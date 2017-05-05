NBA draft combine features 67 players, Lonzo Ball, Josh Jackson, Jayson Tatum among absent

The NBA announced Friday the 67 players that will attend next week’s draft combine in Chicago, and though this year’s draft is deep, a number of big names are skipping the combine entirely.

As had previously been reported by the Vertical’s Shams Charania, Lonzo Ball will not attend the events. Notable players joining him include Josh Jackson, Jayson Tatum, Malik Monk, Dennis Smith Jr., Lauri Markkanen and Jonathan Isaac. All seven players grade out as lottery picks on SI’s Big Board.

The absence of so many elite prospects is nothing new — last year, top two selections Ben Simmons and Brandon Ingram were among those that skipped the event. Although the NBA and NBPA encourage players to attend, the highest-rated players often have little to gain from the process. Top players almost always elect not to play five-on-five or go through athletic testing, given that they have little to prove and that a poor showing could unduly influence opinion among scouts and executives in the building.

Projected No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz and Kentucky guard De’Aaron Fox are among the top players making the trip to Chicago.

The testing and five-on-five components of the combine take place Thursday, May 11 and Friday, May 12. The full list of players is below.

Adebayo, Edrice Kentucky

Alkins, Rawle Arizona

Allen, Jarrett Texas

Allen, Kadeem Arizona

Anigbogu, Ike UCLA

Anunoby, OG Indiana

Artis, Jamel Pittsburgh

Bacon, Dwayne Florida State

Beachem, V.J. Notre Dame

Bell, Jordan Oregon

Blossomgame, Jaron Clemson

Boucher, Chris Oregon

Bradley, Tony North Carolina

Briscoe, Isaiah Kentucky

Brooks, Dillon Oregon

Bryant, Thomas Indiana

Collins, John Wake Forest

Collins, Zach Gonzaga

Diallo, Hamidou Kentucky

Dorsey, Tyler Oregon

Dotson, Damyean Houston

Dozier, PJ South Carolina

Evans, Jawun Oklahoma State

Ferguson, Terrance Adelaide (AUS)

Fox, De’Aaron Kentucky

Fultz, Markelle Washington

Giles, Harry Duke

Hart, Josh Villanova

Hayes, Nigel Wisconsin

Hicks, Isaiah North Carolina

Iwundu, Wesley Kansas State

Jackson, Frank Duke

Jackson, Justin North Carolina

Jackson, Justin Maryland

Jeanne, Jonathan Nancy (France)

Jok, Peter Iowa

Jones, Andrew Texas

Kennard, Luke Duke

Kuzma, Kyle Utah

Leaf, TJ UCLA

Lydon, Tyler Syracuse

Mason III, Frank Kansas

Meeks, Kennedy North Carolina

Mika, Eric BYU

Mitchell, Donovan Louisville

Morris, Monte Iowa State

Motley, Johnathan Baylor

Mykhailiuk, Svi Kansas

Ojeleye, Semi SMU

Oliver, Cameron Nevada

Patton, Justin Creighton

Peters, Alec Valparaiso

Rabb, Ivan California

Reed, Davon Miami (FL)

Robinson, Devin Florida

Simmons, Kobi Arizona

Sumner, Edmond Xavier

Swanigan, Caleb Purdue

Thornwell, Sindarius South Carolina

Trimble, Melo Maryland

Wagner, Moritz Michigan

Walton Jr., Derrick Michigan

Welsh, Thomas UCLA

White, Derrick Colorado

Williams-Goss, Nigel Gonzaga

Wilson, D.J. Michigan

Yurtseven, Omer North Carolina St.

