NBA All-Star Reserves: Thunderous Intentions Team make their picks

Tonight, NBA All-Star Reserves will be announced on Inside the NBA via a TNT special pregame show at 7PM ET. In honor of the Starters ‘snub heard round the world’ the Thunderous Intentions team decided to offer our two cents on who should make the NBA All-Star Reserve teams. Please feel free to provide your list and/or comment on our selections. Don't forget tomorrow night we'll learn the NBA 2017 All-Star Reserves on Inside the NBA at 7PM ET https://t.co/e0o1xSL3yV via @NBA — Tamberlyn's Tip-Off (@TTOTambz) January 26, 2017

Western Conference Reserves:

Russell Westbrook (Thunder): Without doubt the omission of Westbrook was the greatest mistake of the starter selection process and ironically it falls on the fans. Years from now, we’ll look back in shock that the 2-time defending All-Star MVP had to be added to the team via the coaches.

With the changes to the voting process to remove a skewed popularity vote, perhaps it wasn’t fair to then have the tie break decided precisely in the same manner (popularity). Still, I’ll continue to hope Steve Kerr does the unthinkable and starts Westbrook, Harden, and Durant to reunite OKC’s former Big 3. At the very least it will be interesting to see if ‘the feud’ which is sure to be a major All-Star weekend narrative also translates to the court.

Gordon Hayward (Jazz): My preference would be to reward George Hill over Gordon Hayward, but he’s only played 23 games (although the Jazz are 17-6 when he plays and 12-12 when he doesn’t).

Marc Gasol (Grizzlies): I felt Gasol should have started over Anthony Davis given he has been a better leader than Davis. I ended up going with Davis knowing there needs to be a representative from the host city (New Orleans). Still, comparing the two big men punctuates how much Gasol did to keep the Grizzlies in the mix while Conley, Parsons, ZBo, Allen and copious Grizzlies were out injured. Conversely, Davis posted great personal numbers, but his team wallowed without Jrue Holiday and others in the lineup. In fact, that remains the case with the Pelicans beating the Cavaliers without Davis and followed it with a loss to OKC with Davis back in the lineup, albeit not for the entirety of the game.

Damian Lillard (Blazers): This nod is more a result or prior snubs. McCollum’s numbers might be worthier, but we already know what occurred when Dame got snubbed in previous seasons . Intelligent coaches will select him, not wanting to give him extra motivation to finish the season.

Draymond Green (Warriors): Knowing the Warriors are going to get rewarded with at least 3 players I chose Green who has a greater effect on his team. I considered Klay Thompson, but in my opinion if someone said you have to pick one or the other, it’s clear Green is the guy who gets the nod for what he does to effect winning on both sides, plus the intangibles he offers. Besides, I want to see what happens during the game between LeBron and Draymond.

DeMarcus Cousins (Kings): If you reward Davis for his numbers on a non-playoff team, you have to reward Cousins.

Mike Conley (Grizzlies): Originally I had Nikola Jokic on my list, but like Embiid he’ll be playing in the BBVA Rising Stars game. And, like Dame Lillard, Conley hasn’t been rewarded in the past for his efforts. It’s time he was given the nod for his body of work and the difference he makes on the team. Sure, I could have put DeAndre Jordan on the list (especially because Chris Paul would have made the team sans injury), but after watching him air ball two free throws, it was clear he was not the epitome of what I consider an All-Star, so he lost my vote!

Eastern Conference Reserves

Kyle Lowry (Raptors) – The only player from my starting EC prediction list who didn’t make the cut (Westbrook was the only WC player who didn’t make the cut). Review of the stats (both offense and defense) showcases why Lowry should have been considered the top guard in the East. Teams score 7.6 more points on the Raptors when he sits, whereas opponents score 6.3 fewer points when DeRozan sits. Further reasons Lowry should be the very first player selected by coaches:

he ranks 4th in three point makes (behind Curry, Gordon, Harden – Thomas is 10th) and Lowry has the best field goal percent of the top 10 (42.2%)

Ranks sixth in both Value Over Replacement Player and Win Shares

his defense is paralleled (only) by Wall of the guards

He’s the bulldog that makes the Raptors engine function

Trust me, (or just ask Jodie Meeks) whenever the Raptors need a spark or a shift in momentum, all you need to do is watch Kyle Lowry. There is always a definitive moment where you spot something in his eyes or witness a gesture. I call it the ‘Kyle Lowry is everything moment’. Nine times out of ten the Raptors win those games and 99.9% of the time it’s because of Kyle Lowry. As bad as the Westbrook omission is, Lowry’s snub feels more egregious. Why? Because his peers and the so called experts are the ones who got it wrong!

Isaiah Thomas (Celtics) – As great as Thomas has been I always had him listed as a reserve. His fourth quarter scoring is impressive, yet Lowry doesn’t rank far behind him. In addition the on/off court defensive stats scream why Lowry was head and shoulders above Thomas. To wit: when Thomas sits teams score 14 fewer points on the Celts.

John Wall (Wizards) – no denying Wall is a worthy reserve, especially considering his recent production. Question is (funeral dress aside), can these Wizards win on the road?

