NBA Player Power Rankings: The Top 20 Players Of 2016-17

The 2016-17 NBA regular season has officially concluded. Who won the race for MVP in the 2016-17 NBA Player Power Rankings?

After months of historic production and awe-inspiring rises to superstardom, the 2016-17 NBA regular season has officially come to a close. The final games were played on 2016-17, with postseason positioning being secured and the final award cases being made.

With the regular season officially behind us, only one question remains pertaining to what’s already transpired: who should win the awards?

The race for MVP is as tight as it’s been in recent memory, and the competition for the All-NBA teams has been just as fierce. There are a vast number of individuals who deserve recognition, but only so many honors to go around.

The intention of the final 2016-17 NBA Player Power Rankings is to cut through the rough and determine which individuals deserve to be recognized.

In some instances, players were directly responsible for the high-level success of their respective teams. In others, the players were so individually prolific that the team’s inability to string together wins is somewhat forgiven.

The question is: who were the Top 20 players in the NBA during the 2016-17 regular season and who deserves the MVP and All-NBA honors?

Just Missed The Cut: Paul George, Indiana Pacers; Blake Griffin, Los Angeles Clippers; Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets; Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Honorable Mention: Mike Conley, Memphis Grizzlies

Position: Point Guard

Age: 29 (10/11/1987)

Experience: 10th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .459/.407/.859

2016-17 Season Averages: 33.2 MPG, 20.5 PPG, 6.3 APG, 3.5 RPG, 1.3 SPG, 2.5 3PM

Towards the end of the 2016-17 NBA regular season, Mike Conley supplanted Marc Gasol as the best player on the Memphis Grizzlies. He didn’t do it for long enough to be ranked ahead of Gasol, but simply watching the games will show you that it happened.

With Gasol earning the Top 20 nod for a full season of work, it’s only fair that the No. 21 ranked player, Conley, receive an honorable mention.

Conley finished 2016-17 at No. 20 in the NBA in Real Plus-Minus, as well as No. 11 in Offensive RPM. Memphis recorded net ratings of +3.1 with Conley on the court and -3.9 without him, which is a difference of 7.0 points per 100 possessions.

Say what you will about the cost of his contract, but in 2016-17, Conley was worth every penny to a Grizzlies team that was devastated by injuries.

Conley is a clutch, efficient, and reliable player who produces strong numbers and steps up when the game is on the line. He rarely turns the ball over, has become an elite 3-point shooter, and is still respected as a rugged on-ball defender.

Conley has four more seasons to go on his record-setting contract, but in the first year, he fully justified the investment Memphis made in him.

20. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Position: Point Guard

Age: 26 (7/15/1990)

Experience: 5th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .444/.370/.895

2016-17 Season Averages: 35.9 MPG, 27.0 PPG, 5.9 APG, 4.9 RPG, 0.9 SPG, 2.9 3PM

Damian Lillard led the Portland Trail Blazers to what can only be described as an incredible late-season turnaround. Portland was 24-35 entering the month of March, but went 17-6 the rest of the way to secure the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.

It’s hard to rank someone in the Top 20 based on a late-season surge, but Lillard earned this ranking with what became a beautifully salvaged season.

During that tremendous run, Lillard averaged 29.4 points, 6.0 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 3.5 3-point field goals made on a slash line of .460/.402/.890. He put Portland on his back and carried his team through disastrous times.

Lillard certainly wasn’t alone in his brilliant play, but he’s the vocal leader and go-to scorer and playmaker on a Trail Blazers team that made it to the playoffs by refusing to quit.

Lillard may not get an All-NBA nod, but he’s earned the right to be called a star. He set career-highs in points per game, field goal percentage, and free throw percentage, and will now make his fourth consecutive postseason appearance.

Lillard is one of the most ruthless performers in the NBA, and although this wasn’t the smoothest of seasons, his leadership got Portland back into the playoffs.

19. Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers

Position: Point Guard

Age: 25 (3/23/1992)

Experience: 6th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .473/.401/.905

2016-17 Season Averages: 35.1 MPG, 25.2 PPG, 5.8 APG, 3.2 RPG, 1.2 SPG, 2.5 3PM

Kyrie Irving doesn’t facilitate at the level of his contemporaries or defend like the point guards of yesteryear. What’s he’s become with the Cleveland Cavaliers, however, is the player who either slams the door shut or finds the impossible crevices.

LeBron James is still the best player in the world, but if a game is on the line, everyone in the building will know where the ball is traveling to: Irving’s hands.

Irving averaged a career-high in points, field goal attempts and 3-point field goal attempts per game. That didn’t stop him from posting the highest field goal percentage of his career, which is a testament to how methodical he’s become.

Irving is known for having the Mamba Mentality, and throughout the 2016-17 season, he proved that with his competitiveness and fearless play in the clutch.

No advanced metric can truly measure what it is that makes Irving special. It’s not just the individual numbers, but the ability to step up against favored competition and prove that he’s every bit as dangerous as the best point guards in the NBA.

Irving won the Cleveland Cavaliers the first championship in franchise history with an unforgettable title-winning shot. He’ll have an opportunity to do it again this postseason.

18. DeMarcus Cousins, New Orleans Pelicans

Position: Center

Age: 26 (8/13/1990)

Experience: 7th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .452/.361/.772

2016-17 Season Averages: 34.2 MPG, 27.0 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 4.6 APG, 2.1 ORPG, 1.4 SPG, 1.3 BPG, 1.8 3PM

DeMarcus Cousins may be ranked lower than you expected him to be, but he’s still one of the Top 20 players in the NBA. Failing to make the postseason for a seventh consecutive season hurts, but he and Anthony Davis are already showing signs of contender-level chemistry.

If Cousins comes back with another outstanding season in 2016-17, the New Orleans Pelicans should be one of the better teams in the Western Conference.

One look at Cousins’ statistics will tell the story of why he’s one of the Top 20 players in the NBA. In 2016-17, Boogie became the first player to average at least 27.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 block, and 1.0 steal per game since Chris Webber in 2000-01.

Prior to Webber, it hadn’t been done since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bob McAdoo achieved those statistical minimums in 1975-76.

What sets Cousins apart is that he’s the only one of those players who also averaged at least 1.0 3-point field goal made per game. Abdul-Jabbar and McAdoo achieved the feat before the 3-point shot existed, of course, but Cousins remains the only player to do so in league history.

One can’t help but wonder what kind of sensational achievements Cousins could amass if he were to appear in the postseason.

17. Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Position: Power Forward

Age: 27 (3/4/1990)

Experience: 5th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .418/.308/.709

2016-17 Season Averages: 32.5 MPG, 10.2 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 7.0 APG, 1.3 ORPG, 2.0 SPG, 1.4 BPG, 1.1 SPG

The Golden State Warriors may have players who receive more recognition than Draymond Green, but no one is more valuable. Not only is he a defensive dynamo who can pick up players at all five positions, but he’s the glue to a team that could easily fall apart without him.

The statistics may not always jump off the page, but if you watch the Warriors play, then you’ll see Green have his hands in everything positive.

One of the primary reasons to appreciate the mainstream arrival of advanced metrics is that it shines a light on the players who contribute beyond the box score. That’s enabled fans to better appreciate what it is that players like Green bring to the table.

In a testament to his immense value, Green ranked No. 7 in the NBA in Real Plus-Minus, as well as No. 2 in Defensive RPM.

Green was No. 1 on the Warriors in assists per game, which is the foundation for his offensive value. He’s also the most versatile defensive player in the NBA, with a genuine ability to switch onto players from point guard to center.

Green is a polarizing player due to his somewhat limited statistics, but he’s an elite defensive player, a vital offensive presence, and an outstanding leader.

16. Marc Gasol, Memphis Grizzlies

Position: Center

Age: 32 (1/29/1985)

Experience: 9th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .459/.388/.837

2016-17 Season Averages: 34.2 MPG, 19.5 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 4.5 APG, 1.3 BPG, 0.9 SPG, 1.4 3PM

Marc Gasol has been a Top 20 mainstay throughout the 2016-17 NBA regular season. Although he may not be the most statistically prolific center in the Association, he thrives in a way that can only be appreciated on film.

