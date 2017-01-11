NBA fines Knicks’ O’Quinn $25K for foul on Pelicans’ Davis

NEW YORK (AP) The NBA has fined Knicks center Kyle O’Quinn $25,000 for a flagrant foul that left Pelicans star Anthony Davis with a bruised left hip.

The league said Wednesday that O’Quinn struck and pushed Davis from behind with the foul with 1:16 left in the third quarter of New Orleans’ 110-96 victory at Madison Square Garden on Monday.

Davis ended up crashing into the front row of seats behind the baseline and O’Quinn was ejected.

The Pelicans say Davis is questionable for their game at Brooklyn on Thursday. He had 40 points and 18 rebounds in just 29 minutes before leaving Monday’s game.