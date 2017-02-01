NBA Capsules

SAN ANTONIO (AP) Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points and the San Antonio Spurs held Russell Westbrook scoreless in the fourth quarter for a 108-94 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

Westbrook had 27 points, 14 assists and six rebounds in 34 minutes, but was shut out after scoring 14 points in the third. Rookie forward Domantas Sabonis matched a season high with 13 rebounds and had 13 points. The Thunder’s bench was outscored 32-22.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 25 points for San Antonio, which improved to 17-6 at home.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich collected his 1,126th career victory, leaving him one shy of tying the league record for most wins with one franchise held by Utah’s Jerry Sloan.

Leonard had 12 points in the final quarter, including a dynamic three-point play for a 91-81 lead.

WIZARDS 117, KNICKS 101

WASHINGTON (AP) – Bradley Beal went shot for shot with Carmelo Anthony and then some as Washington blew out New York to move into a tie for first place in the Southeast Division.

Beal scored 28 points, Markieff Morris had 24 and John Wall added 15 points and 13 assists as the Wizards rolled to their fifth victory in a row and won for the 11th time in 13 games. Beal was 12 of 18 from the floor, while Anthony was 10 of 17 for 26 points.

Washington improved to 28-20 and tied the Atlanta Hawks for first place. The Wizards are the second-hottest team in the NBA behind only the Golden State Warriors, who also won 12 games in January.

With New York big man Kristaps Porzingis out with illness, Washington’s Marcin Gortat was unchallenged inside and scored 15 points on 7-of-7 shooting.

RAPTORS 108, PELICANS 106, OT

TORONTO (AP) – Kyle Lowry had 33 points and 10 assists, and made the tiebreaking jumper with 4.3 seconds left in overtime as Toronto outlasted New Orleans.

Jonas Valanciunas added 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Lowry matched his season high from 3-point range, going 6 of 14. It was the Raptors’ third straight win over the Pelicans, and their ninth in the last 11 meetings.

Jrue Holiday scored 30 points and Anthony Davis had 18 points and 17 rebounds for his 30th double-double as the Pelicans lost their second straight.

Down 106-102 with just over a minute to play in OT, New Orleans tied the game on Davis’ floating jump shot with 29 seconds to go.

But Lowry worked the shot clock at the other end, finally putting the Raptors in front for good on his step-back jumper.

ROCKETS 105, KINGS 83

HOUSTON (AP) – Ryan Anderson had 25 points and 11 rebounds, Eric Gordon added 17 points and Houston used a big second-quarter run to beat Sacramento.

Anderson shot 6 of 12 from 3-point range and Houston went 14 of 45 from behind the arc as a team.

James Harden finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, and Clint Capella had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Rockets, who shot 45 percent.

DeMarcus Cousins had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Kings, who shot 35 percent. Kosta Koufos added 12 points.

TRAIL BLAZERS 115, HORNETS 98

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Damian Lillard scored 27 points and Portland handed Charlotte its fifth straight loss.

Allan Crabbe added 21 points off the bench for the Blazers, who have won four of their last five games.

Kemba Walker scored 22 points for the Hornets and moved into third place on the team’s career scoring list. Nicolas Batum, who spent his first seven seasons in Portland, added 18 points and eight rebounds.

Maurice Harkless dunked with 9:37 left in the game to give Portland a 94-72 lead and the Bobcats never challenged down the stretch. Portland led by as many as 24 points and had five players in double digits.

The Blazers have won nine consecutive home games against the Hornets.

LAKERS 120, NUGGETS 116

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Nick Young scored 23 points, Lou Williams added 21 and Los Angeles survived a frantic fourth quarter to snap its seven-game home losing streak against Denver.

Rookie Ivica Zubac scored a career-high 17 points for the Lakers, who snapped their three-game skid despite getting outscored 40-39 in the wild final period.

Wilson Chandler scored 12 of his 26 points in the fourth for the Nuggets, whose three-game winning streak ended with just their third loss in 10 games.

D’Angelo Russell had 22 points, a career-high 10 assists and seven rebounds for the Lakers in his return from a three-game absence with a pair of mild leg injuries. His pick-and-rolls with Zubac allowed the Lakers to generate consistent offense in the fourth quarter.