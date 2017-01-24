NBA Capsules

MIAMI (AP) Dion Waiters’ 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left capped his 33-point effort, and the Miami Heat beat Golden State 105-102 on Monday night to end the Warriors’ seven-game winning streak.

The Heat wasted a 10-point lead in the final 4 minutes, and Kevin Durant tied the game on a dunk with 11.7 seconds left. With no timeouts, Waiters walked the ball up the court and drilled what became the game-winner over Klay Thompson.

Golden State star Stephen Curry missed a corner jumper as time expired, though referee Brian Forte signaled his attempt was a two-point try anyway.

Goran Dragic scored 19 points for Miami (15-30), which finished a 4-0 homestand. Luke Babbitt added 11, and Hassan Whiteside had 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Durant scored 27, Thompson had 22 and Curry added 21 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Warriors (38-7).

PELICANS 124, CAVALIERS 122

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Terrence Jones filled in brilliantly for injured All-Star Anthony Davis, scoring a season-high 36 points and grabbing 11 rebounds while powering New Orleans to the surprising victory.

Jrue Holiday added 33 points and 10 assists for the Pelicans, and Langston Galloway capped a 12-point night with a clean steal on LeBron James’ drive in the final minute, preventing the Cavs from erasing a deficit they had trimmed from 22 late in the first half to three with 1:32 left in the game.

Kyrie Irving scoring 35 of his 49 points in the second half, but the Cleveland fell to its fifth loss in seven games. James had 26 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds, and Kevin Love scored 22 points.

THUNDER 97, JAZZ 95

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Russell Westbrook hit a pull-up jumper with 1.4 seconds left, helping Oklahoma City stop Utah’s six-game win streak.

Westbrook took over down the stretch and scored 11 of the Thunder’s final 13 points after going cold in the third quarter. He finished with 38 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his 22nd triple-double of the season.

Alec Burks missed the final shot for the Jazz as time expired.

Victor Oladipo scored 18 for Oklahoma City.

Gordon Hayward led Utah with 17 points.

CLIPPERS 115, HAWKS 105

ATLANTA (AP) – Austin Rivers scored 27 points and Jamal Crawford broke out of a shooting slump with 19, helping the Clippers to the road win.

Crawford had eight points in the fourth quarter, including a driving basket after Atlanta cut the Clippers’ lead from 24 to five points.

Kent Bazemore led the Hawks with 25 points. Dennis Schroder had 21, and Dwight Howard added 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Crawford had made only 7 of 41 shots in his last four games.

The Clippers improved to 3-7 while playing without injured stars Blake Griffin and Chris Paul. Griffin, who had arthroscopic right knee surgery on Dec. 20, warmed up before the game and likely will return Tuesday night at Philadelphia.

Paul is expected to miss six to eight weeks after tearing a ligament in his left thumb on Jan 16.

WIZARDS 109, HORNETS 99

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – John Wall had 24 points and seven assists, Markieff Morris added 23 points and eight rebounds, and Washington earned its fifth win in six games.

Otto Porter Jr. was active all night with 14 points and 13 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season. Bradley Beal made four 3-pointers on his way to 18 points, helping the Wizards shoot 54 percent from the field while the Hornets struggled to stop the pick and roll.

Washington also held Charlotte to 39 percent shooting.

Kemba Walker had 21 points on 7-of-24 shooting and Marco Belinelli added 18 for Charlotte, which had won three in a row.

KNICKS 109, PACERS 103

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Carmelo Anthony scored 26 points and broke a tie with a baseline jumper with 23.4 seconds left, sending the Knicks to a rare victory at Indiana.

It was the Knicks’ first road win in the series since March 17, 2012. Derrick Rose had 20 points and six assists for New York, which had dropped four of five.

Indiana erased a 17-point third-quarter deficit and tied it at 103 on two free throws by Paul George with 42 seconds remaining. Anthony answered, and the Pacers didn’t score again.

George scored 31 points and Myles Turner had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Pacers, who have lost three straight.

BUCKS 127, ROCKETS 114

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points, Jabari Parker had 28 and Milwaukee snapped a five-game losing streak.

Antetokounmpo made 11 of 17 shots and scored nine points in the final 4:16. Houston got no closer than six points in the final three minutes.

James Harden had 26 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds for Houston, which fell to 1-1 on its five-game road trip. Patrick Beverley added 18 points.

SPURS 112, NETS 86

NEW YORK (AP) – Patty Mills scored 20 points, LaMarcus Aldridge had 16 and San Antonio rolled while playing without Kawhi Leonard and three other regulars.

Pau Gasol (broken bone, left hand) and Tony Parker (sore left foot) didn’t even make the road trip, while Manu Ginobili was scheduled for a night off but couldn’t have played anyway because of back spasms. Then Leonard, the Western Conference player of the week, was scratched.

The Spurs announced Leonard was resting, though coach Gregg Popovich said the All-Star forward had a sore left hand.

Isaiah Whitehead scored 19 points for the Nets, who got more bad news before the game when they announced Jeremy Lin will be sidelined another three to five weeks after aggravating his strained left hamstring.

KINGS 109, PISTONS 104

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) – DeMarcus Cousins had 22 points and 14 rebounds, and the Kings snapped a five-game losing streak.

Ty Lawson added 19 points and helped Sacramento turn the game around with a strong second quarter. Lawson scored nine points in the second, and the Kings outscored the Pistons 37-24 in the period to take a 65-62 lead into halftime.

A 3-pointer by Lawson put Sacramento up 101-90 in the fourth, and the Kings held on from there to stop Detroit’s three-game winning streak.

Andre Drummond had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Pistons.