Kemba Walker (Hornets) – I’m praying Walker makes the cut. Just like the Timperpups are my guilty NBA League Pass pleasure in the West, the Hornets and Walker fulfill that role for me in the East.

Paul Millsap (Hawks) – he’s the best player on both ends for the 4th place Hawks. I rewarded Paul Millsap over Howard because the Hawks are 4-1 without Howard in the lineup, but 0-3 when Millsap doesn’t play.

Paul George (Pacers) – George hasn’t looked as invincible this year, nor have his Pacers, but he’s still an All-Star and more worthy of the nod than Dwyane Wade or Carmelo Anthony

Kevin Love (Cavaliers) – Top Conference teams should get a minimum of two players and in this case three, given Love has improved each season with the Cavs. Sure Embiid would be fun to see, especially playing alongside Antetokounmpo, but he’s in the BBVA Rising Stars game, so I went with Love (though secretly, I won’t be upset if Embiid makes the cut).

Western Conference Reserves Demarcus Cousins: BOOGIEEEEEEEEE!! 28-10-4-1-1. 9th highest PER. He’s a scoring machine, a crazy personalities; perfect for the all-star game. Marc Gasol: Gasol is the NBA nerds’ favorite center. He’s putting up a career high 20 a game while being the anchor of a fantastic Memphis defense. Draymond Green: Picking Draymond is not a good feeling. But you gotta respect what this man does for the Warriors. It’s not about the points. Green is one of the best all-around players in the NBA and he deserves to be on the court. Gordon Hayward: As much as I want to reward Rudy Gobert for his consistency and defensive leadership, Hayward deserves to represent the Jazz. He’s the main offensive weapon in a balanced Utah attack and deservedly so; he’s shooting 45-40-87. Deandre Jordan: Good old Deandre has truly turned himself into an all star. He’s even shooting above 50% from the line! DJ has been the only constant Clipper in the starting lineup and his 14 rebounds a game just edge out Hassan Whiteside for the lead league. Damian Lillard: No matter what Dame Dolla put up this year, I would have picked him to go to the All-Star game solely for his snub last season. Luckily for me he’s backed it up with a solid 26-6-5 stat line for Portland. Russell Westbrook: Let’s move on. Must Read: Thunder player grades for first half of season Eastern Conference Reserves: Joel Embiid: In choosing Mr. Embiid, I admit that part of the decision is based on his personality. I mean why wouldn’t you want this 22-year old rookie who dominates social media, jokes with BOOGIEEEEEEEEE during games and imitates WWE legends? Oh and he also happens to be really good at basketball for a guy who hasn’t played in two years. Paul George: Can we get Paul George out of Indiana? George is never going to be the best player on a championship team, but he’d be a perfect Dwayne Wade with Lebron. Don’t forget, Wade was an all star ???? Kevin Love: I really didn’t wanna put K Love on this team, but the Eastern Conference is just weak enough where I had to include him. His 20-11 stat line is nice, but it feels like his shooting numbers should be better based on how open he tends to be. Kyle Lowry: Ahhhhh the Raptor who should have started. Lowry keeps getting better even at the age of 30 and it’s so fun to watch. He’s like Russ in that he never stops competing. Wait…this means Westbrook and Lowry will most likely be playing against each other, both feeling slighted for not starting. Welp, now I’m happy neither of them got the starting bid. Isaiah Thomas: If you haven’t got to see Thomas play you have missed out. Besides Russ, IT is probably the most dynamic player to watch in the league. 5’9 guys shouldn’t be able to average 29 points a game. But he does. And it’s awesome.

Kemba Walker: That’s right I went there. If we are counting Giannis Antetokounmpo as a point guard (which I do) than I have six point guards from the East. It just so happens those are the best players. Before the recent cold streak the Hornets had firmly been the four seed and much of that had to do with Kemba. He’s averaging 23-6-4..he deserves the spot.

John Wall: Ahhhhh the Wizard who should have started. Let me put it to you this way. If we put Kyrie Irving on the Wizards would they currently be 5th? No. John Wall is right for all the complaining because he absolute does not get the respeck he deserves.

Western Conference Reserves:

Russell Westbrook: The most obvious choice, but I have a sneaky feeling that he’s going to decline the spot. You really think Westbrook wants to come off the bench for Steph Curry and play with potentially four Warriors? Not a chance.

DeMarcus Cousins: The best big man in the league has Sacramento in a playoff position.

Rudy Gobert: May as well add a little defense to the All-Star game.

Marc Gasol: The second best big man in the league.

Draymond Green: Ugh.

Gordon Hayward: Having a great season for a good Jazz team.

Mike Conley: Hear me out. Conley, Hayward, Kawhi, Gobert, and Gasol on the floor together. Let them know they are allowed to play defense. This will make the All-Star game great again.

Must Read: Steven Adams is ‘Bad and Boujee’ – the rap

Eastern Conference Reserves:

Isaiah Thomas: Obvious choice, even if he’s not the King of the 4th like Boston wants to claim.

Kyle Lowry: Because Tamber would kill me if I left him off the list. – – Editor’s note: well maybe not kill – but definitely a tongue lashing ????

