NBA Capsules

DENVER (AP) Russell Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson’s 56-year-old record with his 42nd triple-double of the season Sunday, then he broke the Denver Nuggets’ hearts with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer for a 106-105 victory.

That eliminated the Nuggets from playoff contention.

Westbrook had 50 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists in breaking Robertson’s record of 41 triple-doubles that stood since the 1961-62 season.

Westbrook’s record-breaking assist came with 4:17 remaining after a series of missed shots delayed his historic moment

With his triple-double in the books, Westbrook scored his team’s final 15 points, including a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded after a timeout with 2.9 seconds left.

Kyle Single inbounded the ball to Steven Adams, who fed Westbrook for the winner.

Danilo Gallinari scored 22 of his season-high 34 points in the third quarter for the Nuggets.

HAWKS 126, CAVALIERS 125, OT

ATLANTA (AP) – Paul Millsap scored 22 points and Atlanta took advantage of Cleveland’s fourth-quarter collapse to overcome a 26-point deficit and stun the Cavaliers.

Kyrie Irving scored 45 points for Cleveland, and LeBron James had a triple-double with 32 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists before the four-time MVP fouled out in overtime.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 points to help Atlanta beat Cleveland for the second straight time.

The defending champion Cavaliers dropped into a tie with Boston atop the Eastern Conference. Both teams have two regular-season games remaining. If the Cavs and Celtics finish with the same record, Cleveland will get the top seed for winning the season series.

The Hawks wiped out a 26-point deficit in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Cavs 44-18 in the period and forcing overtime on Millsap’s baseline jumper at the buzzer.

ROCKETS 135, KINGS 128

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – James Harden had 35 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds for his 21st triple-double of the season, leading Houston past Sacramento.

Harden has scored 30 or more points and had double-digit assists in 29 games.

Ryan Anderson made six 3-pointers and had 21 points for Houston. Clint Capela and Lou Williams each had 18 points, and Bobby Brown made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points.

Skal Labissiere had 25 points for the Kings, and Ty Lawson added 20 points and 11 assists.

RAPTORS 110, KNICKS 97

NEW YORK (AP) – DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points and Toronto beat New York to wrap up at least the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Toronto pulled away to reach 50 victories for the second straight season. The Raptors can still finish second if they beat Cleveland in their regular-season finale and Boston loses its final two.

Kyle Lowry added 17 points and 11 assists for Toronto. New York rookie Willy Hernangomez tied his career high with 24 points and had 11 rebounds.

PISTONS 103, GRIZZLIES 90

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Reggie Bullock and Boban Marjanovic each scored 14 points and Detroit used a 3-point shooting spree in the fourth quarter to beat Memphis.

The Pistons, who trailed by 12 early in the third quarter, shot 6 of 7 from 3-point range in the fourth to pull away from Memphis. The Grizzlies played their reserves in the fourth with the seventh seed in the Western Conference already secured.

Marjanovic also had 10 rebounds, and Darrun Hilliard scored 11 of his 13 points in the fourth.

Mike Conley led Memphis with 15 points.

SUNS 124, MAVERICKS 111

PHOENIX (AP) – Devin Booker and T.J. Warren each scored 21 points to help Phoenix beat Dallas in the Suns’ home finale.

Booker went to the bench for good with 8:35 left in the third quarter. Booker, with a 3-pointer less than two minutes into the game, passed Kobe Bryant to move into fourth place on the NBA scoring list of players before their 21st birthday. Booker, with 2,774 career points, trails Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant and leader LeBron James.

The Mavericks rested starters Dirk Nowitzki, Nerlens Noel and Wesley Matthews in the second half. Yogi Ferrell and Dwight Powell led Dallas with 21 points each.