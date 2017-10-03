NBA changes All-Star Game format; captains will pick teams

HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 22: Chris Paul #3 of the Houston Rockets poses for a portrait during the 2017-18 Houston Rockets Media Day on September 22, 2017 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) The NBA is scrapping the East against West format for its All-Star Game and will have captains pick teams this season.

The league says Tuesday that the leading vote-getter from each conference will choose teams from the pool of players who were voted as starters and reserves.

The change will begin with this season’s game in Los Angeles on Feb. 18.

Players and league officials have been eager to inject new interest in the often defense-absent game, and NBA Players Association President Chris Paul says improving the game was a ”priority.”

They chose a format that has been used by the NFL and NHL for what will be the first NBA All-Star game that doesn’t pit the Eastern Conference against the Western Conference.