NBA Draft or free agency should fill Miami Heat’s wing void

Solving its wing problem should be the Miami Heat’s first offseason priority.

The Miami Heat wanted Tyler Johnson to learn the point guard position. Now Josh Richardson is using part of his playing time to develop his point guard skills. Two moves that hint at in-house place holders in case the front office decided to move Goran Dragic at the trade deadline.

After all, every general manager, fan and media member is well aware of Pat Riley’s desire to acquire another first round pick in next summer’s NBA draft. It is also no secret that his starting floor general is one of the few assets that could help pull that off.

Providing this is the case, one of Miami’s biggest draft needs would be finding a Dragic replacement with one of those picks. More importantly, though, the Heat should be in the market for a scoring wing.

The reality is that Dwayne Wade is not walking through their doors anytime soon–besides to go to the visitors’ locker room–and the 2s and 3s on the roster simply do not cut it.

Despite a few flashes, Justise Winslow’s 10.9 point per game average has come with 35 percent shooting from two point range and 20 percent shooting from behind the three-point line. This includes shooting no higher than 33.3 percent from anywhere greater than five feet away from the basket.

At this point in his career, Winslow is more suited as a small-ball power forward until his jump shot develops.

Richardson and Johnson contribute, but are far from elite, Wayne Ellington is a specialist, Rodney McGruder is a rotation player and Dion Waiters is nothing more than a one-year rental with an opt-out clause.

Thus the reason why a name like Gordon Hayward’s has popped up in early free agency rumors. However the Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman is not sure about his franchise player status:

“One colleague told me he is convinced that Gordon Hayward can answer that need for the Heat in free agency. I’m not convinced of that. By a longshot. A nice player? Sure. A franchise player? Not sold. But Hayward, even at his free-agency money, is far more likely to give you something tangible than the all-or-nothing gambit on a one-and-done collegian.”

Winderman also pitched trading for a disgruntled, high-priced star as the ideal route to go. But what if there is no one available that is good enough to acquire with Chris Bosh’s cap space? Or if said player is not a wing? Hayward’s 22.2 points per game and 51 percent effective field goal percentage would fill one of Miami’s needs.

The Jazz forward may not be deemed worthy of putting a team on his shoulders, but how about pairing him with one of those elite collegiate wings?

Washington’s Markelle Fultz is technically a point guard, but some have questioned whether the 6-foot-5 freshmen is really one–despite his six assists per game. His size coupled with his scoring prowess (22 points per game) and accuracy (50 percent from two and 47 percent from three) would allow him to slide to the two spot and thrive as a hybrid guard.

Kentucky’s Malik Monk’s aggressive, attacking nature had ESPN’s Chad Ford label him the “most elite scorer in the draft.” With a 47-point performance under his belt and 50 and 41 percent field goal and three point shooting averages–to go with his 22-point per game average–the 6-foot-3 shooting guard would give the Heat an automatic boost if he could play bigger than his frame, like Wade did.

Last but not least is Kansas’ Josh Jackson. His 27 percent three-point shooting and 16-point average makes him look slightly less attractive than the others, yet his seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steal average give him the potential to be the most well-rounded wing on the draft board.

A two-way game like that could pay dividends for the Heat, on both ends, in a lineup that features the 6-foot-8 small forward with Winslow as the muscle up front.

The Heat are in need of dominant wing guidance, especially in a league where 14 of its top 25 scorers are small forwards or shooting guards. Whether it is Monk, Fultz or Jackson in combination with Hayward, that would be a good start for the Heat.

