult to process history as it’s being made, but even if this becomes a new trend, Westbrook is the first contemporary pioneer to build upon The Big O’s feat.

There’s a working theory amongst Westbrook’s detractors that his rebounding is simply stat-padding. That would be applicable if not for the fact that his rebounding is directly responsible for one of his team’s greatest strengths.

Without Westbrook crashing the boards as well as he has, then the Thunder would be nowhere near as effective in the open court.

Oklahoma City ranks No. 3 in the NBA in both fast break points per game and fast break points per 100 possessions. It’s averaging 14.4 fast break points per game and 19.4 points per 100 possessions with Westbrook on the court, and 2.7 and 9.8 without him.

With Westbrook closing in on a second career scoring title and the second season in NBA history with a triple-double average, it’s becoming harder and harder to poke holes in his MVP campaign.

James Harden would undeniably deserve the 2016-17 NBA MVP award if he were to receive it, but Russell Westbrook is this writer’s pick for the award with the season nearing its conclusion.

