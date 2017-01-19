NBA All-Star Starting Lineups: Times, TV, Live Streaming

NBA All-Star Starting Lineups announced today. Here are the times, TV, and live-streaming sources to learn who gets the starting lineup

It’s been a long road for the Philadelphia 76ers, and the efforts to win rookie center Joel Embiid a place on the 2017 NBA All-Star Roster. And so, the nation awaits the announcement for who is in, and who is not.

Today we learn who will start in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans, Louisiana on February 17-19. This year’s events will coincide with Mardis Gras, so the weekend will be certain to have lots of fun and entertainment to fans from all over the nation.

The NBA All-Star even has it’s own social media:

And so, you can learn who starts here:

Starting Lineup Announcement

When: Thursday, Jan. 19

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Livestream: TNT Drama

As of the last official count release on January 12, 2017 on NBA.com, the interim results were as follows:

NBA ALL-STAR VOTING 2017 PRESENTED BY VERIZON

Eastern Conference

Frontcourt

1 LeBron James (CLE) 1,066,147

2 Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) 963,110

3 Kevin Love (CLE) 473,328

4 Joel Embiid (PHI) 457,300

5 Jimmy Butler (CHI) 400,448

6 Carmelo Anthony (NY) 327,716

7 Kristaps Porzingis (NY) 324,106

8 Paul George (IND) 249,484

9 Jabari Parker (MIL) 120,022

10 Tristan Thompson (CLE) 114,759

Guards

1 Kyrie Irving (CLE) 971,362

2 Dwyane Wade (CHI) 514,866

3 DeMar DeRozan (TOR) 453,538

4 Isaiah Thomas (BOS) 401,671

5 Kyle Lowry (TOR) 256,668

6 Derrick Rose (NY) 223,804

7 John Wall (WAS) 173,148

8 Jeremy Lin (BKN) 109,088

9 Kemba Walker (CHA) 105,637

10 Avery Bradley (BOS) 64,157

Western Conference

Frontcourt

1 Kevin Durant (GS) 987,479

2 Zaza Pachulia (GS) 823,376

3 Kawhi Leonard (SA) 630,766

4 Anthony Davis (NO) 567,201

5 Draymond Green (GS) 464,319

6 DeMarcus Cousins (SAC) 379,225

7 Karl-Anthony Towns (MIN) 223,979

8 LaMarcus Aldridge (SA) 192,784

9 Blake Griffin (LAC) 172,393

10 Marc Gasol (MEM) 172,146

Guards

1 Stephen Curry (GS) 990,390

2 James Harden (HOU) 961,685

3 Russell Westbrook (OKC) 899,024

4 Klay Thompson (GS) 555,430

5 Chris Paul (LAC) 379,076

6 Damian Lillard (POR) 208,171

7 Eric Gordon (HOU) 191,407

8 Andre Iguodala (GS) 130,224

9 Manu Ginobili (SA) 122,333

10 Zach LaVine (MIN) 94,867

While there is only a remote chance of rookie center Joel Embiid’s achieving a starter’s role in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game, he has certainly added to the fun this year.

It will be curious to see if the NBA will name him as an NBA reserve if he does not make it as a starter. It will also be intriguing to see how he handles the outcome, win or lose.

