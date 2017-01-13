NBA Player Power Rankings: The MVP At The 2016-17 Midway Point

As the 30 teams complete the first half of the 2016-17 NBA regular season, who has emerged as the frontrunner for the MVP award?

The 2016-17 NBA regular season has gained traction and the 2017 NBA Playoffs are on the horizon. Six different teams have already completed the first half of their respective schedules and most others are within a game or two of that same mark.

With the NBA regular season essentially at its midway point, it’s only fair to evaluate what’s transpired and determine whether or not it’s a sign of things to come.

In many instances, players are halfway to achieving historic seasons that will live on in NBA lore for years to come. In others, they’re halfway to having a career year that will rewrite their respective reputations for the better.

A number of players who were erratic early in 2016-17 are beginning to return to form, as well, thus reclaiming their place amongst the league’s elite.

Scattered throughout the Top 20 of the Player Power Rankings are players who are pursuing both individual accolades and team-wide glory. Some have been better than others, but all rank amongst the best in the Association.

The question is: halfway through the 2016-17 NBA regular season, who has the narrow lead in the race for MVP?

20. Paul Millsap, Atlanta Hawks

Position: Power Forward

Age: 31 (2/10/1985)

Experience: 11th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .437/.314/.756

2016-17 Season Averages: 33.9 MPG, 17.6 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 1.6 ORPG, 3.8 APG, 1.6 SPG, 0.9 BPG, 1.1 3PM

A number of players were in the running for the No. 20 spot on this list. That includes Mike Conley, Damian Lillard, Kevin Love, C.J. McCollum, and Kemba Walker, but the winner of the final spot is the player who has the Atlanta Hawks thriving again.

Dennis Schröder has been the hottest player on the Hawks, but Atlanta still lives and dies by the contributions of power forward Paul Millsap.

Schroder has averaged 20.0 points, 6.6 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.4 3-point field goals made during Atlanta’s seven-game winning streak. He’s averaging 20.8 points and 7.0 assists on a slash line of .504/.397/.838 over the past 21 games.

What Schroder does on offense is made possible by what Millsap does to cover up his flaws on defense, however, and that simply cannot be overlooked.

Atlanta is 22-16 and, despite the fact his shot hasn’t been falling, Millsap has influenced every result. Thus far in 2016-17, the Hawks have net ratings of +5.2 with Millsap on the court—the best mark on the team—and -8.5 when he isn’t—the worst mark on the team.

Coupled with his No. 11 ranking in Real Plus-Minus and the fact he poured in 32 points and 13 rebounds during a win over the San Antonio Spurs, Millsap is back in the Top 20.

19. Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Position: Power Forward

Age: 26 (3/4/1990)

Experience: 5th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .444/.321/.683

2016-17 Season Averages: 33.0 MPG, 10.7 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 1.5 ORPG, 7.7 APG, 2.1 SPG, 1.2 BPG, 1.1 3PM

Draymond Green may not be shooting very well, but he’s as valuable to the Golden State Warriors’ success as any player on the team. He’s an elite defensive player, a phenomenal facilitator, and the vocal leader.

Though some might point to Green’s slash line as a detracting force, he’s the key to the championship aspirations of the best team in the NBA.

Green ranks No. 7 in the NBA in Real Plus-Minus and is the best defensive player on an elite defensive team. Golden State ranks in No. 4 in defensive efficiency and no one wears as many hats on defense as Green.

On the offensive end of the floor, Green ranks No. 1 on the Warriors and No. 7 in the NBA with 18.2 points created via assists per game.

Green is as valuable in what he’s sacrificed as he is in what he produces on a consistent basis. He doesn’t concern himself with shot attempts or touches, but instead aims to keep the ball moving and the offense flourishing.

Green may not be the most valued member of the Warriors from an external perspective, but everyone around the organization knows exactly how important he is.

18. Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Position: Small Forward

Age: 24 (6/26/1992)

Experience: 4th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .656/.000/.659

2016-17 Season Averages: 33.3 MPG, 12.3 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 3.6 ORPG, 2.5 BPG, 0.8 SPG

The Utah Jazz were projected by most analysts to make a leap into the postseason picture during the 2015-16 season. Injuries to multiple key players prevented Utah from doing so, but a healthier—but still banged up—Jazz team has been thriving in 2016-17.

Both Rudy Gobert and Gordon Hayward deserve placement on this list, but the defensive anchor on a defensive-minded team gets the nod.

