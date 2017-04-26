NBA fines Rockets owner $100,000 for confronting referee

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 03: Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander celebrates with James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets after the jersey retirement of Yao Ming during halftime against the Chicago Bulls at Toyota Center on February 3, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

NEW YORK (AP) Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander has been fined $100,000 by the NBA for confronting a referee during live game action.

Byron Spruell, the NBA’s president of league operations, announced Alexander’s fine Wednesday.

The incident occurred Tuesday in the final minute of the first quarter during the Rockets’ 105-99 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Alexander got up out of his courtside seat and walked toward Bill Kennedy. Alexander then says something to Kennedy before turning around and heading back to his seat.

The Rockets eliminated the Thunder in five games and will face either the San Antonio Spurs or Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference semifinals.

