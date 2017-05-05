NBA draft combine features 67 players, Lonzo Ball, Josh Jackson, Jayson Tatum among absent

The NBA announced Friday the 67 players that will attend next week’s draft combine in Chicago, and though this year’s draft is deep, a number of big names are skipping the combine entirely.

As had previously been reported by the Vertical’s Shams Charania, Lonzo Ball will not attend the events. Notable players joining him include Josh Jackson, Jayson Tatum, Malik Monk, Dennis Smith Jr., Lauri Markkanen and Jonathan Isaac. All seven players grade out as lottery picks on SI’s Big Board.

The absence of so many elite prospects is nothing new — last year, top two selections Ben Simmons and Brandon Ingram were among those that skipped the event. Although the NBA and NBPA encourage players to attend, the highest-rated players often have little to gain from the process. Top players almost always elect not to play five-on-five or go through athletic testing, given that they have little to prove and that a poor showing could unduly influence opinion among scouts and executives in the building.

Projected No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz and Kentucky guard De’Aaron Fox are among the top players making the trip to Chicago.

The testing and five-on-five components of the combine take place Thursday, May 11 and Friday, May 12. The full list of players is below.

Adebayo, Edrice                   Kentucky
Alkins, Rawle                       Arizona
Allen, Jarrett                        Texas
Allen, Kadeem                     Arizona
Anigbogu, Ike                      UCLA
Anunoby, OG                       Indiana
Artis, Jamel                          Pittsburgh
Bacon, Dwayne                    Florida State
Beachem, V.J.                      Notre Dame
Bell, Jordan                          Oregon
Blossomgame, Jaron             Clemson
Boucher, Chris                     Oregon
Bradley, Tony                      North Carolina
Briscoe, Isaiah                      Kentucky
Brooks, Dillon                      Oregon
Bryant, Thomas                    Indiana
Collins, John                        Wake Forest
Collins, Zach                        Gonzaga
Diallo, Hamidou                   Kentucky
Dorsey, Tyler                       Oregon
Dotson, Damyean                 Houston
Dozier, PJ                            South Carolina
Evans, Jawun                       Oklahoma State
Ferguson, Terrance               Adelaide (AUS)
Fox, De’Aaron                     Kentucky
Fultz, Markelle                     Washington
Giles, Harry                          Duke
Hart, Josh                             Villanova
Hayes, Nigel                         Wisconsin
Hicks, Isaiah                        North Carolina
Iwundu, Wesley                    Kansas State
Jackson, Frank                      Duke
Jackson, Justin                     North Carolina
Jackson, Justin                     Maryland
Jeanne, Jonathan                    Nancy (France)
Jok, Peter                              Iowa
Jones, Andrew                       Texas
Kennard, Luke                       Duke
Kuzma, Kyle                          Utah
Leaf, TJ                                 UCLA
Lydon, Tyler                          Syracuse
Mason III, Frank                    Kansas
Meeks, Kennedy                    North Carolina
Mika, Eric                             BYU
Mitchell, Donovan                 Louisville
Morris, Monte                       Iowa State
Motley, Johnathan                 Baylor
Mykhailiuk, Svi                     Kansas
Ojeleye, Semi                        SMU
Oliver, Cameron                    Nevada
Patton, Justin                         Creighton
Peters, Alec                           Valparaiso
Rabb, Ivan                             California
Reed, Davon                          Miami (FL)
Robinson, Devin                    Florida
Simmons, Kobi                      Arizona
Sumner, Edmond                   Xavier
Swanigan, Caleb                    Purdue
Thornwell, Sindarius              South Carolina
Trimble, Melo                        Maryland
Wagner, Moritz                      Michigan
Walton Jr., Derrick                 Michigan
Welsh, Thomas                      UCLA
White, Derrick                       Colorado
Williams-Goss, Nigel             Gonzaga
Wilson, D.J.                           Michigan
Yurtseven, Omer                    North Carolina St.

This article originally appeared on