NBA fines Knicks’ Kyle O’Quinn for flagrant foul that injured Anthony Davis

The NBA has fined Kyle O’Quinn $25,000 for “striking and pushing” Anthony Davis late in the third quarter of the Pelicans’ Monday night win over the Knicks. Davis, who had already tallied 40 points and 18 rebounds, left the game and did not return, while O’Quinn was assessed a flagrant-two foul and ejected from the contest.

The incident can be viewed here.

O’Quinn wished Davis the best afterward, and complimented the officials on their decision.

Nothing but respect for @AntDavis23 Hope he'll be ready for the @PelicansNBA next game. Officials were nothing but pros tonight #ToughJob — Kyle O'Quinn (@Kyle_OQuinn) January 10, 2017

Davis is listed as questionable for Thursday night’s game in Brooklyn against the Nets.