NBA fines Westbrook $15,000 for postgame comments

HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 19: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder speaks to the media during a press conference after Game Two of the Western Conference Quarterfinals against the Houston Rockets of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 19, 2017 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Russell Westbrook is fine with getting fined.

The Thunder star was fined $15,000 by the NBA on Friday for using inappropriate language during a postgame media interview after Wednesday’s loss to the Houston Rockets.

”If you cuss, you get fined, so if somebody else cuss, make sure when they cuss … I hope they get fined, too,” Westbrook said Friday morning after a team workout. ”It is what it is. I’m OK with it. I’ll take it.”

Westbrook scored 51 points Wednesday in the highest-scoring triple-double in playoff history. He set a franchise playoff scoring record and added 13 assists and 10 rebounds, but the Thunder lost 115-111 and are down 2-0 in the first-round playoff series.

Westbrook was not in the mood to talk about his statistics after the game.

”I don’t give a (expletive) about the line,” he said. ”We lost.”

Game 3 is Friday night in Oklahoma City.

