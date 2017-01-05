NBA All-Star Voting 2017: Early Returns And Surprises

The first returns of the 2017 NBA All-Star voting have been released. Simply put, there were a few surprises from the early returns

And while it was no surprise to see LeBron James and Kyrie Irving dominate the voting in the Eastern Conference, along with Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry leading the way out West, there were certainly a few other surprises.

For one, seeing Zaza Pachulia second among Western Conference frontcourt players wasn’t exactly expected. However, if you remember, he nearly made the cut last season – he missed out by some 15,000 votes.

Another interesting development was seeing Giannis Antetokounmpo get the recognition that he deserves – he is second among Eastern Conference frontcourt players, only behind LeBron James.

It was also a little disappointing to see Kyle Lowry and John Wall so down on the East backcourt voting. They are 6th and 7th, respectively.

It was announced earlier this year that the All-Star voting would now include the voices of the players and media, which will split 25 percent of the vote each. The fans will make up the remaining 50 percent.

Here’s exactly what the fans are saying as the first returns came in:

Eastern Conference Backcourt

Kyrie Irving, CLE, 543, 030 Dwyane Wade, CHI, 278,052 DeMar DeRozan, TOR, 253,340 Isaiah Thomas, BOS, 193,297 Derrick Rose, NY, 129,924 Kyle Lowry, TOR, 128,940

Eastern Conference Frontcourt

LeBron James, CLE, 595,288 Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL, 500,663 Kevin Love, CLE, 250,347 Joel Embiid, PHI, 221,984 Carmelo Anthony, NY, 189,817 Jimmy Butler, CHI, 189,066

Western Conference Backcourt

Stephen Curry, GSW, 523,597 James Harden, HOU, 519,446 Russell Westbrook, OKC, 501,652 Klay Thompson, GSW, 293,054 Chris Paul, LAC, 173,830 Damian Lillard, POR, 117,857

Western Conference Frontcourt

Kevin Durant, GSW, 541,209 Zaza Pachulia, GSW, 439,675 Kawhi Leonard, SAS, 341,240 Anthony Davis, NOP, 318,144 Draymond Green, GSW, 236,315 DeMarcus Cousins, SAC, 202,317

