NBA Capsules

CHICAGO (AP) Jimmy Butler matched his season high with 40 points and hit an 18-footer at the buzzer roughly five minutes after being helped off the court with an apparent injury Wednesday night to give the Chicago Bulls a 101-99 comeback victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

Butler scored nine points in the final 2 1/2 minutes to rally Chicago. He finished 11 for 11 from the free throw line and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Bulls overcame a seven-point deficit in the final three minutes for their second consecutive win.

With just more than five minutes left, Butler came down on the foot of Brooklyn guard Randy Foye and had to be helped off the court.

Dwyane Wade had 16 points before leaving early in the fourth quarter with a migraine.

Brook Lopez had 33 points – including a career-high five 3-pointers – as the Nets dropped their 12th straight road game.

SPURS 119, SUNS 98

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – LaMarcus Aldridge scored 27 points and San Antonio defeated Phoenix without leading scorer Kawhi Leonard.

After trailing by as many as 10 points, San Antonio forced seven turnovers while outscoring Phoenix 30-16 in the final quarter to capture its sixth straight win at home.

Tony Parker added 20 points and Pau Gasol had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Spurs, who played without Leonard for the first time this season. The 6-foot-7 forward, who had a stomach virus, was replaced in the lineup by Kyle Anderson.

T.J. Warren led the Suns with 23 points.

PELICANS 102, CLIPPERS 98

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Anthony Davis highlighted a 20-point performance with a soaring, one-handed, alley-oop dunk during a pivotal fourth-quarter spurt, and the suddenly surging New Orleans Pelicans beat Los Angeles.

Buddy Hield scored 17 points for the Pelicans, who have won three straight. Reserve guard Tyreke Evans added a season-high 12 in his sixth game back from a right knee injury.

Chris Paul returned from a three-game absence and scored 21 points against his old team, but couldn’t quite lift the Clippers out of their funk. Los Angeles has lost four straight.

Austin Rivers had 22 points for Los Angeles, and DeAndre Jordan pulled down 25 rebounds.

HAWKS 102, KNICKS 98, OT

ATLANTA (AP) – Dennis Schroder scored 27 points, Dwight Howard added 16 points and 22 rebounds, and Atlanta took advantage of Carmelo Anthony’s second-quarter ejection to beat New York in overtime.

Derrick Rose finished with 26 points for New York, but the star point guard fell as he was dribbling near the Knicks’ basket and lost his footing with 6 seconds left in overtime and Atlanta leading by one.

Schroder followed with a pair of free throws to make it 100-97. Kristaps Porzingis, who scored 24 points, was fouled as he shot a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession, but made just one of three free throws to end the suspense.

The Hawks had lost three straight and six of seven at home. They are 7-14 since beginning the season 9-2.

Atlanta didn’t trail again in overtime after Thabo Sefolosha hit a 3 to make it 89-88 with 3:54 left.

HORNETS 120, MAGIC 101

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Kemba Walker scored 21 points, Nicolas Batum had 20 and Charlotte used a huge third quarter to rout Orlando.

Jeremy Lamb added 14 points and Ramon Sessions scored 13 off the bench as the Hornets won for the fourth time in five games. Charlotte shot 54.8 percent, including 10 of 24 on 3-pointers.

Nikola Vucevic led the Magic with 21 points and Serge Ibaka had 20, all in the first half.

Batum nearly had a triple-double with nine rebounds and eight assists, but wasn’t needed in the fourth quarter when both teams emptied their benches. Charlotte outscored Orlando 35-13 in the third to break open a close game.

WIZARDS 111, PACERS 105

WASHINGTON (AP) – John Wall had 36 points and 11 rebounds, and Washington held off Indiana despite playing the second half without Bradley Beal.

Otto Porter Jr. added 22 points for the Wizards, and Wall finished one assist shy of his first triple-double this season. Beal, who sprained his right ankle in the first quarter, had 12 points in 18 minutes.

Paul George scored 34 and Jeff Teague added 19 points and 11 assists for the Pacers, who trailed by 11 after three quarters and cut the deficit to two late in the fourth.

Marcin Gortat had 13 points and 16 rebounds for Washington.

The Wizards are 8-3 in their last 11 games, and have won seven straight at home. They’re within a game of .500 for the first time since losing their opener en route to a 2-8 start.

Indiana has lost four straight since beating Washington on Dec. 19.

BUCKS 119, PISTONS 94

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) – Jabari Parker scored 31 points and Giannis Antetokuompo had 23 points and eight rebounds as Milwaukee beat Detroit.

Greg Monroe added 14 points, six assists and five rebounds against his former team to help the Bucks win for the second time in five games.

Tobias Harris had 23 points and 12 rebounds off the bench for Detroit, which has dropped six of seven. The Pistons ended a five-game losing streak Monday with a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, who rested LeBron James, but weren’t competitive against visiting Milwaukee.

NUGGETS 105, TIMBERWOLVES 103

DENVER (AP) – Wilson Chandler scored 17 points and delivered a key block in the final seconds, helping Denver hang on to beat Minnesota.

The Nuggets overcame a triple-double by Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the Timberwolves.

Danilo Gallinari scored 18 points, including the go-ahead basket with 27 seconds left, and Nikola Jokic was two rebounds shy of a triple-double for the Nuggets. He finished with 16 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.

Andrew Wiggins had 25 points for the Timberwolves, and Gorgui Dieng added 20. Zach LaVine just missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

TRAIL BLAZERS 102, KINGS 89

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – CJ McCollum scored 20 points and Portland snapped a six-game losing streak with a victory over Sacramento.

Meyers Leonard added 16 off the bench for the Trail Blazers, who played without leading scorer Damian Lillard for the second straight game because of a sprained left ankle.

DeMarcus Cousins scored 28 points but the Kings had their four-game winning streak snapped.

Mason Plumlee finished with 12 points and 14 rebounds for Portland.

Sacramento was without Rudy Gay because of a right hip flexor strain.