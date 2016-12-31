NBA betting odds: Saturday’s lines

Some of the NBA’s biggest stars take the court for the final games to watch and bet on in 2016.

The first matchup of the day features two of the league’s best big men in Marc Gasol and DeMarcus Cousins as the Sacramento Kings host the Memphis Grizzlies. They both also know how to distribute the ball, averaging 4.2 and 3.5 assists per game, respectively. Another sign that the Kings—winners of four of five and currently clinging to the final playoff spot in the West—are finally inching toward respectability: They are favored against the 21-14 Grizzlies.

Another team long overdue for some success is the Charlotte Hornets, victorious in five of their last six and sitting atop the Southeast Division. They will look to finish the year with a bang when they take on LeBron James and the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers.

An early-season battle for the eighth playoff spot in the East is on the line when Central Division rivals Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks face off.

James Harden and the sizzling Houston Rockets look to maintain their home court dominance, where they sit at 12-3, when the New York Knicks come to town. This will be Head Coach Mike D’Antoni’s first game against his former team.

Two teams going in opposite directions will take the floor in Salt Lake City. Northwest Division-leading Utah Jazz look like they’re on the cusp of being contenders once again, while the Phoenix Suns may be gunning for a top pick.

The game of the night may be the final one, as Russell Westbrook looks to continue his historic season when the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Los Angeles Clippers. Westbrook is still averaging a triple double, including 31.3 points, while the sliding Clips have lost five in a row.

Here are the following consensus lines, courtesy of VegasInsider.com:

Saturday, December 31



5:05 ET Sacramento (-1.5) vs. Memphis

7:05 ET Cleveland (-3) at Charlotte

7:05 ET Chicago (-2.5) vs. Milwaukee

8:05 ET Houston (-10) vs. New York

8:05 ET Utah (-11) vs. Phoenix

8:05 ET Oklahoma City (-5.5) vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Best of luck making your picks in what should be an exciting slate of games on Saturday evening.

