NBA Capsules

ATLANTA (AP) Paul Millsap had a season-high 37 points, including the go-ahead layup with 27 seconds remaining in the fourth overtime, and the Atlanta Hawks overcame Carmelo Anthony’s season-high 45 points to outlast the short-handed New York Knicks 142-139 on Sunday.

The Knicks’ first four-overtime game in 66 years lasted almost four hours. Millsap logged 60 minutes. Five players, including Anthony and Atlanta’s Dwight Howard, fouled out.

Anthony scored the tying baskets at the end of regulation and the first overtime, before fouling out with 12.9 seconds remaining in the second overtime. Courtney Lee sank a 26-foot tying 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds remaining in the second OT and sank the tying free throws late in the third extra period.

It was the Knicks’ first four-overtime game since Jan. 23, 1951, when they lost at Rochester. Atlanta’s last four-overtime game was a win over Utah on March 25, 2012.

The Knicks held out guard Derrick Rose, who sprained his left ankle Friday night in a victory over Charlotte.

Millsap also had 19 rebounds and seven assists.

CAVALIERS 107, THUNDER 91

CLEVELAND (AP) – Kyrie Irving scored 29 points, LeBron James had 25 and 14 rebounds and Cleveland played one of its better all-around games in weeks, beating Russell Westbrook and Oklahoma City.

The Cavs have won two straight after the NBA champions lost six of eight amid internal turmoil sparked by James criticizing the team’s roster following a recent loss.

Westbrook finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his 24th triple-double, but only made 7 of 26 shots for the Thunder, who had won three straight.

Cleveland All-Star forward Kevin Love didn’t play in the second half because of back spasms, and will undergo medical tests and not accompany the team on its trip to Dallas. Love has been dealing with back issues since he came to Cleveland and he missed a game this month with spasms.

PACERS 120, ROCKETS 101

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Paul George had 33 points and nine rebounds while hounding James Harden on defense most of the night, leading Indiana past Houston for its third straight victory

Clearly, Harden was not himself on the last leg of a five-game trip. He was 3 of 17 from the field, 2 of 10 on 3-pointers, had eight turnovers and 15 points. He also had five rebounds and eight assists.

Ryan Anderson led the Rockets with 27 points.

MAGIC 114, RAPTORS 113

TORONTO (AP) – Nikola Vucevic had 25 points and 10 rebounds, D.J. Augustin added 21 points off the bench to help Orlando beat Toronto.

Vucevic, who also had five assists, keyed a late-second quarter surge that saw the Magic close the first half on a 21-2 run to take the lead for good in snapping a three-game losing streak.

Kyle Lowry led the Raptors with 33 points, eight assists and five rebounds. Fellow All-Star DeMar DeRozan, Toronto’s leading scorer, returned to the lineup after missing three games with a sprained right ankle and had 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Toronto is 1-6 in its last seven.

WIZARDS 107, PELICANS 94

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – John Wall had 18 points and 19 assists, Bradley Beal scored 27 points, and Washington beat New Orleans to extend its winning streak to four.

Marcin Gortat had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Markieff Morris added 21 points for the Wizards. They briefly squandered a 17-point halftime lead, but regained control for good with a pivotal 8-0 run in the middle of the third quarter that was highlighted by 3s by Beal and Morris.

Anthony Davis had 36 points, 17 rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots for the Pelicans. Jrue Holiday had 26 points and 11 assists.