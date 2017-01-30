NBA finds 14 incorrect calls in Knicks, Hawks 4OT thriller

The Hawks defeated the Knicks 142-139 in a quadruple-overtime thriller. Under further review, the NBA found 14 incorrect calls down the stretch of that game.

The Knicks and the Hawks battled in a game for the ages in Atlanta last night. The Hawks won a game 142-139 that consisted of many clutch shots by both teams. And apparently, a lot of missed calls by the refs.

The NBA reviews and issues reports on games that are within five points with two minutes left and in overtime. The report showed that the refs made 14 incorrect calls down the stretch of the game.

Here is what they missed:

With 1:11 left in the 4Q and the Hawks leading 101-99, Joakim Noah should have been called for an offensive foul while setting a screen. Justin holiday would end up hitting a three on that play, giving the Knicks a 102-101 lead. With 54.8 seconds left in the 4Q and the Hawks leading 103-102, Carmelo Anthony should have been called for a foul going for a rebound against Dwight Howard. Howard then scored on a dunk giving the Hawks a 105-102 lead. On that same play, Dennis Schroder should have been called for traveling. With 30.2 seconds left in the 4Q and the Hawks leading 103-102, Schroder should have been called for a loose ball foul on Noah. Anthony missed a pull-up jumper on the play. With 3.5 seconds left in the 4Q and the Hawks leading 104-102, Anthony drove to the basket and made a layup to tie the game. Paul Millsap should have been called for a shooting foul giving Anthony one free throw and a chance to give the Knicks the lead with 2.2 seconds left. With 1:14 left in OT and the Knicks leading 111-108, Howard should have been called for defensive three seconds. This would have given the Knicks a chance to go up by four and have possession. Instead, Anthony missed a three which was rebounded by the Hawks. With 56.3 seconds left in OT and the Knicks leading 111-108, Noah was called for a foul on Howard. Howard made the layup and got a chance to shoot a free throw to tie the game, which he missed. Further review showed that Noah fouled Howard before he began his shooting motion so the basket should not have counted. With 35.2 seconds left in OT, Anthony should have been called for traveling. With 37 seconds left in 2OT and the Hawks leading 121-120, Anthony should have been called for traveling. He missed a three on the play. With 12.9 seconds left in 2OT, Anthony was called for a foul which was his sixth. this caused him to sit for the rest of the game which turned out to be two more overtimes. Review showed that he should not have been called for this foul and should have stayed in the game. Schroder made the layup to give the Hawks a 123-120 lead but missed the free throw. With 4.4 seconds left in 3OT and the Knicks leading 130-128, Holiday should have been called for a foul on Schroder. He made the layup to tie the game and should have got a free throw. With 1:26 left in 4OT and the Knicks leading 139-138, Malcolm Delaney should have been called for a foul on Brandon Jennings. Jennings missed a floater on the play. With 10.2 seconds left in 4OT and the Hawks leading 142-139, Mindaugas Kuzminskas should have been called for a loose ball foul after a Schroder missed free throw. With 5.4 seconds left in 4OT, Muscala should have been called for a foul against Willy Hernangomez. the foul occured before Courtney Lee shot the first of his two missed three’s on the final possession of the game.

So, what does this mean for the NBA? It confirms every fans opinion that referees no matter what sport or level are bad. Those missed calls were at crucial points of the game that could have made the outcome very different.

The full report issued by the NBA can be found here.

