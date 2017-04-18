NBA draft order 2017: Full lottery odds, pick sequence

The NBA officially broke draft ties on Tuesday, meaning the odds for the 2017 draft lottery are set, in addition to the order of the rest of the draft.

Five ties between teams with identical records were broken on Tuesday, with the Timberwolves and Knicks the only tie in the lottery, and the other teams all further down in the draft. The Timberwolves won the tiebreaker, giving Minnesota an edge over the Knicks at pick No. 6 should neither move into the top three on lottery night.

Ties between Portland and Chicago (picks 15 and 16), Milwaukee and Indiana (Picks 17 and 18), Memphis (to Portland) and Atlanta (picks 20 and 21) and a four-way tie between the Clippers, Cavs, Jazz and Raptors (picks 23–26) were also broken in the first round.

The Brooklyn Nets hold the best odds of winning the No. 1 pick, with the Celtics holding swap rights to that selection and set to switch picks.

Lottery Odds (percent chance of winning the top pick in parentheses)

1. Boston (via Brooklyn), (25%)

2. Phoenix (19.9%)

3. L.A. Lakers (15.6%)

4. Philadelphia (11.9%)

5. Orlando (8.8%)

6. Minnesota (5.3%)

7. New York (5.3%)

8. Sacramento (2.8%)

9. Dallas (1.7%)

10. Sacramento (via New Orleans, top-three protected), (1.1%)

11. Charlotte (0.8%)

12. Detroit (0.7%)

13. Denver (0.6%)

14. Miami (0.5%)

If the L.A. Lakers fall outside the top three, their pick is conveyed to Philadelphia. Philadelphia holds swap rights on Sacramento’s pick.

The order of picks 15–60 is as follows.

First Round

15. Portland

16. Chicago

17. Milwaukee

18. Indiana

19. Atlanta

20. Portland (via Memphis)

21. Oklahoma City

22. Brooklyn (via Washington)

23. Toronto

24. Utah

25. Orlando (via LA Clippers)

26. Portland (via Cleveland)

27. Brooklyn (swap with Boston)

28. L.A. Lakers (via Houston)

29. San Antonio

30. Utah (via Golden State)

Second Round

31. Atlanta (via Brooklyn)

32. Phoenix

33. Orlando (via L.A. Lakers)

34. Sacramento (via Philadelphia)

35. Orlando

36. Philadelphia (via New York)

37. Boston (via Minnesota)

38. Chicago (via Sacramento)

39. Philadelphia (via Dallas)

40. New Orleans

41. Charlotte

42. Utah (via Detroit)

43. Houston (via Denver)

44. New York (via Chicago)

45. Houston (via Portland)

46. Philadelphia (via Miami)

47. Indiana

48. Milwaukee

49. Denver (via Memphis)

50. Philadelphia (via Atlanta)

51. Denver (via Oklahoma City)

52. Washington

53. Boston (via Cleveland)

54. Boston (via LA Clippers)

55. Utah

56. Phoenix (via Toronto)

57. Brooklyn (via Boston)

58. New York (via Houston)

59. San Antonio

60. Atlanta (via Golden State)

