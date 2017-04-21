NBA fines Westbrook $15,000 for postgame comments

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Russell Westbrook is fine with getting fined.

The Thunder star was fined $15,000 by the NBA on Friday for using inappropriate language during a postgame media interview after Wednesday’s loss to the Houston Rockets.

”If you cuss, you get fined, so if somebody else cuss, make sure when they cuss … I hope they get fined, too,” Westbrook said Friday morning after a team workout. ”It is what it is. I’m OK with it. I’ll take it.”

Westbrook scored 51 points Wednesday in the highest-scoring triple-double in playoff history. He set a franchise playoff scoring record and added 13 assists and 10 rebounds, but the Thunder lost 115-111 and are down 2-0 in the first-round playoff series.

Westbrook was not in the mood to talk about his statistics after the game.

”I don’t give a (expletive) about the line,” he said. ”We lost.”

Game 3 is Friday night in Oklahoma City.

—

More AP NBA: apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball