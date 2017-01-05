NBA: Battle for the Final Spot in the Western Conference

Barring a collapse (could occur in Memphis), the seventh spot in the NBA’s Western Conference is 5.5 games ahead of the eight seed. After that, the teams in spots 8-15 are separated by just five games. Who are the best candidates to get swept, I mean play the one seed in the first round?

Much of the NBA’s Western Conference lore this season has been about the Golden State Warriors with new arrival Kevin Durant or Russell Westbrook’s triple doubles. Recently, James Harden is gaining traction on Russ in the MVP race with insane performances as he leads an insane Rockets offense that features four of the top 10 players in three-pointers made.

The LA Clippers made early storylines with their hot start, but have simmered down to the four seed with Blake Griffin injured and have the likes of Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder threatening for their spot. The Jazz are finally healthy and playing up to their potential after a couple years of people talking about their potential.

The San Antonio Spurs are continuing to do Spurs things. No one seems to be talking about them, but they are only two games back from the Warriors and own a significant victory over them on opening night.

The Memphis Grizzlies are in the seventh spot currently, and have battled their fair share of injuries early but still remain afloat currently. Marc Gasol and Mike Conley have been balling per usual. They have lost six of their last 10 games, but remain 5.5 games ahead of the Sacramento Kings in the eighth seed.

Although pretty much every other team has a mathematical shot at the eighth seed, this will only highlight a few of them that some consider have a legitimate chance.

Sacramento Kings (15-20, 8th in Western Conference)

To keep or trade Boogie? That has been the age old question for a few years. Now, all of a sudden they find themselves with a chance to make the playoffs. It would be huge for the organization to get to the playoffs in the first year of their new arena. It’d give fans some sense of hope even if they get dismantled in the first round.

DeMarcus Cousins is, once again, having a phenomenal season. His rebound numbers are down from 11.5 to 10.0, but is averaging 29 points per game, up from last year’s career high of 26.9. A near 30 and 10 guy is perfect to lead a playoff charge.

The pieces around him leave a lot to be desired. Rudy Gay brings another scoring threat to the table, averaging 18.5 ppg, and Darren Collison is a formidable point guard. Outside of that, they have a cluster of guys that average at least 16 minutes per game, scoring about 6 ppg. That can be hard to count on night-in and night-out, but with Cousins, the Kings can get by.

The front office executives in Sacramento have a decision to make, whether to be buyers or sellers. Early season rumors had Gay potentially being traded to Oklahoma City or Miami. He has a player option for next season, which means the trade talks are logical. Especially after he said it was like being in basketball hell.

If Gay is traded, Boogie should be moved shortly after. There’s no sense in keeping one, and not both even with Cousins having another controllable year on his contract. It remains to be seen if this team can compete like it has through its first 34 games. I would not bet on them judging by their recent history.

Portland Trailblazers (15-21, 9th in Western Conference)

Oh, Portland. I was a sucker and believed in the performance put forth last season. Scratched my head at a few of the off-season moves, yet still made myself believe in Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum enough to pick them to finish fifth in the West before the season started. Lillard has not been as efficient as one would like to be if they wanted to be in MVP-talks. Still averages 27 ppg, but 35 percent from deep combined with horrid defense won’t cut it.

McCollum has an been excellent piece for the Blazers once again this season, well worth the extension. He is averaging nearly 23 ppg, while shooting nearly 50 percent from the field and 45 percent from 3pt. With this in mind, the idea of splitting up the guard duo has crept into many minds of the basketball community.

This could give them the playoff push they need, IF they get the return that McCollum should offer.

Mason Plumlee and Mo Harkless have been excellent role players, and are the only other players averaging 10+ ppg. Plumlee’s passing ability is perfect for this shooting team, but it’d be great if he could pose more of a threat as a scorer than he is.

The team is 15-21 so far, dealing with inconsistency problems all year. Being ranked dead last in defensive rating doesn’t help the cause either. They do hold victories against the other teams mentioned here, but their best win is either against Utah or Oklahoma City. Its hard to take this team seriously to make a playoff push with that defense.

Denver Nuggets (14-21, 10th in Western Conference)

The Denver Nuggets have an abundance of young talent that is starting to learn how to play together. Nikola Jokic has arrived onto the scene and is impressing many you failed to take notice of him last year. No longer starting Jusuf Nurkic has allowed the spacing Jokic needs to thrive with flashy passes to one of the many Nuggets guards.

A surplus of guards is selling Denver short. They have four guards on this team that are capable of starting on most NBA teams. Emmanuel Mudiay starts at point guard, but his backcourt buddy often varies with Will Barton, Gary Harris, and Jamal Murray all seeing time as a starter. Three of the four average over double-digits in scoring, while Murray sits at 8.1 ppg.

The bulk of the scoring comes from Danilo Gallinari and Wilson Chandler, averaging a combined 33.4 ppg. Both are considered the vets of the team with few being older than them at 28 and 29, respectively.

Another mediocre team that works pretty well on offense, but struggles defensively sums up the Nuggets. They rank top ten in offensive rating (109.6, 8th), but are bottom three in the NBA in defensive rating (111.8, 28th). Although they only have14 wins, five of them have came in their last ten games. If they can continue to show improvement, this could be the team we see facing the Warriors or Spurs in the playoffs.

They have plenty of talent, and if they find a trade partner to take Kenneth Faried, they could gain more veteran pieces. Worse case scenario, it opens up more minutes for Jokic and the other front court players.

New Orleans Pelicans (14-22, 11th in Western Conference)

Anthony Davis. Enough said.

He’s a superstar that has led a bad NBA roster to 14 wins. Before Jrue Holiday came back, many were calling for AD to be traded somewhere his talents could be of use. Holiday and the new addition of Tyreke Evans, off of the disabled list, should help keep this team in contention for the duration of the season.

The two guards can also take some weight off AD’s shoulders to keep him healthy. So far averaging 28.9 and 11.9 on the season, Davis has had a few knick-knack injuries forcing him to miss four games.

He’s not the only Pelican to battle injuries as the team has had 17 different players suit up for them. Tyreke Evans is on a 15 minutes limit, working his way back from a knee injury. There may be a light at the end of the tunnel though with only one player (Quincy Pondexter) on the injury report at this time.

The injury fill-ins have produced when given the opportunity. Tim Frazier even earned a spot as a role player while he was a starter for the absent Holiday. He is one of five players averaging double digits. Terrence Jones has done an excellent job in the front-court when AD is sidelined. Even E’Twaun Moore found himself having more positive moments than negative ones.

If these players can continue to contribute when Evans is fully healthy, the Pelicans could see themselves in good shape late in the season. They just have to ride on Anthony Davis’ wings to March and win games when they matter.

