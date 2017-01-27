NBA: Mid-Season 2016-17 Award Sleepers

We explore the sleepers for every NBA individual award as the 2016-17 season hits the mid-way point

The 2016-17 NBA regular season is roughly half way over. We know, it is sad, but at least we are that much closer to debating who deserved what Individual award.

Who are my sleeper picks so far this season the NBA awards?

Most Improved Player (MIP) Isaiah Thomas – G – Boston Celtics

Thomas was an all-star last year, but this year he has elevated his game to possible NBA MVP status. The Boston Celtics are the third seed in the East on the back of Thomas as he is surrounded by mostly role players besides Avery Bradley and Al Horford.

His stats are up in almost every category, as seen below, and has been one of the best fourth quarter performers in the year so far. It will be a tight race between him Giannis for the NBA’s Most Improved Player award.

Last Season: 22.2 PPG, 6.2 APG, 3.0 APG, 56% TS

This Seasons Stats: 29.1 PPG 6.2 APG, 2.8 RPG, 62% TS

Rookie Of The Year (ROY)

Malcolm Brogdon – G – Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon was a second round pick in this past year’s NBA Draft, and many thought he came out a year too early, but he is certainly proving folks otherwise.

Brogdon has without a doubt been one of, if not, the best rookies, to come out of this year’s class. You know, other than Joel Embiid. Brogdon has also been stellar on defense. If Embiid gets’s shut down or goes through a major slump, Brogdon could be the man to take the award.

This Season: 9.2 PPG, 4.2 APG, 2.8 APG, 54% TS

Coach Of The Year (COY)

Mike D’Antoni – Houston Rockets

A lot of people have Gregg Poppovich or Steve Kerr winning the NBA’s Coach of the Year award, you know, the usual suspects. Another solid option is Brad Stevens, but I think Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni has a real shot at winning it.

The Rockets are the third seed in the Western Conference and are having a hell of a year. James Harden has been the catalyst without a doubt, and may end up winning the NBA’s MVP award this season, but the system D’Antoni is running has Ryan Anderson, Eric Gordon and the aforementioned James Harden having career years.

Sixth Man Of The Year (6MOY)

Enes Kanter – C – Utah Jazz

(Note: Kanter suffered a fracture in his forearm Thursday night)

Most would likely have Lou Williams winning the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award, but Ends Kanter is having one heck of a season. This is easily his best overall season throughout his young career. His biggest improvement? He’s been fantastic on both ends of the court, and is putting up career numbers.

Behind Russell Westbrook, the Oklahoma City Thunder don’t have many assets. Kanter might be the best one behind Russ. Without Kanter this season, the Thunder might be a lottery team right now. He’s been that good.

This Season: 14.6 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 1 APG, 62% TS

Defensive Player Of The Year (DPOY)

Giannis Antetokounmpo – G/F – Milwaukee Bucks

I genuinely think Giannis Antetokounmpo has a real shot at winning the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award. Heck, he might even finish in the top 3 or 5 in the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award, at the rate he’s improving.

He has a career-low 103 Defensive Rating, which is also one of the lowest in the NBA in general. You also have to keep in mind the guards positions 1-5, so he is moving constantly. On top of that, Giannis averages two blocks and two steals a game, fantastic basic metrics as well. Lastly, he has more Defensive Win Shares this year than Kawhi Leonard, who has won the award the last two seasons. Think about that.

This Season: 23.5 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 5.4 APG

Most Valuable Player (MVP)

LeBron James – F – Cleveland Cavaliers



Everyone pretty much has Russell Westbrook or James Harden winning the NBA’s MVP award, and at this point mostly Harden. For anyone else to win would be like winning the lottery, so this is probably the least likely of any of these “sleepers” despite it being LeBron.

I don’t really need to go in-depth; you know LeBron, you know his numbers, you know how good he is. If anyone in the NBA has it in them to turn up to the next gear and nudge out the two favorites for the MVP award, it’s LeBron

His Stats This Season: 25.6 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 8.4 RPG, 1.5 SPG, 60% TS

Who are your sleepers? Think any of these guys have a real shot? Let us know!

