NBA: Minimum Contract, Maximum Value

With the explosion of the NBA’s salary cap this past summer, a crazy amount of money was handed out in player contracts. However, some players signed to minimum deals are rewarding teams with their play this season.

Much has been made during the course of the season of the quality of player deals signed this past summer. With the salary cap increasing from $70 million to $94 million, many teams were naturally going to have significant cap room to sign upcoming free agents.

With so many deals handed out, the success rate of these signings has varied. But while many players were fortunate to cash in, others had to settle for the leftovers. These players are made of young, up-and-coming players trying to forge their way in the league. Also, there are the veterans in search of their last lucrative deal.

Here are some of the players this season that are outperforming their current contracts.

These players are all signed to deals classified as the minimum salary per Basketball Reference.

Marreese Speights and Raymond Felton, Los Angeles Clippers

Speights: One-year, $1,403,611; Expires 2016-17

Felton: One-year, $1,551,659; Expires 2016-17

With their bench unit being much maligned in recent seasons, the Clippers set about to rectify this glaring weakness during the offseason. Still just 29 years of age and coming off back-to-back Finals appearances, Marreese Speights was an excellent addition for the minimum salary. Clearly playing with a point to prove, Speights has rebounded from a sub-par season.

Through 44 games, Speights is averaging 10.4 points and 4.9 rebounds in just 16.8 minutes per game. With the Golden State Warriors’ signing of Kevin Durant, Speights was one of a number of players deemed expendable for salary cap purposes. As Clippers’ head coach Doc Rivers noted recently:

“He’s lost weight, and let’s be honest; there’s no way Marreese should be playing for the minimum, and I think his weight was probably one of the reasons. He decided to take it to another level as far as his approach and being serious about the game, and we’re benefiting from it.”

This is quite an endorsement to not only Speights’ approach, but also his talent. With all-star forward Blake Griffin still out due to injury, Speights should continue to prove his worth as one of the best bargains of the season.

As has been the case in recent seasons, Speights’ greatest strength on offense is his ability to spot up and catch and shoot with a very quick release. Within the framework of the Clippers’ offense, this works well. This season, 83.1 percent of Speights’ total field goal attempts have been taken without taking a dribble. Coupled with this, 82.8 percent of his field goal attempts involve Speights touching the ball for two seconds or less.

Check out highlights below of Speights’ best game thus far for the Clippers. In 27 minutes, Speights notched 23 points and 10 rebounds which included hitting 3-of-7 from downtown.

Felton

Accompanying Speights to the Clippers this season was veteran point guard Raymond Felton. Now in his 12th season in the league, Felton is coming off a productive season in Dallas where he played as both a reserve and a starter. And with the recent lengthy injury suffered by starting point guard Chris Paul, Felton is going to be relied upon to steer the ship until Paul returns.

For the season, Felton is averaging 7.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 21.8 minutes per game. He is shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from three. Despite being just 6-foot-1, Felton’s ability to play both on and off the ball provides a great amount of versatility for the Clippers, with or without Paul.

Due to a variety of injuries within the Clippers as a whole, Felton has had to step up further in recent weeks. Over his last 11 games, Felton has produced 12.4 points, 4.6 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 29.7 minutes per game. With career numbers of 12.1 points and 5.8 assists per game, this recent stretch shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise.

Having said that, the Clippers have done very well in securing the former No. 5 overall pick on a one-year, minimum deal. Head coach and president of basketball operations Doc Rivers has received much criticism in recent years regarding his free-agent signings. However, he has struck a bargain this season with Speights and Felton.

Check below for highlights of Felton’s best performance as a Clipper. Playing against the Houston Rockets, Felton notched 26 points and 8 assists in 31 minutes of play. And as you will see, he set up Speights easily for a couple of triples.

While the Clippers have been undermanned recently due to a variety of injuries, the team can be at ease knowing they have this veteran duo holding the fort until their teammates return to full health.