Few players cover as much ground on defense as Gasol, and in 2016-17, he finally complemented that defensive versatility with his scoring.

Gasol, who’s already a two-time All-NBA honoree and former Defensive Player of the Year, should receive a third nod in the former department. His role on defense is to disrupt everything the opposition throws at his team, and there’s no hyperbole in that statement.

Whether he’s running out to the 3-point line, recovering to contest a shot at the rim, or switching on the pick and roll, Gasol is the Manuel Neuer of the NBA.

Offensively, Gasol added the 3-point shot to his already versatile skill set. This enabled him to not only operate from the high, mid, and low posts, but stretch the floor for David Fizdale in an offense that was ravaged by injuries.

Mike Conley admittedly tested better in the advanced metrics, but no one did more to cover up for Memphis’ injury woes than Gasol.

15. DeMar DeRozan, Toronto Raptors

Position: Shooting Guard

Age: 27 (8/7/1989)

Experience: 8th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .467/.266/.842

2016-17 Season Averages: 35.4 MPG, 27.3 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 3.9 APG, 1.1 SPG

When Masai Ujiri and the Toronto Raptors handed DeMar DeRozan a five-year deal worth $139 million, many claimed that he was overpaid. DeRozan may have played a starring role in Toronto reaching the 2016 Eastern Conference Finals, but he tested poorly in advanced metrics.

During the 2016-17 NBA regular season, DeRozan silenced any remaining critics by putting forth what was easily the best campaign of his eight-year career.

DeRozan increased his scoring average by 4.3 points per 36 minutes and his field goal percentage by 2.1 percent. He finished 2016-17 at No. 5 in the NBA in points per game, No. 2 in points via drives per contest, and No. 5 in free throw attempts per game.

DeRozan still doesn’t value the 3-point shot, but that didn’t stop him from becoming one of the Top 5 scorers in the NBA—numbers, not opinion.

What helps DeRozan the most is how well he performed during the 21 games that Kyle Lowry missed after the All-Star Break. DeRozan was already a Top 20 player, but during that stretch, he averaged 27.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.4 assists, and led Toronto to a 14-7 record.

DeRozan has been the go-to scorer for a Toronto team that’s won at least 50 games in back-to-back seasons. That’s Top 20 value.

14. Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Position: Center

Age: 24 (6/26/1992)

Experience: 4th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .661/.000/.653

2016-17 Season Averages: 33.9 MPG, 14.0 PPG, 12.8 RPG, 3.9 RPG, 1.2 APG, 2.6 BPG

The Utah Jazz are headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2011-12 behind the strength of the No. 1 ranked scoring defense. That much has been stated before, but what seems to be overlooked is just how much adversity the Jazz overcame.

In a season that was marred by injuries, it was center Rudy Gobert who anchored Utah’s 51-win season with stellar showings on both ends of the floor.

Three of Utah’s five starters missed at least 23 games during the 2016-17 regular season. That includes Derrick Favors with 32 games missed, George Hill with 33 games absent, and Rodney Hood with 23 outings on the sideline.

Although it was Gordon Hayward who received a long-awaited All-Star Game selection, it was Gobert who was Utah’s true MVP.

Gobert finished the 2016-17 season at No. 1 in blocks per game, No. 2 in field goal percentage, and No. 4 in rebounds per game. He was also the runaway No. 1 player in Defensive Real Plus-Minus, outdoing Draymond Green by 0.95 points per 100 possessions.

Utah had net ratings of +8.1 with Gobert on the court and -2.9 without him. He was the only player whom the 51-win Jazz had a negative net rating without.

13. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Position: Small Forward

Age: 22 (12/6/1994)

Experience: 4th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .521/.272/.770

2016-17 Season Averages: 35.6 MPG, 22.9 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 5.4 APG, 1.9 BPG, 1.6 SPG, 0.6 3PM

At 22 years of age, Giannis Antetokounmpo is already one of the most versatile players in NBA history. The Milwaukee Bucks star led his team to the playoffs by doing everything possible to alleviate pressure from his teammates.

