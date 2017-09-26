NBA coaches helping create instructional videos

MIAMI (AP) NBA coaches are about to start offering instruction to anyone who can get online.

The National Basketball Coaches Association announced Monday that it is embarking on a partnership with a company called eCoach to produce instructional videos about the various skills of the game. The content will be offered for the first time this fall.

Organizers tout the project as an ”online basketball university,” and there will be a special emphasis on reaching markets in China, India, Brazil, Africa, the Philippines, Australia and Europe.

Most of the videos will be between 2-4 minutes in length, touching on various topics and done differently for varying skill levels. Beginning next year, the videos will be sub-titled into many languages.