NBA Capsules

BOSTON (AP) Isaiah Thomas scored 29 of his career-high 52 points in the fourth quarter, setting a club record for points in a period and leading Boston to a 117-114 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night.

Thomas hit six 3-pointers and converted a three-point play in the fourth quarter and broke the franchise record of 24 points in a quarter set by Larry Bird in 1983 and matched by Todd Day in 1995. Thomas also topped his career high of 44 points he scored on Dec. 20 at Memphis.

He entered the fourth period with 23 points and scored the first 11 of the quarter for Boston.

Thomas left between the foul shots and received a standing ovation from Boston fans, who chanted ”M-V-P!” throughout his run in the fourth quarter. He was 9 for 13 from the field in the fourth period and made all 13 of his free throws in the game.

Thomas was 15 of 26 from the field, 9 of 13 from 3-point range and made all 13 of his free throws.

James Johnson scored 22 points for Miami. The Heat have lost four straight and seven of eight.

ROCKETS 140, CLIPPERS 116

HOUSTON (AP) – James Harden had a triple-double with 30 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists and Houston routed Los Angeles.

Clippers guard Austin Rivers and father/coach Doc Rivers were both ejected in the second quarter as Los Angeles dropped its fifth straight.

It’s the seventh triple-double this season for Harden and his third straight 30-point game. Montrezl Harrell added a career-high 29 points to help Houston win its third in a row.

Raymond Felton had a season-high 26 points to lead the Clippers.

WARRIORS 108, MAVERICKS 99

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Kevin Durant had his first triple-double for Golden State with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists and first in more than a year, leading the Warriors past Dallas.

Durant’s eighth career triple-double was his first since Dec. 10, 2015, against Atlanta. Klay Thompson scored 17 of his 29 points in the third quarter and finished with five 3-pointers.

Harrison Barnes, who spent the past four seasons in a key role with Golden State, scored 25 points for Dallas against his old team.

Spurs 110, Trail Blazers 94

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Danny Green and Tony Parker each had 18 points and the San Antonio Spurs overcame another listless first half to beat Portland.

LaMarcus Aldridge was held to eight points on 2-for-3 shooting, but Jonathon Simmons added 19 points for the Spurs. San Antonio has won four straight and 13 of 15.

C.J. McCollum led Portland with 29 points.

76ERS 124, NUGGETS 122

DENVER (AP) – Ersan Ilyasova had a career-high 23 points and 13 rebounds and Philadelphia survived a flurry in the final seconds to beat Denver.

Joel Embiid returned after sitting Thursday in Utah to score 23 points and hit key free throws down the stretch. The Sixers ended their four-game trip with just their third win away from home.

Nikola Jokic had a game-high 25 points for the Nuggets.

The Nuggets had a chance to tie it during a frantic ending. After Embiid hit two free throws to put the Sixers up four, Jokic was fouled on a 3-point attempt. Jokic made the first two free throws and intentionally missed the third. Denver’s Gary Harris grabbed the rebound but missed a short bank shot, and Kenneth Faried’s tip-in try was off as time expired.

PELICANS 104, KNICKS 92

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Anthony Davis had 23 points and 18 rebounds, and New Orleans beat New York for its fourth straight victory.

Carmelo Anthony had 26 points and 13 rebounds, but couldn’t prevent the Knicks from dropping their third straight.

Pelicans reserve guard Tyreke Evans scored 16 points, his best output in seven games since returning from right knee surgery last season. Jrue Holiday had 12 points and 11 assists.

TIMBERWOLVES 116, BUCKS 99

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Andrew Wiggins scored 31 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 18 points and 16 rebounds to help Minnesota beat Milwaukee.

Zach LaVine added 24 points and Shabazz Muhammad had 22 points in 18 minutes off the bench for the Wolves. They shot 55.8 percent from the field and hit 13 of 25 3-pointers. LaVine hit 6 of 9 from deep and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Bucks, and Jabari Parker scored 20 points. They played the first of at least two games without starting point guard Matthew Dellavedova because of a strained hamstring.

WIZARDS 119, NETS 95

WASHINGTON (AP) – Trey Burke scored a season-high 27 points, John Wall had another double-double and Washington beat Brooklyn to win its third straight game and reach .500 for the first time this season.

With fellow guard Bradley Beal out with a sprained ankle, Wall took over with 19 points and 14 assists for his eighth double-double in nine games. Burke was 10 of 12 from the floor, making his first seven shots and scoring 20 points in the first half.

Trevor Booker had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Nets.

PACERS 111, BULLS 101

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Paul George scored 11 of his 32 points in the final 4 1/2 minutes to help Indiana beat Chicago to snap four-game losing streak.

George broke a 97-97 tie by making a jumper with 4:07 left, then made three free throws on Indiana’s next possession and a layup with 2:52 left for a 102-99 lead. The Pacers sealed the win with a 9-2 spurt.

Jimmy Butler scored 25 points, and Dwyane Wade had 20 for the Bulls.

HAWKS 105, PISTONS 98

ATLANTA (AP) – Paul Millsap scored 26 points and Kyle Korver had a season-high 22 to lead Atlanta past Detroit.

Dwight Howard added 10 points and 15 rebounds for the Hawks. Jon Leuer led the Pistons with a career-high 22 points.