NBA: Handing Out Awards For First Round Of 2017 NBA Playoffs

The first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs has officially concluded. Who were the MVP, Defensive Player, Sixth Man, Rookie, and Coach of the First Round?

The first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs have already put the 2016 postseason to shame. A year after blowouts were the theme of the playoffs, the first round in 2017 was overrun by close encounters between quality foes.

Following a memorable round of action, a question beckons: which individuals stepped up and emerged as the true stars of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs?

The first round concluded with the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors, and Washington Wizards advancing in the Eastern Conference. In the Western Conference, the Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, and Utah Jazz made it through to Round 2.

Although the natural inclination may be to look forward, it’s only fair to honor those who made the first round such a memorable experience.

In the spirit of staying true to the NBA’s current constructs, the awards for the first round will mirror those from the regular season. That means individuals will be honored as the MVP, Defensive Player, Rookie, Sixth Man, and Coach of the First Round.

The question is: who were the best players and coaches during the opening round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs?

Rookie of the First Round: Taurean Prince, Atlanta Hawks

This wasn’t the strongest rookie class in recent memory, but a number of first-year players performed well in the 2017 NBA Playoffs. Malcolm Brogdon and Thon Maker of the Milwaukee Bucks were prime examples, as they helped their team nearly upset the Toronto Raptors.

After a quiet regular season, however, it was Atlanta Hawks small forward Taurean Prince who earned the Rookie of the First Round award.

Prince went toe-to-toe with Washington Wizards small forward Otto Porter Jr., who has emerged as one of the better players at his position. With Atlanta in desperate need of help on both ends of the floor, Prince stepped up.

Prince scored in double figures in five of the six games, including a pair of invaluable performances during the two outings Atlanta won.

Prince scored a postseason career-high 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting to help Atlanta win Game 3 by a score of 116-98. He followed with 11 points and seven rebounds on 5-of-7 shooting during the Hawks’ 111-101 victory in Game 4.

For what it’s worth, the Hawks were 4.7 points per 100 possessions better with Prince on the court than they were without him during the their first-round series.

Sixth Man of the First Round: Joe Johnson, Utah Jazz

Prior to the 2017 NBA Playoffs, Joe Johnson’s reputation was defined by the massive contract that he received from the Atlanta Hawks. It was a burden that the Hawks and Brooklyn Nets both carried throughout his lucrative tenure, albeit as he became a seven-time All-Star.

What was lost in the madness of his contract, however, is what Johnson thoroughly reestablished during the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs: he’s undeniably clutch.

Johnson took over Game 1 by recording 21 points, three rebounds, three assists, three steals, and a block in a 97-95 road victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. He shot 9-of-14 from the field and 3-of-4 from 3-point range, but those numbers were just a preview of his greatness.

With Rudy Gobert out and Utah in need of a Game 1 victory, Johnson drove the lane and buried a floater to give the Jazz a crucial 97-95 victory to start the series.

With Utah down 2-1, Johnson took over Game 4 to save the Jazz with 28 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a series-evening 105-98 win. He followed with 14 points and eight rebounds, including another two clutch fourth quarter shots, during the 96-92 win in Game 6 that staved off elimination.

Johnson saved Utah from disaster in three separate games, and closed out the series with 10 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in the decisive 104-91 victory in Game 7.

Defensive Player of the First Round: Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Defense wasn’t exactly a controlling factor during the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs. For as many high-scoring games as there were, however, there was also a powerful measure of intensity in every one of the postseason series.

Although there were a fair number of candidates for this award, the final battle comes down to a pair of teammates: Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

Green plays a bigger role on defense than Thompson in the sense that he covers more ground and wears more hats. Thompson, however, was tasked with defending both Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum throughout the series.

It only helps Thompson’s case that he had the best Defensive Rating of any player who averaged at least 30.0 minutes per game during the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs.

Green, however, was tasked with doing what he always does on defense: everything. He stifled the pick and roll, switched onto players at all five positions, and produced averages of 9.5 rebounds, 4.3 blocks, and 1.8 steals per game.

You can’t go wrong with either Green or Thompson, but the former gets the nod based on the versatility and security he provides.

Coach of the First Round: Quin Snyder, Utah Jazz

Quin Snyder was this writer’s choice for the 2016-17 Coach of the Year award. In addition to earning the vote for the regular season, he also gets the nod for the playoffs after overcoming tremendous odds to lead the Utah Jazz past the Los Angele Clippers.

Despite losing star center Rudy Gobert to an injury in Game 1 and Gordon Hayward to food poisoning in Game 4, Snyder led his team to the second round—and won both of those games.

It took seven games and three victories in Los Angeles for the Jazz to advance to the second round. It overcame Gobert essentially missing Game 1 to win a 97-95 thriller over the Clippers at Staples Center, and won Game 4 105-98 despite losing Hayward after just nine minutes.

Matched up against a head coach who’s likely going to the Hall of Fame in Doc Rivers, Snyder did more than hold his own; he legitimately out-coached Rivers.

Snyder made crucial adjustments throughout the series as he successfully rebounded from Gobert’s injury and limitations. He staggered minutes, went against the grain with his rotations, and outclassed one of the best coaches of this generation.

If you didn’t know about Snyder before, then you better be paying attention now. He’s one of the Top 5-to-10 coaches in the NBA.

MVP: LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

This award comes down to a short list of candidates: LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, and John Wall. A number of different players were viable candidates, including Stephen Curry, DeMar DeRozan, James Harden, and Isaiah Thomas.

All three players are fair and legitimate options for the award, but the winner is the player who swept his opposition in stunning style: LeBron James.

Wall was dominant, recording averages of 29.5 points, 10.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 1.5 3-point field goals made on a slash line of .525/.474/.840. He recorded three double-doubles and closed the series out with a 42-point eruption in Game 6.

As for Kawhi Leonard, he poured in averages of 31.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.0 steals, and 2.6 3-point field goals made per game—reason enough to consider him.

The reality is: James went toe-to-toe with a fellow All-NBA player and dominated.

James went off for 32 points, 13 assists, and six rebounds in Game 1, and followed with 25 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, four blocks, and four steals in Game 2. He journeyed to Indiana and posted 41 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists.

For good measure, James closed out with 33 points and 10 boards in Game 4. Both in the numbers and beyond them, The King reigned supreme.

The question is: who do you believe should have won the NBA postseason awards?

This article originally appeared on