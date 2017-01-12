NBA Capsules

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Russell Westbrook posted his 18th triple-double of the season, and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 103-95 on Wednesday night.

Westbrook finished with 24 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists for the 55th triple-double of his career. He already has matched his triple-double total from last season less than halfway through this one, and last season’s total was the most for an NBA player since Magic Johnson had 18 during the 1981-82 season.

Enes Kanter scored 19 points and Victor Oladipo added 16 for the Thunder, who won their third straight and avenged their worst loss of the season. Oklahoma City lost 114-80 in Memphis on Dec. 29, a game Westbrook was ejected from.

Mike Conley scored 22 points for the Grizzlies.

TIMBERWOLVES 119, ROCKETS 105

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Andrew Wiggins scored 28 points, Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 18 rebounds, and Shabazz Muhammad scored 20 to help Minnesota beat Houston.

James Harden had 33 points and 12 assists for the Rockets, who had their nine-game winning streak snapped.

Ricky Rubio tied his own franchise record with 17 assists to go with 10 points for the Timberwolves, who used a 17-4 run to build an 89-77 lead after three quarters.

CELTICS 117, WIZARDS 108

BOSTON (AP) – Isaiah Thomas scored 20 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter and Boston pulled away late to beat Washington.

Al Horford added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Celtics, who won for the fifth time in six games and ended Washington’s three-game winning streak. Jae Crowder scored 20 and Terry Rozier had 11.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 35 points. Otto Porter Jr. scored 20 and Markieff Morris finished with 14.

Boston held John Wall to a season-low nine points. The star guard did have 10 assists for the Wizards, who fell to 19-19 a day after moving above .500 for the first time since November 2015.

76ERS 98, KNICKS 97

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – T.J. McConnell hit a baseline jumper at the buzzer to give Philadelphia a victory over New York.

Joel Embiid had 21 points and 14 rebounds, and Ersan Ilyasova added 16 points to help the 76ers rally from a 17-point deficit.

Derrick Rose returned from a one-game hiatus and scored 25 points for the Knicks. Carmelo Anthony had 28.

Rose showed why New York needs him on the court, two days after an unexcused absence. He missed Monday night’s loss to New Orleans when he traveled home to Chicago without informing the team first.

TRAIL BLAZERS 102, CAVALIERS 86

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – CJ McCollum had 27 points and Portland shook off fatigue caused by weather-related travel delays to beat defending NBA champion Cleveland.

Allen Crabbe added 24 points off the bench for the Trail Blazers, who have won four straight home games against the Cavaliers. Portland led by as many as 24.

LeBron James had 20 points and 11 rebounds for Cleveland (28-10).

McCollum scored 21 points in the second half. He has had seven straight games with 25 or more.

A snowstorm that dumped as much as 14 inches on parts of Portland caused travel problems for both teams late Tuesday.

CLIPPERS 105, MAGIC 96

LOS ANGELES (AP) – J.J. Redick had 22 points and Los Angeles hit five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to hold off Orlando, improving to 5-0 in the new year.

Marreese Speights scored 10 of his 13 in the fourth, including three 3-pointers, on a night when the Clippers committed 21 turnovers. DeAndre Jordan grabbed 20 rebounds (to go with 10 points) for his NBA-leading sixth game with 20 or more.

Aaron Gordon had 28 points, 18 in the first half, to lead Orlando, which has lost four in a row and six of seven. Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and 12 rebounds.