Sean Kilpatrick, Brooklyn Nets

Contract: $980,430; expires 2017-18

The Brooklyn Nets currently have the second lowest payroll in the league. And one of the gems of going through their rebuilding process is finding diamonds-in-the-rough such as shooting guard Sean Kilpatrick. Despite being signed through the end of the end of the 2017/18 season, Kilpatrick is earning the minimum salary.

Originally signed by the Nets midway though last season on a 10-day contract, Kilpatrick has flourished this season when provided with greater opportunities. He has started 23 out of his 41 total appearances, averaging 14.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 27.0 minutes per game.

Earlier this season, Kilpatrick had an eight-game stretch which would’ve exceeded anyone’s expectations. During this time Kilpatrick posted 21.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 32.4 minutes per game. Most impressive are his shooting numbers – 47.9 percent from the field, 38.6 percent from downtown and 86.3 percent from the free-throw line on 6.4 attempts per game.

Undrafted coming of college, Kilpatrick’s greatest strengths offensively tend to fit with the direction that the Nets are heading. The Nets are currently 3rd in the league for three-point attempts, averaging 33.1 per game. Kilpatrick’s three-point attempts have made up 40.3 percent of his total field goal attempts, converting at a 34.7 percent clip.

Furthermore, the Nets rank sixth in the league for shot attempts taken within five feet of the rim. Kilpatrick’s shot attempts within five feet make up 34.4 percent of his total attempts, where he is converting at a 56.4 percent clip. These numbers Kilpatrick and the Nets are producing represent the new wave of the league, where the most efficient shot attempts are prioritized.

Highlights

Check below for highlights of the premier performance of Kilpatrick’s career thus far. Playing 47 minutes, Kilpatrick scored 20 of his career-high 38 points in the final period, along with 14 rebounds, for an eventual double-overtime victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

David Lee, San Antonio Spurs

Contract: $1,551,659; Expires 2017-18 (player option after this season)

It’s not often a team can land a two-time all-star and NBA champion on a minimum contract. But the history and culture of the Spurs is clearly a strong lure, and Lee is the latest example of their great appeal. Still just 33, Lee arrived along with veteran Pau Gasol to shore up the Spurs’ front court following the retirement of Tim Duncan.

Having averaged 18.2 points and 10.7 rebounds per over a six-season stretch during the midst of his career, Lee’s ability to produce numbers is well proven. In 43 games this season, Lee is averaging 6.7 points and 5.3 rebounds in 17.8 minutes per game this season. But with the recent untimely injury to Gasol, Lee is going to assume more responsibility in the starting lineup.

To no surprise, Lee has stepped into the starting role impressively the past two games. He had 10 points and 16 rebounds in a home win against the Denver Nuggets. He backed this up with 14 points and 11 rebounds in an overtime road victory against the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers. Furthermore, he has shot 66.7 percent from the field in these games and has also demonstrated his proficiency passing the ball.

Lee’s high basketball IQ, combined with his championship experience, have proven to be a great match so far in San Antonio. Factor in his minimum wage and the Spurs have hit a home run with this signing.

Highlights

Check below for highlights of Lee’s season-high 15 points to go along with 12 boards, as the Spurs had an early season road win against the Boston Celtics.

With Lee proving himself to be more than just an insurance policy, the Spurs will be looking to be even more dangerous when Gasol returns from his layoff.

Justin Holiday, New York Knicks

Contract: $1,015,696; expires 2016-17

In essence a throw in as part of New York’s acquisition of Derrick Rose, Holiday has proven to be one of the more consistent performers for the Knicks this season. Playing in all 45 games, Holiday is averaging 7.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 18.8 minutes per game. Holiday’s ability to hit the open perimeter shot and play terrific man-to-man defense has been a feature of his game.

Rose, who shared last season with Holiday in Chicago, noted recently:

“He’s a pro, man. A lot of people overlooked him. I always felt he was pro. Great for the locker room. He’s a great guy to be on the court with. He listens. He’s young. I’ve watched him ever since college [at Washington] and was a big fan of his brother [Jrue] Then, when I got to play with Justin, I was like, ‘Wow, it runs in the family.’ I’m a huge fan of Justin.’’