Hayward is the primary scoring option for a Jazz team that’s eight games above .500 and pushing for a postseason appearance. He proved his value against LeBron James and the Cavaliers with 28 points on 10-of-12 shooting from the field and a 4-of-5 mark from beyond the arc.

True as that all may be, Gobert is the most valuable player on the Jazz and that simply cannot be overlooked.

The Jazz have net ratings of +8.4 with Gobert on the court and -2.9 without him. He’s the only player whom Utah has a negative net rating without and the team is worse on both offense and defense when he isn’t on the floor.

This could have gone to either Gobert or Hayward with Utah playing as well as it is, but Gobert wins the value battle and thus gets the spot.

17. Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers

Position: Point Guard

Age: 24 (3/23/1992)

Experience: 6th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .465/.415/.895

2016-17 Season Averages: 35.0 MPG, 23.8 PPG, 5.7 APG, 3.5 RPG, 1.2 SPG, 2.4 3PM

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the league’s elite teams and Kyrie Irving is a primary reason for their success. The proof of his value can be found in the fact that the Cavaliers lost during what were Irving’s worst performances of the season.

For perspective on how valuable Irving is to Cleveland’s success, he’s shooting 48.9 percent from the field during wins and 39.2 percent during losses.

Irving began the week by torching the Brooklyn Nets for 32 points in yet another explosive scoring performance. Two days later, he posted 27 points and seven assists on 10-of-20 shooting from the field and a 4-of-7 mark from beyond the arc against the Phoenix Suns.

Unfortunately, he shot a combined 9-of-34 from the field and 3-of-10 from beyond the arc over the course of Cleveland’s following two games—both of which were losses.

Though those performances inevitably hurt his ranking, they also help in some regard. The talk that the Cavaliers are LeBron James or bust has some merit, but Irving’s value to Cleveland is proven in the fact the team struggled when he did.

That’s been a theme throughout the 2016-17 NBA season, which further establishes his value as an NBA champion.

16. DeMar DeRozan, Toronto Raptors

Position: Shooting Guard

Age: 27 (8/7/1989)

Experience: 8th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .474/.246/.844

2016-17 Season Averages: 35.7 MPG, 28.2 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 3.8 APG, 1.3 SPG

The Toronto Raptors have one of the best backcourts in the NBA with point guard Kyle Lowry and shooting guard DeMar DeRozan. Lowry is one of the most well-rounded players in the Association, and DeRozan is an explosive scoring threat.

Against the Boston Celtics, DeRozan further established why his scoring proficiency ranks amongst the Top 5 in the NBA.

Toronto went 1-2 this past week, but DeRozan was the last player to place the blame on. He posted 36 points and eight rebounds during the loss to the Chicago Bulls and had 36 points, six rebounds, and five assists on 13-of-21 shooting during the loss to the Houston Rockets.

With the Raptors trending in the wrong direction, DeRozan put the team on his back with 41 points and 13 rebounds on 16-of-29 shooting during a 114-106 win over the Boston Celtics.

The win over Boston was clutch in the sense that it ended a two-game losing streak and came against a fellow contender. The Celtics are the biggest threat to the Raptors’ current spot as the No. 2 seed and DeRozan handled his business against them.

Whether you find his game visually appealing or not, there’s no way around the truth of this situation: DeRozan gets the job done.

15. DeMarcus Cousins, Sacramento Kings

Position: Center

Age: 26 (8/13/1990)

Experience: 7th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .451/.384/.778

2016-17 Season Averages: 34.5 MPG, 28.0 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 2.0 ORPG, 3.9 APG, 1.4 BPG, 1.4 SPG, 1.8 3PM

The Sacramento Kings are building around star center DeMarcus Cousins. That hasn’t yet resulted in a postseason appearance, but Cousins continues to be one of the most explosively productive players in the NBA.

This past week, the Kings saw the good and the bad with Cousins en route to a 1-2 record in three critical games played.

Cousins gave the NBA community a look at both the good and the bad of what he can do. He tallied 24 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, one block, and a steal on 8-of-14 shooting during a 100-94 win over Andre Drummond and the Detroit Pistons.

Cousins also shot 4-of-11 and committed seven turnovers during a 117-106 loss to the Golden State Warriors during yet another polarizing week.

Sacramento hasn’t surrounded Cousins with very much talent, but it remains 0.5 game back of the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. Thus, the test of Cousins’ superstar status will be whether or not he can maintain and improve the pace in a weak race for a postseason appearance.

The Kings need to acquire talent to put around Cousins, but until that happens, he alone gives the organization a fighting chance.

