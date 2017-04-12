NBA draft 2017: Early entry list

The 2017 NBA draft is drawing closer, and with the majority of college teams done for the season, players have begun declaring for the draft.

NCAA rules allow underclassmen to “test the waters” and go through the pre-draft process while retaining next year’s eligibility, provided they do not hire an agent. The early entry deadline is April 23, and college players have until 10 days after the draft combine (May 9–14) to withdraw from the pool.

Below is a list of notable underclassmen who have declared for the draft, some with the intent to remain in the pool and others on the fence.

• OG Anunoby, Indiana

• Dwayne Bacon, Florida State

• Lonzo Ball, UCLA

• Isaiah Briscoe, Kentucky

• Zach Collins, Gonzaga

• Tyler Dorsey, Oregon

• Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State

• De’Aaron Fox, Kentucky

• Markelle Fultz, Washington

• Harry Giles, Duke

• Jonathan Isaac, Florida State

• Luke Kennard, Duke

• T.J. Leaf, UCLA

• Tyler Lydon, Syracuse

• Lauri Markkanen, Arizona

• Malik Monk, Kentucky

• Austin Nichols, Virginia

• Justin Patton, Creighton

• L.J. Peak, Georgetown

• Ivan Rabb, California

• Xavier Rathan-Mayes, Florida State

• Kobi Simmons, Arizona

• Dennis Smith Jr., North Carolina State

• Edmond Sumner, Xavier

• Jayson Tatum, Duke

• Melo Trimble, Maryland

• Shaqquan Aaron, USC

• Bam Adebayo, Kentucky

• Deng Adel, Louisville

• Ike Anigbogu, UCLA

• Jarrett Allen, Texas

• Trevon Blueitt, Xavier

• Tony Bradley, North Carolina

• Jeffrey Carroll, Oklahoma State

• John Collins, Wake Forest

• Chance Comanche, Arizona

• Angel Delgado, Seton Hall

• Drew Eubanks, Oregon State

• Marcus Keene, Central Michigan

• Kyle Kuzma, Utah

• B.J. Johnson, La Salle

• Jaylen Johnson, Louisville

• Andrew Jones, Texas

• Eric Mika, BYU

• Donovan Mitchell, Louisville

• Semi Ojeleye, SMU

• Cameron Oliver, Nevada

• Devin Robinson, Florida

• Corey Sanders, Rutgers

• Caleb Swanigan, Purdue

• Trevor Thompson, Ohio State

• Thomas Wilder, Western Michigan

• Omer Yurtseven, North Carolina State

