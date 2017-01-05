NBA All-Star Voting 2017: Early Returns And Surprises
The first returns of the 2017 NBA All-Star voting have been released. Simply put, there were a few surprises from the early returns
The first returns of the 2017 NBA All-Star voting, for both the Eastern Conference and Western Conference teams, were released Thursday afternoon.
And while it was no surprise to see LeBron James and Kyrie Irving dominate the voting in the Eastern Conference, along with Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry leading the way out West, there were certainly a few other surprises.
For one, seeing Zaza Pachulia second among Western Conference frontcourt players wasn’t exactly expected. However, if you remember, he nearly made the cut last season – he missed out by some 15,000 votes.
Another interesting development was seeing Giannis Antetokounmpo get the recognition that he deserves – he is second among Eastern Conference frontcourt players, only behind LeBron James.
It was also a little disappointing to see Kyle Lowry and John Wall so down on the East backcourt voting. They are 6th and 7th, respectively.
It was announced earlier this year that the All-Star voting would now include the voices of the players and media, which will split 25 percent of the vote each. The fans will make up the remaining 50 percent.
Here’s exactly what the fans are saying as the first returns came in:
Eastern Conference Backcourt
- Kyrie Irving, CLE, 543, 030
- Dwyane Wade, CHI, 278,052
- DeMar DeRozan, TOR, 253,340
- Isaiah Thomas, BOS, 193,297
- Derrick Rose, NY, 129,924
- Kyle Lowry, TOR, 128,940
Eastern Conference Frontcourt
- LeBron James, CLE, 595,288
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL, 500,663
- Kevin Love, CLE, 250,347
- Joel Embiid, PHI, 221,984
- Carmelo Anthony, NY, 189,817
- Jimmy Butler, CHI, 189,066
Western Conference Backcourt
- Stephen Curry, GSW, 523,597
- James Harden, HOU, 519,446
- Russell Westbrook, OKC, 501,652
- Klay Thompson, GSW, 293,054
- Chris Paul, LAC, 173,830
- Damian Lillard, POR, 117,857
Western Conference Frontcourt
- Kevin Durant, GSW, 541,209
- Zaza Pachulia, GSW, 439,675
- Kawhi Leonard, SAS, 341,240
- Anthony Davis, NOP, 318,144
- Draymond Green, GSW, 236,315
- DeMarcus Cousins, SAC, 202,317