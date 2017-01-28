NBA: Five Longtime Losers Beginning To Trend Up In 2016-17

Five longtime NBA losers are beginning to trend up during the 2016-17 campaign

If you’re a fan of perennial winners like the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA or the New England Patriots in the NFL, you never have to worry about what the next year brings. Having seen your team contend for the championship year after year, you probably never experienced what’s it’s like to be a loser.

Then, there are those of us who root for teams like the Sacramento Kings and Cleveland Browns. Year after year we stay loyal and hope for the best, but often we don’t get rewarded.

In the NBA today, there are five teams in particular who look like they are finally ready to reward their fans after years of despair.

Philadelphia 76ers

The most obvious team is the Philadelphia 76ers. This team, which hit rock bottom with 10 total wins last season, already has 17 wins through 45 games. The catalyst for the turnaround is of course Joel “The Process” Embiid, who missed his first two seasons in the league due to a foot injuries.

With his comedic take on social media and his dazzling performance on the court, Embiid has certainly brought life back to the City of Brotherly Love. And with rookie Ben Simmons expected to make his NBA debut in the next month, the sky is the limit for Philadelphia.

Even with the 76ers latest surge, it’s probably too late to make the playoffs this year. But I would expect the 76ers, if they can continue to progress and perhaps make a signing or two in free agency, to be a top-five team in the East next year.

Soon after, we will talk about the 76ers being an elite team again.

Phoenix Suns

In the Western Conference, we have the Phoenix Suns. Currently stuck in the bottom of the West, this franchise has not seen daylight since the glorious days of Steve Nash and Amar’e Stoudemire. But now there’s hope again.

The Suns have their own flourishing young baller. His name is Devin Booker. And he is only in his second year out of the University of Kentucky, averaging 20.6 per game this season.

The Suns also have another proven guard in Eric Bledsoe, who is averaging a career-best 20.8 points per game in his seventh year in the NBA. Now, the Suns’ challenge is to figure out what to do with Brandon Knight, another talented young guard who only gets 20 minutes per game in the guard-heavy lineup.

If Phoenix can make the right deal for Knight and find the perfect complement for its young backcourt, this team will rise again in the near future.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Then, we have the Minnesota Timberwolves, a team that always seems to be on the rise, yet never lives up to expectations. Especially this season, with the addition of head coach Tom Thibodeau and a roster that features a host of rising stars, the Timberwolves looked like they would be able to at least compete for a playoff spot.

Well, the Timberwolves have once again struggled for much of the season. But I still think the future is bright for this young squad. With Andrew Wiggins showing steady progress and Karl-Anthony Towns already proving himself as the face of the franchise, the Timberwolves appear to have a cornerstone that can make them dangerous in the years ahead.

In fact, the Timberwolves already look like they’re turning the corner, having won six out of nine during a recent stretch to climb back into the playoff race.

Sacramento Kings

At the risk of being biased, I have to include my Sacramento Kings on this list. Yes, I’m well aware of the drama that surrounds the Kings. But I continue to believe that DeMarcus Cousins can carry this team if surrounded by strong role players.

The Kings are already taking a step in that direction, bringing in veterans like Garrett Temple and Anthony Tolliver as well as the much improved Ty Lawson.

It’s also encouraging to know that Cousins finally has a coach he can trust. Plus, the fact that Cousins has all but committed long term to the Kings is a huge thing for this franchise.

Brighter days are coming soon, Sacramento.

Denver Nuggets, Others

Mike Malone, the coach who was inexplicably fired by the Kings, is leading his own renaissance in Denver. The Nuggets, who haven’t made the playoffs in three years, currently find themselves in the 8th spot in the West. While the Nuggets don’t have a superstar at this point, second-year man Nikola Jokic (15.2 points per game), appears to be the hope of the future for this franchise.

Currently, the teams with the longest playoff droughts are the Timberwolves (12 years), Kings (10), and Suns (6).

The 76ers, Magic and Jazz are next on the list as they each have a four-year playoff absence. The Jazz have obviously turned the corner already, but the Magic still have a long way to go before they are considered an up-and-coming team.

The Lakers, Knicks and Nuggets have not seen the playoffs in three years. The Lakers still have a lot of work ahead even with the amount of talent they have, but that’s nothing compared to the mess in New York. Some things may never change.

This article originally appeared on