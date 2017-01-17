NBA Capsules

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Stephen Curry hit five 3-pointers and had 20 points while matching his season best with 11 assists in Golden State’s 126-91 rout of the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

Klay Thompson scored 26 points with five 3s for the Warriors, and Draymond Green produced his third triple-double of the season with 11 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. He also equaled his career best with five blocks – and had another dustup with LeBron James in the process.

James had 20 points on 6-of-18 shooting and eight rebounds. He and Green got into their latest altercation with 6:55 left in the first half and the Warriors leading 52-35 when James collided with Green near midcourt, resulting in a flagrant 1 foul on Golden State’s emotional All-Star.

Green reacted by appearing to mock James for flopping.

Kevin Durant added 21 points, six rebounds, five assists and three blocks for the Warriors in a much-hyped matchup merely weeks after Golden State squandered a 14-point lead and lost 109-108 in Cleveland on Christmas.

Of course, the Warriors also blew a 3-1 advantage over the Cavs in the NBA Finals last season, one year after beating Cleveland to win the championship.

Kyrie Irving scored 17 points for the Cavaliers in this one, but they committed 15 turnovers to 11 assists and shot just 35.2 percent.

CLIPPERS 120, THUNDER 98

LOS ANGELES (AP) – J.J. Redick scored 20 points, DeAndre Jordan had 19 points and 15 rebounds, and the streaking Los Angeles Clippers overcame Chris Paul’s injury to defeat Oklahoma City.

The banged-up Clippers tied a franchise record for their best start to a calendar year at 7-0. The team began 1974 with the same mark when the club was located in Buffalo.

Los Angeles owns the NBA’s longest active winning streak despite being without injured star Blake Griffin. Paul sprained his left thumb in the second quarter of this one and didn’t return.

Russell Westbrook scored 24 points on 7-of-19 shooting in three quarters for the Thunder, the last team to beat the Clippers – on New Year’s Eve – before the calendar turned and their winning streak began. He was the only starter in double figures for Oklahoma City.

Marreese Speights had a season-high 23 points for the Clippers.

CELTICS 108, HORNETS 98

BOSTON (AP) – Isaiah Thomas scored 17 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter, and the surging Boston Celtics beat Charlotte for their ninth victory in 11 games.

It was Thomas’ 25th straight game with 20 or more points. He’s been putting up big final quarters of late – scoring 20 or more an NBA-best three times this season.

Al Horford had 22 points for Boston, which has won all three meetings with Charlotte this season.

Kemba Walker scored 24 for the Hornets, who lost their fifth straight – all on the road.

HAWKS 108, KNICKS 107

NEW YORK (AP) – Dennis Schroder scored 28 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 22 seconds left, and Atlanta beat New York.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 20 points and Paul Millsap had 17 for the Hawks, who won for the ninth time in 10 games to reach the midpoint of their schedule at 24-17.

Carmelo Anthony scored 30 points for the Knicks, who changed their lineup but it wasn’t quite good enough. They lost for the 11th time in 13 games.

Neither team led by more than eight in the game that was close all the way. The Hawks rested Dwight Howard, while the Knicks were without Kristaps Porzingis again because of a sore left Achilles tendon.

WIZARDS 120, TRAIL BLAZERS 101

WASHINGTON (AP) – Bradley Beal scored 25 points, John Wall had 24 and Washington rolled to its 12th consecutive home victory.

The Wizards, who rely less on the 3-pointer than almost any NBA team, were 13 of 23 from beyond the arc. The 3-pointer-heavy Trail Blazers shot 8 of 26 on 3-point attempts.

Damian Lillard led Portland with 22 points and C.J. McCollum had 12, but they combined to shoot 11 of 29 from the floor.

The Wizards have won four of their last five games.

76ERS 113, BUCKS 104

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Joel Embiid scored 12 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, and Philadelphia won for the fourth time in five games.

The Sixers improved to 13-26. Their only recent loss was Saturday at Washington, when Embiid didn’t play. Embiid is limited to 28 minutes per game while trying to overcome injuries that have slowed his career.

Embiid also had 12 rebounds. Dario Saric scored 17 points for Philadelphia, and Ersan Ilyasova had 12 on 4-for-14 shooting.

Jabari Parker and Giannis Antetokounmpo each scored 23 points for Milwaukee, which led 54-46 at halftime.

PACERS 98, PELICANS 95

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Jeff Teague had 16 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, helping Indiana win for the fifth time in six games.

The Pacers shot 50.6 percent from the floor and had five players score in double figures. Paul George had 19 points, and Myles Turner added 18 points and 12 boards.

All-Star center Anthony Davis led the Pelicans with 16 points despite missing the final 19 minutes after hurting his right hip and left thumb. Team officials said X-rays were negative.

NUGGETS 125, MAGIC 112

DENVER (AP) – Nikola Jokic scored a career-high 30 points, Emmanuel Mudiay dished out a career-best 13 assists and Denver followed its ”home” win in London with another victory at the Pepsi Center.

Jokic also grabbed 11 rebounds and Kenneth Faried scored 20 points for the Nuggets, who certainly packed their surging offense with them when they returned home from London. They routed Indiana 140-112 last Thursday in England and remained on that sort of shooting streak, hitting a season-high 58.4 percent from the floor. They also had 33 assists.

Elfrid Payton had 20 points and 12 assists as the Magic fell to 1-4 on their current six-game trip.

JAZZ 106, SUNS 101

PHOENIX (AP) – Joe Johnson scored 10 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 49.8 seconds to play, and Utah made it seven in a row over Phoenix.

The Jazz scored the final seven points after T.J. Warren’s steal and breakaway dunk put the Suns ahead 101-99 with 1:13 left.

Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 17 rebounds for Utah. Gordon Hayward and George Hill scored 17 apiece.

Suns guard Eric Bledsoe had 31 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, falling just short of his third career triple-double. Devin Booker, coming off consecutive 39-point games in Mexico City, added 25 for Phoenix.