Holiday established himself as a solid role player in the league when he was a member of the 2015 NBA champion Golden State Warriors. Now having been given the confidence of new head coach Jeff Hornacek, the undrafted Holiday is enjoying the most productive season of his career.

Prior to the Knicks’ last game, Holiday had enjoyed the best stretch of the season. Over four games, Holiday averaged 13.0 points on 56.3 percent shooting to go along with 3.5 rebounds in 22.3 minutes per game. His advanced numbers during this four-game stretch were extremely impressive:

Holiday On Court:

Offensive Rating (Knicks’ points per 100 possessions): 122.4

Defensive Rating (Opposition points per 100 possessions): 104.0

Holiday Off Court:

Offensive Rating: 110.7

Defensive Rating: 118.3

During this stretch, Holiday was also a +37 overall when on the floor. Inexplicably, he played just five minutes in the Knicks’ latest loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Highlights

Check out the highlights below for Holiday’s season high of 17 points during a loss to the Toronto Raptors.

So amidst the dramas surrounding the Knicks this season, be it their on-court performance or questionable off-season signings, the performance of Holiday has certainly been a pleasant surprise.

T.J. McConnell, Philadelphia 76ers

Contract: $874,636; expires 2017-18 (team option)

While has hasn’t garnered anywhere near the attention of teammate and current rookie of the year favorite Joel Embiid, McConnell is making an impression in his own right. In his second season having gone undrafted out of Arizona, McConnell has improved as the season has progressed. Through 41 games, McConnell is averaging 5.1 points, 5.9 assists and 1.4 steals in 23.0 minutes per game.

Entering the season, McConnell appeared to be the 76ers third-string point guard behind newcomers Jerryd Bayless and Sergio Rodriguez. However, with Bayless having played just three games for the season due to a wrist problem, and a recent ankle injury that has sidelined Rodriguez, McConnell has started the last 10 games for the Sixers. In this time, McConnell is averaging 7.8 points, 8.4 assists and 1.5 steals in 32.7 minutes per game.

During this recent stretch, McConnell has ranked eighth in the league in assists. Furthermore, the following numbers illustrate the impact McConnell has made during his starting stint:

McConnell On Court:

Offensive Rating (76ers’ points per 100 possessions): 102.3

Defensive Rating (Opposition points per 100 possessions): 98.7

McConnell Off Court:

Offensive Rating: 95.6

Defensive Rating: 102.8

Highlights

Check out highlights below of McConnell’s career-high 17 assist performance during a loss to the Boston Celtics.

Whether McConnell remains the Sixers’ starting point guard in the future remains to be seen. But the team can be heartened that they have found a terrific pickup at the league minimum.

JaMychal Green, Memphis Grizzlies

Contract: $980,431; expires 2016-17

Now in this third season in the league, Green has made significant strides since going undrafted coming out of Alabama. His starting role this season on the 26-20 Memphis Grizzlies exemplifies his progression. Playing in all 46 games, Green is averaging 9.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in 29.2 minutes per contest.

Unlike his predecessor in the starting lineup in Zach Randolph, Green represents the modern-day, athletic NBA power forward. In tandem next to all-star center Marc Gasol, Green provides a terrific complement to the surrounding skill-sets of the Grizzlies front court.

Despite sharing the front court with the likes of Gasol and Randolph, Green has had some huge games on the boards. He has so far had 12 games this season with 10 or more rebounds, with a season of 18 coming in a win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Highlights

Check out the highlights below of Green’s career-high 21 point game in a victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

One major query facing the Grizzlies this offseason will be how they handle Green coming out of contract. Already with the league’s fifth-highest payroll and with Randolph also due for an extension, the Grizzlies will need to decide how badly they wish to Green.

If they don’t, there will be no shortage of other suitors.

The players covered here represent a mix of undrafted, hungry players along with veterans competing for a championship. The front offices of each respective team would no doubt be delighted with the return on investments these players have produced this season.

And who knows, a key contributor to a championship could be placed on the resume of one these exceptional role players.