14. John Wall, Washington Wizards

Position: Point Guard

Age: 26 (9/6/1990)

Experience: 7th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .459/.304/.819

2016-17 Season Averages: 36.6 MPG, 22.8 PPG, 10.3 APG, 4.5 RPG, 2.3 SPG, 1.1 3PM

John Wall struggled in the Washington Wizards’ final game of the week, but he’s brought his team back to .500. He’s controlling the pace of games on both ends of the floor and leading Washington to crucial victories.

Wall continues to be underrated and overlooked on both ends of the floor, but the Wizards wouldn’t be 19-19 without him.

Wall began this past week with 18 points and 18 assists on 8-of-16 shooting from the field during a 112-105 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. It was an elite performance from a player who’s beginning to earn that very label.

Wall then had 16 points and seven assists in a 107-101 win over the Milwaukee Bucks and had nine points, 10 assists, seven rebounds, and three steals against the Boston Celtics.

Wall shot poorly against Boston, but it followed his dominance against the Chicago Bulls. He put up 26 points, 14 assists, and six rebounds on 11-of-21 shooting as Washington defeated Chicago 101-99.

Wall has been clutch and productive for a Wizards team that’s gone 13-7 since opening 2016-17 at 6-12.

13. Marc Gasol, Memphis Grizzlies

Position: Center

Age: 31 (1/29/1985)

Experience: 9th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .449/.389/.828

2016-17 Season Averages: 33.9 MPG, 19.4 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 4.2 APG, 1.4 BPG, 1.1 SPG, 1.3 3PM

Despite having a generally overlooked crop of players, Marc Gasol and the Memphis Grizzlies continue to exceed all expectations. Memphis is 24-17 through 41 games, which includes a mesmerizing comeback victory over the Golden State Warriors—on the road.

The Grizzlies are a perennial force in the Western Conference, and the presence of Gasol in Memphis is the primary reason why.

Tony Allen, Mike Conley, and Zach Randolph are beginning to play at the level expected of them, but Gasol paced Memphis to 24-17. He helped the Grizzlies overcome injuries and win at a postseason-caliber rate.

Gasol had an admittedly underwhelming week from a statistical perspective, but his defensive prowess and value as a facilitator remain elite.

Gasol played well against the Golden State Warriors and made clutch plays down the stretch to force overtime. He scored another four points in overtime to guide Memphis to victory and followed by anchoring an elite defensive performance against the Utah Jazz.

Some may have better numbers, but Gasol is as valuable to his team’s success as any player in the NBA.

12. Jimmy Butler, Chicago Bulls

Position: Small Forward

Age: 27 (9/14/1989)

Experience: 6th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .450/.341/.879

2016-17 Season Averages: 36.6 MPG, 25.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 1.8 ORPG, 4.6 APG, 1.7 SPG, 1.2 3PM

Jimmy Butler has become the most unpredictable superstar(?) in the NBA—in both the best and worst of ways. He went 3-of-12 from the field in the game prior to his 40-point eruption on Dec. 28 and had one point in 29 minutes following his 42-point performance on Jan. 7.

The ceiling is legitimate superstardom, and consistency is becoming more of a strength, but he’s still prone to underwhelming performances.

Butler began this week by going off for 42 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and three steals during a win over the Toronto Raptors. He shot 4-of-8 from beyond the arc and went 18-of-20 from the free throw line during the 123-118 victory.

Two days later, Butler had one point, seven assists, and two rebounds on 0-of-6 shooting from the field during a 109-94 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Butler was admittedly battling an illness against Oklahoma City, which is why he hasn’t fallen too far in the rankings. He remains one of the best scorers in the NBA and is keeping a struggling Bulls team afloat in the hunt for the postseason.

Butler sat out the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, but his team losing handily is more a testament to his value.

11. Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors

Position: Point Guard

Age: 30 (3/25/1986)

Experience: 11th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .475/.445/.833

2016-17 Season Averages: 37.4 MPG, 22.4 PPG, 7.2 APG, 4.9 RPG, 1.6 SPG, 3.3 3PM

Kyle Lowry began this week with a sensational performance, followed with a dud, and finished with a statement. It was an up-and-down stretch of three games, but it ended on a high note against a tremendous opponent.

Behind Lowry’s leadership and production, the Toronto Raptors are the second-best team in the Eastern Conference and, arguably, one of the Top 5 teams in the NBA.

Just two days after torching the Utah Jazz for 33 points, Lowry picked up 27 points, 12 assists, nine rebounds, three steals, and a block against the Chicago Bulls. He was underwhelming against Houston the next time out with 12 points, six assists, five rebounds, and four steals.