The proof of that can be found in the fact that Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee in points, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals, field goals made, and free throws made per game.

Impressive as that may be, it’s secondary in nature when discussing Antetokounmpo’s versatility. He not only led the Bucks in every major statistical category, but he ranked amongst the league’s best in said areas.

In 2016-17, Antetokounmpo became the first player in NBA history to rank in the Top 20 in points, rebounds, assists, blocks, and steals.

Antetokounmpo is four-to-five seasons away from his basketball prime, yet he’s already a Top 15 player. He’s back in the playoffs, this time as a No. 1 option, and is as versatile as any player in the Association today—or any era, for that matter.

One can’t help but fantasize about how brilliant of a player a healthy Antetokounmpo could become in his prime.

12. Jimmy Butler, Chicago Bulls

Position: Small Forward

Age: 27 (9/14/1989)

Experience: 6th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .455/.367/.865

2016-17 Season Averages: 37.0 MPG, 23.9 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 5.5 APG, 1.9 SPG, 1.2 3PM

The Chicago Bulls somehow made it to the 2017 NBA Playoffs. Somehow, of course, translates to Jimmy Butler overcoming distractions from the Bulls’ front office, coaching staff, and players during what was nearly a disastrous season.

Overcoming adversity to lead Chicago to the playoffs not only helped Butler’s star status, but may have earned him a first career All-NBA nod.

The Bulls seemed to do everything imaginable to sabotage their own potential. Assistant coach Randy Brown was accused of being a mole for an untrustworthy front office and veterans Rajon Rondo and Dwyane Wade publicly feuded.

Through it all, Butler seemed to keep his head down and continue pushing, thus saving Chicago from a season that would be as embarrassing as the front office deserved it to be.

Butler finished the 2016-17 regular season at No. 4 overall in Real Plus-Minus, which is a fair indication of his value. He was one of the few players on the Bulls who stepped up on both ends of the floor on a nightly basis.

If the Bulls are going to shock the world against the No. 1 seed Boston Celtics, Butler will need to continue his development into a true franchise player.

11. Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors

Position: Point Guard

Age: 31 (3/25/1986)

Experience: 11th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .464/.412/.819

2016-17 Season Averages: 37.4 MPG, 22.4 PPG, 7.0 APG, 4.8 RPG, 1.5 SPG, 3.2 3PM

The Toronto Raptors have won 50 games in consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history. It’s also headed back to the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season, which is good for the longest streak in franchise history.

It’s no coincidence that Toronto’s success began when Kyle Lowry was named the full-time starter in 2013-14—and it’s no surprise that he helped the Raptors continue their ascension in 2016-17.

In 2016-17, Lowry did enough to overcome a 22-game absence and secure a Top 15 ranking. He had his best scoring season to date, setting career-best marks in points and 3-point field goals made per game, as well as field goal percentage and 3-point field goal percentage.

In the other areas of the game, Lowry continued to facilitate, rebound, defend, and lead—and the latter is the most important quality—at a high enough level to warrant All-NBA consideration.

Lowry’s injury may prevent him from receiving All-NBA honors, but he was playing at that high of a level in 2016-17. He ranked in the Top 10 in Real Plus-Minus, as well as No. 4 amongst point guards behind just Chris Paul, Stephen Curry, and Russell Westbrook.

If the Raptors are going to make a second consecutive Eastern Conference Finals appearance, then it will be Lowry who leads the charge.

10. Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans

Position: Power Forward

Age: 24 (3/11/1993)

Experience: 5th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .505/.299/.802

2016-17 Season Averages: 36.1 MPG, 28.0 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 2.3 ORPG, 2.1 APG, 2.2 BPG, 1.3 SPG, 0.5 3PM

The New Orleans Pelicans are missing the playoffs for a second consecutive season, but keeping Anthony Davis out of the Top 10 would be tough to justify. He’s one of the most productive players in NBA history and there’s no hyperbole about that.

At 24 years of age, Davis is already posting numbers that compare to the greatest players to ever grace the Association—and his prime is still ahead of him.

