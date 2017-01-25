NBA fines Warriors’ Zaza Pachulia for hitting Heat’s Luke Babbitt in the face

Warriors center Zaza Pachulia has been fined $15,000 for “striking Heat forward Luke Babbitt in the face,” the NBA announced on Wednesday in an official release. The incident occurred with 6:51 remaining in the fourth quarter of Golden State’s 105-102 Monday night loss in Miami.

The officials ruled the play a flagrant-one foul on Pachulia at the time, which was his second in less than a week (Babbitt got a technical). Pachulia somewhat memorably sent Russell Westbrook to the ground during Golden State’s win over the Thunder on Jan. 18.

