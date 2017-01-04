NBA Capsules

BOSTON (AP) Isaiah Thomas had 29 points and a career-high 15 assists, and the Boston Celtics made 17 3-pointers for the second straight game in beating the Utah Jazz 115-104 on Tuesday night.

Al Horford and Jae Crowder added 21 points apiece and Avery Bradley scored 14 for the Celtics, who have won four of five and eight of 10.

The Celtics ended Utah’s four-game winning streak and beat the Jazz for the ninth straight time in Boston.

Gordon Hayward led Utah with 23 points. Rudy Gobert pulled down 13 rebounds, extending his streak of 10 or more to 21 consecutive games.

Thomas, coming off his career-high 52 points Friday against the Heat, has scored at least 20 in 19 straight games.

SPURS 110, RAPTORS 82

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Kawhi Leonard had 25 points, LaMarcus Aldridge added 23 and San Antonio held Toronto to its lowest score of the season.

San Antonio dominated a matchup of teams with the second-best record in each conference, leading by as many as 34 points.

Leonard and Aldridge combined to shoot 19 for 28 from the field, but it was veteran point guard Tony Parker who set the tone for the Spurs with 15 points and eight assists in 23 minutes.

DeMar DeRozan led the Raptors with 26 points, but backcourt mate Kyle Lowry had only six on 2-for-9 shooting.

PACERS 121, PISTONS 116

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) – Paul George had 32 points and Indiana beat Detroit.

Myles Turner and Jeff Teague each scored 17 for Indiana, which blew a 15-point first-half lead but pulled away in the fourth quarter to win its third straight game. The Pacers (18-18) are 2 1/2 games ahead of Detroit (16-21) in the Eastern Conference standings.

Tobias Harris led the Pistons with 22 points. Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson each had a double-double.

Detroit lost for the eighth time in 10 games, with two of the defeats coming at home to Indiana.

76ERS 93, TIMBERWOLVES 91

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Robert Covington made a fall-away shot off an inbounds pass with 0.2 seconds left to give Philadelphia a victory over Minnesota.

The Sixers needed the late basket after they blew a 26-point lead and seemed headed to overtime. Ricky Rubio, just a 26 percent 3-point shooter, buried one with 1.6 seconds left that tied it at 91.

Joel Embiid scored 25 points and Ersan Ilyasova had 19 for the Sixers.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 15 rebounds for the Timberwolves, and Zach LaVine scored 28.

MAVERICKS 113, WIZARDS 105

DALLAS (AP) – Harrison Barnes scored 26 points and Deron Williams added 21 as Dallas rallied to beat Washington.

Devin Harris had 17 points and Seth Curry 16 for the Mavericks. Williams, Harris and Curry each hit four 3-pointers as Dallas went 17 of 32 from long range.

John Wall led Washington with 27 points and Bradley Beal added 25 for the Wizards, who fell to 1-6 on the second half of back-to-back games. They lost to Houston on Monday night.

The Mavericks took control early in the fourth quarter, scoring the first eight points and building a 110-100 lead on Barnes’ 3-pointer with 2:51 to play.

KINGS 120, NUGGETS 113

DENVER (AP) – DeMarcus Cousins scored 31 points, and Darren Collison had 26 points and seven assists in Sacramento’s victory over Denver.

The Kings led most of the way to stop a two-game skid and win for the fifth time in seven games.

Denver got within three in the fourth quarter and had chances to trim it to one or tie, but Sacramento kept extending the lead with Cousins on the bench.

The lead was five when he returned, and he helped the Kings push it to 11 with 2:22 left with assists on a 3-pointer by Arron Afflalo and a layup by Garrett Temple.

Danilo Gallinari led the Nuggets with 24 points.

SUNS 99, HEAT 90

PHOENIX (AP) – Devin Booker scored 27 points – 18 in the second half – and rookie Marquese Chriss added a career-best 18 as Phoenix handed short-handed Miami its sixth consecutive loss.

The Suns snapped a 12-game losing streak against Miami. Phoenix hadn’t beaten the Heat since Nov. 3, 2009.

Goran Dragic scored 22 of his 24 points in the first half for the Heat, who had just eight available players in the opener of a six-game road trip.

Willie Reed had 22 points and 18 rebounds for Miami, both career highs.

Eric Bledsoe added 17 points for the Suns, who stretched a four-point halftime lead to 19 in the second half.