Fortunately, Lowry found his rhythm again with 24 points and nine assists on 7-of-12 shooting from the field and a 5-of-6 mark in a 114-106 win over the Boston Celtics.

Lowry’s production and efficiency both rate amongst the best players and point guards in the NBA. He’s shooting at a legitimately elite level and is providing Toronto with a powerful impact on both ends of the floor.

Lowry may not be the superstar name that most recognize him as, but if one were to call him elite, I wouldn’t contest the belief.

10. Isaiah Thomas, Boston Celtics

Position: Point Guard

Age: 27 (2/7/1989)

Experience: 6th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .456/.378/.906

2016-17 Season Averages: 33.9 MPG, 28.2 PPG, 6.1 APG, 2.7 RPG, 0.8 SPG, 2.8 3PM

First and foremost, here’s your friendly reminder that Isaiah Thomas and DeMarcus Cousins were teammates on the Sacramento Kings. Rather than building around that duo, Sacramento let Thomas walk for nothing in free agency.

Worst of all, Thomas was a restricted free agent who signed a cheap and affordable contract—one that the Kings refused to match.

Thomas is now playing at a superstar level and he’s doing so on a Boston Celtics team that’s nine games above .500. This past week, he had 24 points in a win over the Philadelphia 76ers and 27 points and seven assists in a loss to the Toronto Raptors.

More importantly, Thomas had two different games during which he went off for 38 points—both of which were Celtics wins.

Thomas went off for 38 points on 13-of-24 shooting from the field and 6-of-11 shooting from distance against the New Orleans Pelicans. He then tallied 38 points on 14-of-29 shooting from the field and a 5-of-11 mark from 3-point range against the Washington Wizards.

During the nine-point win over Washington, Thomas scored 20 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter to continue to supplant himself as the most clutch player in the NBA.

9. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Position: Point Guard

Age: 28 (3/14/1988)

Experience: 8th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .469/.398/.929

2016-17 Season Averages: 33.6 MPG, 24.7 PPG, 5.9 APG, 4.3 RPG, 1.7 SPG, 3.8 3PM

The Golden State Warriors are getting MVP form Stephen Curry back at the perfect time. Since no-showing the loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Christmas Day, Curry has been nothing short of splendid for the Warriors.

There are areas in which Curry and the Warriors must improve, but he’s been a much better player over the past few weeks.

Although the Warriors lost in devastating fashion, Curry silenced some critics with 40 points against the Memphis Grizzlies. With the vultures circling, Curry responded to that heartbreaking defeat with 30 points and six assists in a 117-106 win over the Sacramento Kings.

The next time out, Curry overcame a poor shooting night to post 24 points, nine assists, eight rebounds, one block, and a steal.

Curry is still producing at an elite level and he’s doing so on the best team in the NBA. Thus, while he may not be the frontrunner for a third consecutive MVP award, he’s clearly one of the Top 10 players in the NBA in 2016-17.

If you don’t believe that Curry is still one of the best players in the NBA, go ahead; give him space and test your ego.

8. Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans

Position: Power Forward

Age: 23 (3/11/1993)

Experience: 5th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .496/.300/.796

2016-17 Season Averages: 37.1 MPG, 29.1 PPG, 12.2 RPG, 2.4 ORPG, 2.2 APG, 2.5 BPG, 1.4 SPG, 0.6 3PM

Anthony Davis is what would happen if your NBA 2K17 My Career mode character were real. Between the unfair physical gifts and the seemingly flawless skill set, Davis does any and everything he wants during the course of an NBA game.

This past week, Davis showed fans just how dominant he can be when everything is going in his favor—and only a hip injury against the New York Knicks could stop him.

Davis began the most recent week with 36 points, 15 rebounds, and two blocks on 14-of-22 shooting against the Boston Celtics. Two days later, he tallied 40 points, 18 rebounds, and three blocks on 14-of-22 shooting against the New York Knicks.

If those two performances don’t establish why Davis continues to be one of the most hyped players in the NBA, what can we realistically expect?

Davis and the Pelicans have been playing with confidence since the dreadful 0-8 start to the 2016-17 season. New Orleans is 15-16 over the past 31 games and Davis getting help in the form of Tyreke Evans and Jrue Holiday is the primary reason why.

When Davis is surrounded by an acceptable form of help, the Pelicans can play at a postseason-caliber level.

7. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Position: Small Forward

Age: 22 (12/6/1994)

Experience: 4th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .530/.295/.780

2016-17 Season Averages: 34.7 MPG, 23.3 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 1.8 ORPG, 5.6 APG, 2.1 BPG, 1.9 SPG, 0.7 3PM

This past week, an illness limited Giannis Antetokounmpo and deprived fans of his presence. He missed the Milwaukee Bucks’ game against the Washington Wizards and was able to play just nine minutes against the San Antonio Spurs.

Though essentially missing two games may have opened the door for others to move up, what Antetokounmpo has done in 2016-17 cannot be overlooked.

One could make an easy case that Antetokounmpo is the most statistically well-rounded player in the NBA. He’s scoring, rebounding, facilitating, blocking shots, and creating turnovers at borderline elite levels, and has even begun to find his range from beyond the arc.

Antetokounmpo is currently on pace to become the second player in NBA history to average at least 20.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.0 blocks, and 1.0 steal per game.

Considering the only other player to achieve said feat was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Antetokounmpo has found himself in good company. Considering Antetokounmpo is still just 22 years of age, his success lives up to his nickname as freakish.

Even after playing just nine minutes against the Spurs, Antetokounmpo is averaging 24.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 2.3 blocks, and 1.2 steals on 55.9 percent shooting over the Bucks’ past nine games.

6. Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs

Position: Small Forward

Age: 25 (6/29/1991)

Experience: 6th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .478/.411/.910

2016-17 Season Averages: 33.1 MPG, 24.2 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 3.1 APG, 1.9 SPG, 0.7 BPG, 2.1 3PM

Three things are guaranteed in life: death, taxes, and the San Antonio Spurs winning 50 games under Gregg Popovich. Though there are clear signs for concern in the post-Tim Duncan era, Kawhi Leonard is covering up flaws and leading the Spurs to victory on a consistent basis.

San Antonio has the second-best record in the NBA and Leonard is making the leap to two-way superstardom.

Leonard had 19 points on just 7-of-18 shooting against the Charlotte Hornets, but redeemed himself defensively in a 102-85 win. Leonard then had 30 points on 10-of-16 shooting, albeit in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

In his final game of the week, Leonard had 31 points in less than three quarters during a 134-94 blowout win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Leonard may not currently be in line for an All-NBA First Team nod, but he still has time to achieve such a result. He has San Antonio on pace for another 60-win season and has never been more important to team success than this season.

San Antonio lacks the necessary playmakers to consistently create off the bounce, which is where Leonard’s value is truly established.

5. Chris Paul, Los Angeles Clippers

Position: Point Guard

Age: 31 (5/6/1985)

Experience: 12th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .469/.393/.873

2016-17 Season Averages: 31.4 MPG, 17.7 PPG, 9.7 APG, 5.4 RPG, 2.3 SPG, 1.9 3PM

If the Chris Paul that has shown up during the 2016-17 NBA regular season does the same in the playoffs, the Los Angeles Clippers may finally escape the second round. He’s still producing at an elite level and is beginning to show the long-awaited killer instinct in the fourth quarter.

As for why he’s a Top 5 player on this list, try the fact that Paul is No. 1 in the NBA in Real Plus-Minus, with Top 5 rankings on both offense and defense.

Paul began this week with 14 points, 12 assists, six rebounds, and three steals in a 106-98 road win over the Sacramento Kings. He ended the week with 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and four steals in a 105-96 win over the Orlando Magic.

Between those two performances, Paul went off for 19 points, 18 assists, six rebounds, and two steals in just 29 minutes in a win over the Miami Heat—and he did so while committing just one turnover.

Paul had a game with 20 points and 20 assists to no turnovers earlier this season, which makes a second unfathomably efficient performance all the more intriguing. The fact he’s closing out games for Los Angeles may be even more significant than any statistics.

The Clippers have won five consecutive games—all of which were played without Blake Griffin—and Paul has returned to contending for MVP.

4. Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

Position: Small Forward

Age: 28 (11/29/1988)

Experience: 10th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .537/.393/.862

2016-17 Season Averages: 34.6 MPG, 26.0 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 4.7 APG, 1.7 BPG, 1.1 SPG, 1.9 3PM

Kevin Durant is the best player on the team with the best record in the NBA. If you let some write it, that alone should be enough for the Golden State Warriors superstar to be the frontrunner for league MVP in 2016-17.

Though he’s not No. 1 on this list, Durant is playing at an elite level on both ends of the floor for the 34-6 Warriors.

