NBA Capsules

TORONTO (AP) LaMarcus Aldridge scored 21 points, Patty Mills added 18 off the bench and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Toronto Raptors 108-106 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight victory.

Without Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker and Pau Gasol, the Spurs completed a season sweep of the Raptors following a 110-82 home victory earlier this month.

Kyle Lowry had 30 points and reserve Terrence Ross added 21 for the Raptors, who have lost four in a row for the first time since March 4-10, 2015.

76ERS 121, CLIPPERS 110

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Nerlens Noel scored 19 points, Richaun Holmes had 18 and Philadelphia beat Los Angeles.

Here was a twist ending not even M. Night Shyamalan could have scripted from his courtside seat: The Sixers played without injured center Joel Embiid and still beat Blake Griffin and the 30-win Clippers for their biggest victory of the season.

The Sixers rallied from 19 points down and proved yet again they are now a team trying to win games instead of tank seasons.

Embiid, out with a left knee contusion, waved his arms from the bench as the crowd shouted ”Trust the Process” in the waning minutes of the victory.

Griffin scored 12 points on 3-of-11 shooting in his first game since Dec. 18.

WIZARDS 123, CELTICS 108

WASHINGTON (AP) – Bradley Beal scored 13 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter and Washington extended its home winning streak to 14 games with a victory over Boston.

John Wall added 27 points, and Markieff Morris had 19 points and 11 rebounds as the Wizards never trailed while scoring their most points this season.

It came in a game they openly labeled a grudge match, even arriving at the Verizon Center in funeral-themed black clothing.

Isaiah Thomas scored 25 points and had 13 assists, but shot 1 of 7 in the fourth quarter in Boston’s third straight loss.

BULLS 100, MAGIC 92

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Dwyane Wade scored 21 points, Jimmy Butler added 20 and Chicago beat Orlando for its second straight victory.

Facing an Orlando team that was missing three of its four top guards, Wade and Butler took full advantage with drives to the basket and pull-up jumpers as the Bulls pulled away in the fourth quarter.

The turnover-prone Magic simply could not keep pace with a Bulls team that is going through point guard issues of its own with the surprising benching of Michael Carter-Williams.

Nikola Vucevic had 20 points for the Magic, who have dropped two straight and 11 of their last 14 games.

TIMBERWOLVES 112, SUNS 111

PHOENIX (AP) – Andrew Wiggins sank an 18-foot pull-up jumper at the buzzer to give Minnesota a victory over Phoenix.

Wiggins, who scored 31 points, made one of two free throws with 12.1 seconds remaining to put the Timberwolves ahead. P.J. Tucker sank two from the foul line to give Phoenix a 111-110 lead with 6.3 seconds left, just enough time for Wiggins’ game-winner.

Devin Booker overcame a slow start to make 5 of 6 shots in the fourth quarter, three of them 3-pointers, for 26 points for the Suns.

Tyson Chandler had a season-high 22 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for Phoenix. Eric Bledsoe added 18 points, including a three-point play that tied it at 109 with 1:05 remaining.

NUGGETS 103, JAZZ 93

DENVER (AP) – Nikola Jokic had 23 points and 11 rebounds, Jameer Nelson scored seven of his 17 points in the last four minutes and Denver held on to beat Utah.

The Nuggets led by 17 with a minute left in the third quarter before the Jazz made their push. Rudy Gobert scored eight of his 11 in the fourth and Boris Diaw’s reverse layup cut the lead to 92-88 with 2:49 remaining.

But Denver countered with an 8-0 run and Nelson’s 3-pointer pushed the lead back to 100-88 with 1:17 remaining. The Nuggets held on from there for their fifth win in seven games.

Darrell Arthur added 16 points off the bench.

Derrick Favors scored 18, George Hill had 17 and Diaw added 16 for Utah.