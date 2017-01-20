NBA: Every Team’s Best Lineup, By The Numbers

Looking at advanced stats, some perpetual best lineups of an NBA team might be much different than you expected. Let’s take a look at the best one for every NBA team using Offensive Rating (ORTG) and Defensive Rating (DRTG)

Key:

Offensive Rating – ORTG

Defensive Rating – DRTG

Formula: This won’t be just flat out off of ORTG/DRTG. Factors of minutes played together and time overall spent on the court will also play a part into the decision.

With that understood, let’s get to every NBA team’s best statistical lineups.

Atlanta Hawks

Lineup: T. Hardaway Jr., D. Howard, P. Millsap, D. Schroder, T. Sefolosha

ORTG: 120.5 DRTG: 92.9

This lineup is actually something I could imagine being their best lineup, unlike some other teams. Both Thabo and Millsap are superb defenders, and Howard still does a great job down low.

Schroder and Hardaway both can score at very solid efficiency and Millsap is a very underrated scorer. I can definitely understand why this would be the best lineup.

Boston Celtics

Lineup: A. Bradley, J. Crowder, A. Horford, K. Olynyk, I. Thomas

ORTG: 124.8 DRTG: 101.9

Surprisingly, the lineup with the lowest DRTG, even if it is only 52 minutes played has Isaiah Thomas in it. Having the tandem of Bradley/Horford/Crowder in there though is no surprise because all three are excellent defenders, especially Avery.

The offensive rating really surprises me though with Olynk in there. I assume it is because his ability to stretch the floor.

Brooklyn Nets

Lineup: B. Bogdanovic, R. Hollis-Jefferson, C. LeVert, B. Lopez, I. Whitehead

ORTG: 147.1 DRTG: 116.9

The Nets don’t have a best lineup. Their whole team is horrible. I had to scroll down all the way until I found a lineup with only SIXTEEN minutes played to even get positive numbers. Even these numbers are still kinda bad when you factor in the team out there and court time. The Nets just suck.

Charlotte Hornets

Lineup: N. Batum, M. Kidd-Gilchrist, K. Walker, M. Williams, C. Zeller

ORTG: 109 DRTG: 99.1

The Hornets’ best lineup actually appears to be their starting lineup. They don’t have the highest numbers but when you factor in how close they are to the other ones as well as time played, you get the starting lineup. So, hats off to the Hornets coaching staff for this one, especially Steve Clifford.

Chicago Bulls

Lineup: J.Butler, T.Gibson, J.Grant, R.Lopez, D.Wade

ORTG: 116.1 DRTG: 91.8

This is actually a quality lineup on paper and advanced data wise as well. This grouping has played only 62 minutes together but posts very solid ratings. Maybe Hoiberg needs to make this the starting five.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Lineup: K.Irving, L.James, D.Liggins, K.Love, T.Thompson

ORTG: 124.3 DRTG: 94.5

This is the Cavs best lineup by a LONG shot everything factored in. This group has played the second most minutes of 151 and posts astronomical stats on both sides of the ball. To be quite honest, though, I’m not sure how or why this is their best lineup. I mean is Liggins the glue guy? He very well might be.

Dallas Mavericks

Lineup: H.Barnes, A.Bogut, D.Finney-Smith, W.Matthews, D.Williams

ORTG: 117.6 DRTG: 101.6

The Mavericks second most played lineup is their best but that isn’t saying much because they possibly have the most lineup combinations of any team so far. The lineup posts good numbers, but the Mavericks still suck. That’s blatant honesty.

Denver Nuggets

Lineup: W.Chandler, D.Gallinari, N.Jokic, J.Murray, J.Nelson

ORTG: 107.8 DRTG: 91.4

The Nuggets lineup combinations might be even worse than the Nets all thing considered. This lineup is still not , considering they have only played 41 minutes played together. Can someone explain what the hell is going on in Denver?

Detroit Pistons

Lineup: K.Caldwell-Pope, A.Drummond, T.Harris, R.Jackson, J.Leuer

ORTG: 99.3 DRTG: 92.2

This is actually a very quality lineup, I don’t know how their ORTG isn’t a little higher tho. Nonetheless, this is probably the Pistons best unit on paper and according to the data, so I am not sure why it doesn’t play more.

Golden State Warriors

Lineup: S.Curry, K.Durant, D.Green, Z.Pachulia, K.Thompson

ORTG: 119.8 DRTG: 98.3

Their best lineup is their starting lineup, what a surprise. When you are unbelievably loaded as Golden State is, it would almost be a sin for this not to be their best lineup. They post jaw-dropping numbers in almost every aspect despite already almost matching last season’s loss total.

