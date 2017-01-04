NBA betting odds: Wednesday’s lines

Seven NBA games are on the docket Wednesday night, including a few with some narrow odds for bettors to choose from.

The Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic will take the court in a battle of Southeast Division rivals. It’s also a battle of the trade rumors, with such names as Paul Millsap, Kyle Korver and Nicola Vucevic being bandied about between the teams before Feburary’s deadline approaches. Come watch to see which of them plays their way out of town first.

Speaking of the Southeast, when’s the last time you could say “the first place Charlotte Hornets” this late in the season without being viciously sarcastic? Likely back in the days of Alonzo Mourning and Larry “Grandma-ma” Johnson. Lo and behold, Air Jordan’s boys have a view from the top right now. Come watch them host another pleasant surprise: The amazing Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Two teams stuck in the middle and looking for momentum are the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks. Come watch two of the game’s up-and-coming (and hardest to spell) superstars in Kristaps Porzingis and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Once upon a time, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade were teammates and trophy-collectors in Miami. Now they reside in Cleveland and Chicago, respectively. While the former has added to his collection, the latter is spending the twilight of his career in mediocrity. Come watch the Cavaliers and Bulls for the history, stay for the inevitable man-hugs and butt slaps between the two.

Speaking of Miami, the 10-26 Heat must feel like their glory days were a lifetime ago. But for the Sacramento Kings, that’s not far from the truth. Come watch star center DeMarcus Cousins try and salvage his sanity while he’s still around.

Like the Heat, the Portland Trailblazers’ sustained success took a fairly sudden hit. The Golden State Warriors’ sustained success took a substantial bump by adding Kevin Durant to its already large mass of riches. Come watch two squads going in two very different directions.

For several years, the Memphis Grizzlies have remained one of the best unknown teams in the league. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Clippers have remained one of the best regular season teams who continue to fall short in the playoffs. Come watch a nice amount of fringe All Stars take the court.

Check out the following consensus lines, courtesy of VegasInsider.com:

Wednesday, January 4:



7:05 ET Atlanta (-2.5) at Orlando

7:05 ET Charlotte (-2) vs. Oklahoma City

7:35 ET Milwaukee (-2.5) at New York

8:05 ET Cleveland (-5.5) vs. Chicago

10:35 ET Sacramento (-8.5) vs. Miami

10:35 ET Golden State (-16) vs. Portland

10:35 ET Memphis (-1) at Los Angeles Clippers

