NBA Awards Podcast With David Ramil – Timeout with Ti

On the latest episode of Timeout with Ti, host Ti Windisch sat down with David Ramil to talk about their picks for the various NBA awards, including Most Valuable Player and the All-NBA Teams.

After having to take a week off thanks to a particularly vicious sore throat, Timeout with Ti is back and better than ever. With just days left in the NBA regular season, it’s time to talk about awards.

Although neither of us are voting in the official NBA awards this season, I brought my guy David Ramil on the show to talk about our picks for each one. It was a blast, especially when we debated a few tight races.

Most Valuable Player is one of the hardest awards to pick, as four players have made amazing cases. Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James are all up for the award in at least some capacity.

David and I have a similar order in our MVP picks, although we had different picks for our first- and second-place votes and different players slotted in fifth. That fifth MVP spot is going to be fascinating this season.

Defensive Player of the Year is another interesting award to give out. David and I agreed on the make-up and order of our top three candidates, and we discussed why we picked our winner for the honor.

Our conversation sped up a bit after the first two awards, as a lot of time was spent breaking down each MVP candidate. We went through candidates and our picks for Sixth Man of the Year, Coach of the Year, Rookie of the Year and Most Improved Player.

Finally, we ended the episode talking about our three All-NBA teams. David and I agreed on most of the players involved on these three teams, especially on the First Team, although we had some interesting discussion about our toughest snubs for the Third Team.