Durant posted 27 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks against the Memphis Grizzlies, but Golden State ultimately lost. He followed with 28 points, seven rebounds, six assists, four blocks, and a steal on 9-of-16 shooting during a win over the Sacramento Kings.

He posted 28 points, eight rebounds, two blocks, and a steal during a win over the Miami Heat, and had 25 points, nine assists, and six rebounds against the Detroit Pistons to round out yet another stellar week.

Though it was expected that he’d become more efficient with three All-NBA teammates, Durant has been absurd. He’s averaging upwards of 25 points per game on better than 53 percent shooting from the field and 38 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

The last player to achieve that feat was LeBron James in 2012-13. No other player has ever done so.

3. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

Position: Small Forward

Age: 32 (12/30/1984)

Experience: 14th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .518/.381/.700

2016-17 Season Averages: 37.0 MPG, 26.1 PPG, 8.1 APG, 7.9 RPG, 1.4 ORPG, 1.5 SPG, 1.8 3PM

Even in the midst of a rare cold stretch, the Cleveland Cavaliers may be the best team in the NBA. Cleveland has defeated the Golden State Warriors, Toronto Raptors, and Houston Rockets, and has the best player in the NBA.

Whether or not you believe James is the front runner for MVP, it’s undeniable that he’s still the most consistent star in the Association.

James began this past week with 36 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and two steals on 14-of-20 shooting during a win over the Brooklyn Nets. He followed with 28 points and eight rebounds on 11-of-17 shooting against the Phoenix Suns.

Cleveland lost the following two games against the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers, but James still managed to play relatively well.

Cleveland is 18 games above .500, but it’s been lost without James in 2016-17. Cleveland has a net rating of +9.2 when James is on the court, but that number drops to a dreadful -7.0 when he’s on the bench.

In other words: James has been the difference between the Cavaliers blowing teams out and losing games by three possessions.

2. James Harden, Houston Rockets

Position: Point Guard

Age: 27 (8/26/1989)

Experience: 8th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .443/.349/.846

2016-17 Season Averages: 36.6 MPG, 28.6 PPG, 11.8 APG, 8.3 RPG, 1.4 SPG, 3.1 3PM

The Houston Rockets have won nine of 10, are 31-10 overall, and have gained separation for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. For as talented as the team may be, no one expected a roster constructed with such a minimal emphasis placed on defense to be this successful.

The player responsible for the Rockets’ success in 2016-17 is the player whom many—including myself—believe was robbed of MVP in 2014-15: James Harden.

Harden opened the most recent week of play with 14 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds during a win over the Orlando Magic. He followed with 40 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds, two blocks, and a pair of steals during a signature road win over the Toronto Raptors.

As if that weren’t enough, Harden went off for 40 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists during a 121-114 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Houston’s winning streak ended against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but Harden was the last player to blame. He posted 33 points, 12 assists, six rebounds, two blocks, and a steal, albeit on a poor shooting night.

Halfway through the 2016-17 NBA regular season, Harden is on pace to make history as the first player to average at least 28.0 points and 11.0 assists per game Tiny Archibald in 1973.

1. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

Position: Point Guard

Age: 28 (11/12/1988)

Experience: 9th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .427/.328/.819

2016-17 Season Averages: 34.7 MPG, 31.0 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 10.5 APG, 1.4 SPG, 2.0 3PM

Some NBA fans are taking Russell Westbrook for granted during the 2016-17 NBA regular season. The, “He’s averaging a triple-double,” narrative may have grown tired to some, but it’s still one of the greatest statistics feats in league history.

The fact that Westbrook has a truly underwhelming Oklahoma City Thunder squad at 24-16 through 40 games is the ultimate form of support of his numbers.

40 games into the 2016-17 NBA regular season, Westbrook is still averaging a triple-double. Just when it appeared as though he was slowing down, he went off for two triple-doubles in a span of three games—all victories.

Oklahoma City defeated a tough Denver Nuggets team 121-106 and then overcame postseason-caliber opponents in the Chicago Bulls and Memphis Grizzlies.

Westbrook posted 32 points, 17 rebounds, and 11 assists on 10-of-20 shooting during the win over Denver. He also had 21 points, 14 assists, and nine rebounds in 33 minutes against Chicago, and tallied 24 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists against Memphis.

Westbrook’s per 36 averages are higher than Oscar Robertson’s were in 1961-62 and his team is on pace for 49 wins. What’s not to appreciate?

LeBron James may be the best player in the world, but Russell Westbrook is having the best season.