Houston Rockets

Lineup: R.Anderson, T.Ariza, E.Gordon, J.Harden, M.Harrell

ORTG: 125.9 DRTG: 107.2

The Rockets third most played lineup is perpetually their best. They post ridiculously high offensive numbers as seen by the ORTG, and a quality defensive rating considering the defensive talent that is out there.

Indiana Pacers

Lineup: M.Ellis, G.Robinson III, J.Teague, M.Turner, T.Young

ORTG: 116.5 DRTG: 100.4

I frankly have NO IDEA how a teams DRTG could almost be sub 100 with Monta Ellis and Jeff Teague out on the court. Also, this lineup has NO Paul George, those two things in themselves are miraculous. Are the Pacers better without George? Doubt it, still pretty funky to see this though.

Miami Heat

Lineup: L.Babbitt, G.Dragic, D.Waiters, H.Whiteside, J.Winslow

ORTG: 105.3 DRTG: 98.1

Another team that has an absurd amount of lineups is the Miami Heat. Their second most played lineup only has 87 minutes played but posts very good numbers. Obviously, this team isn’t very good, but the grouping of these five would seem to give the Heat their best shot at winning if that is what they want to achieve.

LA Clippers

Lineup: B.Griffin, D.Jordan, L.Mbah a Moute, C.Paul, J.Redick

ORTG: 111.5 DRTG: 95.3

Another team who’s the best lineup is actually their starting five. This group of five has played a substantial amount of more minutes compare to any other lineup, and amongst the best in ORTG/DRTG. Nice job by Doc Rivers who has the Clippers playing their best basketball under his tenure.

Los Angeles Lakers

Lineup: J.Clarkson, L.Deng, B.Ingram, L.Nance Jr., L.Williams

ORTG: 132.3 DRTG: 104.7

This lineup has played only 58 minutes, a lot less than the ones in front of it, but this grouping is so much better than any other one it has to take the top spot. If the Lakers were trying to win, this should be their starting five. I can also ideally see how this would be their best lineup. Nance and Deng, give them quality defense and Clarkson has a high motor to lead the offense.

Memphis Grizzles

Lineup: T.Allen, T.Daniels, M.Gasol, J.Green, A.Harrison

ORTG: 107.9 DRTG: 82.3

This might be one of the most interesting lineups I have seen so far. I would have never expected, regardless of playtime, a lineup with Jeff Green and Andrew Harrison have this low of a defensive rating. Other than that this seems like a very quality lineup and these numbers boost very well.

Milwaukee Bucks

Lineup: G.Antetokounmpo, M.Brogdon, G.Monroe, M.Teletovic, J.Terry

ORTG: 132.5 DRTG: 96.7

This is another instance where this lineup only has 61 minutes played, but is SO much better than any other lineup. These numbers are astronomical and better than what the Warriors put on the floor. Obviously this a small sample size, but this theoretically also would be the best lineup for the Bucks minus Teletovic. With the Bucks trying to make a playoff push, they should read this article and make this the starting five.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Lineup: N.Bjelica, G.Dieng, K.Dunn, Z.LaVine, S.Muhammad

ORTG: 108.6 DRTG: 88.7

All these lineups are horrible on paper and via advanced metrics accept this one, which has little to no play time. The lineups Thibs has been putting out don’t even make sense composition wise. I didn’t like the hire to begin with and it is proving to be worse than in theory.

New Orleans Pelicans

Lineup: D.Cunningham, A.Davis, B.Hield, S.Hill, J.Holiday

ORTG: 99.5 DRTG: 84.3

This lineup does not get it done at ALL on the offensive end, but this may be one of the better defensive units I have seen. Even with Buddy Hield out there, the lineup has an 84.3 DRTG in 105 minutes played. That is quality stuff from a team that is probably gonna be picking in the top 7.

New York Knicks

Lineup: C.Anthony, C.Lee, J.Noah, D.Rose, L.Thomas

ORTG: 115.1 DRTG: 95.6

The Knicks best lineup somehow doesn’t contain Kristaps, a every solid defender and offensive threat which is amazing to me. Besides that, this lineup justifies everything else. The numbers are also pretty astronomical, a +20 rating over the two is really good, especially for a team that has had a rough schedule so far.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Lineup: A.Abrines, S.Adams, E.Kanter, A.Roberson, R.Westbrook

ORTG: 146.4 DRTG: 95.7

I am doing this in order of teams, so forgive me if I make comments like “the best lineup” twice, but this may actually be the best one. This OKC lineup has a +51 RATING. That is absolutely insane. To be quite honest, I had no idea who A.Abrines was before this either. Yes, this group has only played 44 minutes, but those numbers don’t come on accident regardless of time played.

