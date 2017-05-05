NBA draft combine features 67 players, Lonzo Ball, Josh Jackson, Jayson Tatum among absent
The NBA announced Friday the 67 players that will attend next week’s draft combine in Chicago, and though this year’s draft is deep, a number of big names are skipping the combine entirely.
As had previously been reported by the Vertical’s Shams Charania, Lonzo Ball will not attend the events. Notable players joining him include Josh Jackson, Jayson Tatum, Malik Monk, Dennis Smith Jr., Lauri Markkanen and Jonathan Isaac. All seven players grade out as lottery picks on SI’s Big Board.
The absence of so many elite prospects is nothing new — last year, top two selections Ben Simmons and Brandon Ingram were among those that skipped the event. Although the NBA and NBPA encourage players to attend, the highest-rated players often have little to gain from the process. Top players almost always elect not to play five-on-five or go through athletic testing, given that they have little to prove and that a poor showing could unduly influence opinion among scouts and executives in the building.
Projected No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz and Kentucky guard De’Aaron Fox are among the top players making the trip to Chicago.
The testing and five-on-five components of the combine take place Thursday, May 11 and Friday, May 12. The full list of players is below.
Adebayo, Edrice Kentucky
Alkins, Rawle Arizona
Allen, Jarrett Texas
Allen, Kadeem Arizona
Anigbogu, Ike UCLA
Anunoby, OG Indiana
Artis, Jamel Pittsburgh
Bacon, Dwayne Florida State
Beachem, V.J. Notre Dame
Bell, Jordan
Blossomgame, Jaron Clemson
Boucher, Chris Oregon
Bradley, Tony North Carolina
Briscoe, Isaiah Kentucky
Brooks, Dillon Oregon
Bryant, Thomas Indiana
Collins, John Wake Forest
Collins, Zach Gonzaga
Diallo, Hamidou Kentucky
Dorsey, Tyler Oregon
Dotson, Damyean Houston
Dozier, PJ South Carolina
Evans, Jawun Oklahoma State
Ferguson, Terrance Adelaide (AUS)
Fox, De’Aaron Kentucky
Fultz, Markelle Washington
Giles, Harry Duke
Hart, Josh
Hayes, Nigel Wisconsin
Hicks, Isaiah North Carolina
Iwundu, Wesley Kansas State
Jackson, Frank Duke
Jackson, Justin North Carolina
Jackson, Justin Maryland
Jeanne, Jonathan Nancy (France)
Jok, Peter
Jones, Andrew Texas
Kennard, Luke Duke
Kuzma, Kyle Utah
Leaf, TJ
Lydon, Tyler Syracuse
Mason III, Frank Kansas
Meeks, Kennedy North Carolina
Mika, Eric
Mitchell, Donovan Louisville
Morris, Monte Iowa State
Motley, Johnathan Baylor
Mykhailiuk, Svi Kansas
Ojeleye, Semi SMU
Oliver, Cameron Nevada
Patton, Justin Creighton
Peters, Alec Valparaiso
Rabb, Ivan
Reed, Davon Miami (FL)
Robinson, Devin Florida
Simmons, Kobi Arizona
Sumner, Edmond Xavier
Swanigan, Caleb Purdue
Thornwell, Sindarius South Carolina
Trimble, Melo Maryland
Wagner, Moritz Michigan
Walton Jr., Derrick Michigan
Welsh, Thomas UCLA
White, Derrick Colorado
Williams-Goss, Nigel Gonzaga
Wilson, D.J. Michigan
Yurtseven, Omer North Carolina St.