In 2016-17, Davis became the first player to average 28.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game since Shaquille O’Neal in 2000-01. That alone is reason to herald Davis for what truly was an unforgettable individual season.

With an offseason to develop chemistry with DeMarcus Cousins, Davis could be even better in 2016-17, even if his numbers slightly decline.

What makes Davis such a special player is that he competes on both ends of the floor. Many players put up numbers on bad teams, but only a select few can be relied upon to compete on defense when the team isn’t winning.

Davis still has the makings of a franchise player, and in 2017-18, the pressure will finally mount to be a star on a contender.

9. Chris Paul, Los Angeles Clippers

Position: Point Guard

Age: 31 (5/6/1985)

Experience: 12th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .476/.411/.892

2016-17 Season Averages: 31.5 MPG, 18.1 PPG, 9.2 APG, 5.0 RPG, 2.0 SPG, 2.0 3PM

The Los Angeles Clippers secured the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference and Chris Paul is the primary reason why. Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan have been All-NBA players in the past, but it’s Paul who led the Clippers to a Top 4 record in the West—again.

Although he missed 21 games during the 2016-17 regular season, Paul was easily one of the Top 10 players in the NBA when he was on the court.

Paul would have been a Top 5 player had he not missed 21 games, but he still holds on to his Top 10 ranking. He was masterful as a playmaker, efficient as a scorer, and elite as a defender in what was yet another remarkable season from the future first ballot Hall of Famer.

Paul’s immense value becomes easier to appreciate thanks to the advanced metrics, as he ranked No. 1 in the NBA in Real Plus-Minus.

What safely secures Paul’s place in the Top 10 is the fact that he got it done on both ends of the floor. In addition to being an elite creator on offense, he routinely held his own against star-caliber point guards and locked down those below that status.

Paul and the Clippers are under immense pressure entering the 2017 NBA Playoffs, but for now, he was one of the Top 10 players this regular season.

8. John Wall, Washington Wizards

Position: Point Guard

Age: 26 (9/6/1990)

Experience: 7th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .451/.327/.801

2016-17 Season Averages: 36.4 MPG, 23.1 PPG, 10.7 APG, 4.2 RPG, 2.0 SPG, 1.1 3PM

John Wall and the Washington Wizards are back in the NBA Playoffs, and that’s bad news for the rest of the Eastern Conference. Washington has already won two postseason series with Wall as its No. 1 player, yet no one seems to talk about him.

In 2016-17, Wall finally broke through in the public eye and solidified his place as one of the best players and leaders in the NBA today.

Wall was the one and only player in the NBA to average at least 20.0 points, 10.0 assists, and 2.0 steals per game. He did so while shooting efficiently from the field and helping develop the players around him into stronger all-around contributors.

With a healthy Bradley Beal and a developing Otto Porter Jr. at his side, Wall led Washington to its highest win total since 1978-79.

Washington went as Wall went, and those who watched the games know that to be true. He was the catalyst on offense and one of the leaders on defense with his vocal nature and uncanny ability to maximize his teammates’ strengths.

Wall will need to get Washington past a number of tough tests in the 2017 NBA Playoffs, but following what should be an All-NBA selection, he should be as motivated as he’s ever been.

7. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Position: Point Guard

Age: 29 (3/14/1988)

Experience: 8th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .468/.411/.898

2016-17 Season Averages: 33.4 MPG, 25.3 PPG, 6.6 APG, 4.5 RPG, 1.8 SPG, 4.1 3PM

The Golden State Warriors have been the most dominant team in the NBA during the 2016-17 regular season. It’s hard to color anyone surprised that a team with four All-NBA players in their prime created a dominant season.

The injury to Kevin Durant temporarily complicated the Warriors’ dominance, but Stephen Curry picked up the slack and thus returned Golden State to glory.

Curry was playing well throughout the season, and any indication that he wasn’t would be false and biased. His numbers declined, but that was the product of adding a fourth All-NBA player to a system-based team that was already deep with scorers and playmakers.

Once Durant went down with an injury, Curry took over and routinely outplayed the top MVP candidates in the NBA—and that has to count for something.