Orlando Magic

Lineup: D.Augustin, E.Fournier, A.Gordon, S.Ibaka, N.Vucevic

ORTG: 119.0 DRTG: 99.0

This lineup is damn good on paper and damn good on the court via advanced numbers, so how it doesn’t play more I am not very sure. Ibaka and Vucevic are very solid down low and Gordon and Fournier are quality swings. So ideally this would be a lineup you would want to see out there regardless of numbers, but maybe I am wrong. Nonetheless this definitely Orlando’s best lineup.

Philadelphia 76ers

Lineup: R.Covington, J.Embiid, E.Ilyasova, T.McConnell, N.Stauskas

ORTG: 106.7 DRTG: 87.3

Quite honestly, this would be a very obvious best starting five for Philly if they wanted to win games. Ersan and Nik help you stretch the floor and Embiid and Covington are very quality defenders The counterargument to this is that 76ers aren’t trying to win, so this lineup has only seen 84 minutes of play.

Phoenix Suns

Lineup: E.Bledsoe, D.Booker, T.Chandler, P.Tucker, T.Warren

ORTG: 127.7 DRTG: 114.1

I mean the only real positive from this lineup is they score a lot and score fast. Everything else is pretty bad. The Suns are just young and rebuilding.

Portland Trail Blazers

Lineup: A.Aminu, M.Harkless, D.Lillard, C.McCollum, M.Plumlee

ORTG: 113.5 DRTG: 104.0

If you didn’t have to be efficient, the Blazers might be the best team in the NBA. This group posts quality offensive numbers but struggle to be efficient and play defense, two vital aspects of basketball. They wouldn’t have to play defense if they were efficient on offense, but unfortunately, they are not. This also happens to be Portlands starting lineup.

Sacramento Kings

Lineup: D.Collison, D.Cousins, R.Gay, K.Koufos, B.McLemore

ORTG: 100.9 DRTG: 92.5

Another team who’s lineup, in theory, would be their best lineup, actually is despite playtime. This lineup has problems scoring the rock despite Collison and Cousins in the fold but is very efficient on defense. This group also probably contains all the bright spots the Kings have besides Cauley-Stein.

San Antonio Spurs

Lineup: L.Aldridge, P.Gasol, D.Green, K.Leonard, T.Parker

ORTG: 115.1 DRTG: 104.5

What a surprise? Arguably the greatest coach of all time’s starting lineup is his by unit by advanced metrics as well. There really isn’t much else to say other than that if you replaced Pau with Dedmon here, the numbers would be even more astronomical. Sadly that unit itself hasn’t played enough together, but I think those who have seen Dedmon and Pau play would also agree Dedmon is the better fit. So technically this is the best lineup of lineup options, but Dedmon would be a better shoe-in if I was formulating my own lineup.

Toronto Raptors

Lineup: D.Carroll, D.DeRozan, K.Lowry, P.Patterson, J.Valanciunas

ORTG: 129. DRTG: 102.6

This is something really weird. The Raptors have two lineups with jaw-dropping net ratings, one without DeRozan and one with. I will be the first to admit I do not watch enough Raptor games to judge first hand without stats, but this is a very interesting situation. Also, the 2nd and 3rd most played lineups by Toronto are 100% better than the first one both by net rating and if you were to group them on paper. This is actually a very weird paradox I might need to go in-depth on in a later article.

Utah Jazz

Lineup: B.Diaw, D.Exum, R.Gobert, G.Hayward, R.Hood

ORTG: 114.9 DRTG: 81.9

The Jazz have a lot of lineup variations and all the minutes played are very close. This is definitely their best lineup though all things considered. Some others have better overall ratings, but this unit has more minutes played together. In total, though, none of these lineups are really substantially better or worse than the rest besides their starting five and their third most played lineup.

Washington Wizards

Lineup: B.Beal, M.Gortat, M.Morris, O.Porter Jr., J.Wall

ORTG: 110.4 DRTG: 99.3

This is another head scratcher. The Wizards aren’t exactly a good team, but their most played lineup, by over 550 minutes, posts very good ratings in both defense and offense. The Wizards second unit is definitely better, but they have played so little minutes in comparison, their starting five appears to be the best. Also, after the first two most played units, the other groupings are so bad, it explains the Wizards sub-par record.

Which lineup or lineup situation was most surpassing or perplexing for you? For me it was either the Raptors or the Thunder.

This article originally appeared on