Over the final 20 games, Curry averaged 26.7 points, 7.2 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 steals, and 4.6. 3-point field goals made per game. He outplayed the likes of James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Russell Westbrook in head-to-head settings.

Curry should be an All-NBA Second or Third Team selection, but that’s a product of this season—not his standing in the Association overall.

6. Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

Position: Small Forward

Age: 28 (9/29/1988)

Experience: 10th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .537/.375/.875

2016-17 Season Averages: 33.4 MPG, 25.1 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 4.8 APG, 1.6 BPG, 1.1 SPG, 1.9 3PM

Had Kevin Durant not missed 20 games, then he would have been one of the Top 5 players on this list. Due to the fact that he appeared in 62 out of a possible 82 games, however, his ranking suffered with others thriving in his absence.

Nevertheless, Durant’s injury couldn’t keep him out of the No. 6 spot. He’s the best player on the best team in the NBA.

Durant, a four-time scoring champion, continued to score with elite volume and efficiency during the 2016-17 season. He finished 12th in the NBA in points per game, but that comes with the knowledge that he played alongside three other All-NBA players.

Impressive as his 53.7 percent shooting from the field was, the key to Durant’s success was how dominant he was on the defensive end of the floor.

Whether it was blocking shots, creating turnovers, or defending multiple positions, Durant did everything in his power to help Golden State win. It was a shining example of KD being the only player on the Warriors who can be fairly labeled as elite on both ends of the floor.

Stephen Curry deserves to be the two-time MVP that he is, but it’s Durant who remains the key to the Warriors’ championship aspirations in 2016-17.

5. Isaiah Thomas, Boston Celtics

Position: Point Guard

Age: 28 (2/7/1989)

Experience: 6th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .463/.379/.909

2016-17 Season Averages: 33.8 MPG, 28.9 PPG, 5.9 APG, 2.7 RPG, 0.9 SPG, 3.2 3PM

Isaiah Thomas and the Boston Celtics have finished the 2016-17 regular season as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Eastern Conference isn’t exactly murderer’s row, but it’s a feather in Thomas’ cap as the only player on the roster who can consistently create in isolation.

Based on a combination of Thomas’ individual success and Boston’s rise to No. 1 seed, he finishes with a Top 5 ranking for the 2016-17 season.

Some will point to Thomas’ defensive woes, but he makes up for them on the offensive end of the floor. Considering the name of the game is winning and losing, it’s hard to hold defense against someone whose offense leads to victory.

In addition to be third in the NBA in points per game, Thomas scored 9.8 fourth quarter points per game and earned the reputation of the best closer in the Association.

Take away the fourth quarter and one could rationally argue that Thomas doesn’t belong in the Top 10, let alone the Top 5. It would be unfair to strip away the most important quarter in basketball, however, and that’s where Thomas shines.

Boston may be the No. 1 seed in a weak Eastern Conference, but you can only control the strength of your own team. Thomas is the reason the Celtics close out so many games.

4. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

Position: Small Forward

Age: 32 (12/30/1984)

Experience: 14th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .548/.363/.674

2016-17 Season Averages: 37.8 MPG, 26.4 PPG, 8.7 APG, 8.6 RPG, 1.2 SPG, 1.7 3PM

The Cleveland Cavaliers were underwhelming in 2016-17, and there’s no rational way to dispute that. Injuries played some type of factor, but the true story was Cleveland’s legitimately abhorrent defense and the manner in which it hurt the team.

Tyronne Lue claimed that Cleveland was saving its elite defense for the playoffs, but that admittedly damages LeBron James’ case for MVP.

James was nothing short of brilliant from a statistical perspective, although this wasn’t one of his five greatest seasons. His team suffered from an inability—or refusal, based on Lue’s comments—to defend and Cleveland fell to No. 2 in a weak Eastern Conference.

Nevertheless, it would be asinine to rank James outside of the Top 5 when one considers how well he played individually when his focus was present.

James became the first player in NBA history to average at least 25.0 points and 8.0 assists on 54.0 percent shooting or better. That’s a tremendous statistical feat by one of the greatest players to ever grace the hardwood.

This may not be James’ year to win the MVP award, but he’s far more focused on a championship. No. 2 seed or otherwise, the only individual who can beat James is himself.

3. Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs

Position: Small Forward

Age: 25 (6/29/1991)

Experience: 6th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .485/.380/.880

2016-17 Season Averages: 33.4 MPG, 25.5 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.8 SPG, 0.7 BPG, 2.0 3PM

In his first season as the true face of the franchise, Kawhi Leonard has earned the honor and responsibility of replacing Tim Duncan. He’s been superb on both ends of the floor, so much so that he’s a virtual lock for the All-NBA First Team.

Leonard will receive votes for MVP, and whether or not you feel he deserves the award, any honor he receives will have been earned.

The Spurs won 61 games in 2016-17 and only sent one player to the All-Star Game: Leonard. Thus, while many will point to James Harden as the MVP for leading the Houston Rockets to 55 wins, Leonard has him beat in that regard.

Although Gregg Popovich is more respected than Mike D’Antoni, the roster construction isn’t quite as different as some are making it out to be.

While Harden has a number of productive players to turn to, Leonard is the heart of a system that relies on the consistency of role players. Of the big-name individuals around him, none played at a star-caliber level during the 2016-17 season.

Leonard may not be No. 1 on this list, but if he were to shock the world and win the 2016-17 NBA MVP award, the two-time Defensive Player of the Year would deserve it.

2. James Harden, Houston Rockets

Position: Point Guard

Age: 27 (8/26/1989)

Experience: 8th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .440/.347/.847

2016-17 Season Averages: 36.4 MPG, 29.1 PPG, 11.2 APG, 8.1 RPG, 1.5 SPG, 3.2 3PM

James Harden and the Houston Rockets have exceeded everyone’s expectations during the 2016-17 NBA regular season. Following an offseason that caused many to question what Daryl Morey was thinking, Houston secured the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

Although the Rockets have built a system that can flourish without Harden on the floor, he’s the player who makes this team a borderline contender.

Harden finished the 2016-17 season at No. 2 in the NBA in scoring and No. 1 in assists per game. That’s flipped with Russell Westbrook, who finished No. 1 in scoring and No. 2 in assists, and part of the foundation for this two-man MVP race.

The advantage that Harden has over Westbrook is that he became the first and only player in NBA history to both score and assist at least 2,000 points.

Houston plays at a fast pace and trusts Harden to make the right decision on a vast majority of possessions. His ability to work at a high speed and either score or facilitate created the opportunity for Houston to excel at the level it did.

Harden may be No. 2 on this list, but after he was snubbed for the MVP he deserved in 2014-15, he’d more than deserve it following the performance he had in 2016-17.

1. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

Position: Point Guard

Age: 28 (11/12/1988)

Experience: 9th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .425/.343/.845

2016-17 Season Averages: 34.6 MPG, 31.6 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 10.4 APG, 1.6 SPG, 2.5 3PM

The Oklahoma City Thunder won 47 games, yet the way people talk about them, you’d think they scraped by as a 41-41 team. Despite lacking the talent to be a 47-win team, Russell Westbrook has elevated Oklahoma City to that status.

The proof: Oklahoma City had win percentages of .786 when Westbrook had a triple-double and .342 when he didn’t during the 2016-17 season.

In case you haven’t heard, Westbrook joined Oscar Robertson as the only players in NBA history to average a triple-double. He also recorded more triple-doubles in a single season than any other player in league history—yes, including Robertson—with 43

Furthermore, while Isaiah Thomas is held in high regard because of his fourth quarter scoring, it was actually Westbrook who led the NBA in points per fourth quarter.

Westbrook won his second scoring title and made history by averaging a triple-double. His production directly coincided with the Thunder’s success rate, as they had the second-best win percentage in the NBA when he had a triple-double and the fifth-worst when he didn’t.

James Harden would deserve the MVP award if he were to win it, but history takes precedence on this writer’s list and Westbrook made the most of it.

Russell Westbrook ends the season as the No. 1 player on the 2016-17 NBA Player Power Rankings.