Joel Embiid: THE SIXERS DESERVE AN ALL-STAR!

Kemba Walker: Having an outstanding year in Charlotte and should have been voted a starter based on his campaign.

Paul George: George is having a down year, but he’s still worthy.

Kevin Love: Remember when he didn’t “fit” in Cleveland?

Kristaps Porzingis: A guy like John Wall might be more deserving, but let Kristaps shine.

Western Conference Reserves:

Russell Westbrook– Mr. Triple Double who should definitely be in the starting line-up

DeMarcus Cousins- Boogie has been tearing up the league. It is very clear-cut that he is the best center in the league

Draymond Green– Draymond’s skillset is unique and an all-star game would be a great place to display his skills.

Klay Thompson– Another guy who could get hot and change the whole game. Klay brings a wow factor to the team

C.J. Mccollum– C.J. has had an amazing first half of the season, especially when he has played without Damian Lillard a good chunk of it. He deserves recognition

Karl-Anthony Towns-Towns has been a steady force for his team throughout this season not much to argue about a spot here

Damian Lillard– Lillard is averaging around 26 points this season. The Trail Blazers aren’t all that good but it’s definitely not his fault. He has amazing talent. Must Read:Are Victor Oladipo and Russell Westbrook a match made in basketball heaven? Eastern Conference Reserves: Isaiah Thomas– IT probably deserves to be starting as well. He is second in the league in scoring. Which obviously doesn’t carry much weight with voters. Kyle Lowry– Lowry has been playing like the best PG in the East for a better part of this half of the season. John Wall– John Wall will make it four point guards on the east all-star team, but the lack of good shooting guards in the east makes this possible. Paul George– If not for Russell Westbrook going bunkers in last year’s game, George would have won the MVP. Carmelo Anthony– The Knicks have been terrible, but Carmelo has been a steady leading scorer for them. Kevin Love– Kevin Love is averaging a double-double and was receiving many votes to start in this game Kristaps Porzingis– Porzingis is a crowd favorite who also brings a wow factor to the game. He kind of has to be in it honestly. Next: An obvious choice – but an important one Chris Hughes: @ChrisHughes1996 Western Conference Reserves: Russell Westbrook – Do I really need to explain?



Mike Conley – This was a tough one. But Conley is low-key on his way to his best-ever NBA season and will lead the Grizzlies to at least a play-off spot this year. DeMarcus Cousins – Boogie is just top draw. You can’t hate the guy. And scoring 28.0 points and grabbing at least 10 rebounds are some amazing figures, whatever team you play for. Marc Gasol – Definitely the better of the two brothers now. Marc is leading the Grizzlies in points and I think deserves a spot among the reserves for his efforts. Draymond Green – As much as I’m not his biggest fan, you can’t ignore his well-spread stat-sheet. He grabs rebounds, assists and is one of the league’s best in terms of steals. He does his job brilliantly, I must admit. Rudy Gobert – I think someone from the Jazz has to be here. And Gobert is not only among the league’s leaders in terms of rebounds, but he’s averaging a near 70 percent field goal percentage – easily the league’s best. Damian Lilliard – This last spot was tough because I really wanted to include KAT but I think Lilliard deserves a wilcard nod. He’s still averaging 26.2 points per game despite Portland’s woes, and I think that kind of scoring always deserves a spot. Must Read: Is Adams second scorer OKC Thunder need? Eastern Conference Reserves: Isaiah Thomas – He would’ve actually been my choice to start at guard for the East. I dread to think where Boston would be without him. Kyle Lowry – He might not have the points returns of Thomas, but as Tamberlyn has said before, he’s pretty much boasting the same stats as Curry did during his MVP season. Kevin Love – He might of had his doubters but I think he’s proven his worth to the Cavaliers this season, and deserves a shot.



Paul Millsap – Like with Thomas, I can’t imagine where they’d be without him at the moment, and can’t imagine why they nearly put him on the trading bock. He’s averaging 18p and 8r and is still going strong. Paul George – This last spot was a difficult one but I’ve gone with PG13. Despite their bad run the Pacers are still 6th in the East and he’s averaging 22 points and some really nice conversion percentages. Kemba Walker – Whilst John Wall and other guards were tough to leave out, I think Kemba deserves a wildcard spot. He’s well on-course for his best ever NBA season.



Hassan Whiteside/Joel Embiid – I really can’t decide with this one. Both are pretty much the sole reason why their franchise isn’t the bottom in the East. Embiid has the better numbers off less minutes, but Whiteside is among the league leaders in rebounds and blocks. Next: Clipped at the voting deadline

Western Conference Reserves:

Russell Westbrook – Don’t think I need to explain this one, but just in case HE IS AVERAGING 30-10-10.

Chris Paul – I know he is hurt, but he has been his usual point god self.

Draymond Green – I hate that he is good enough that I have to pick him.

Gordon Hayward – He is putting up about the same numbers as Paul George on a better team.

Marc Gasol – He has been the best center in the NBA and it’s not that close.

Rudy Gobert – His improved offensive game hasn’t gone unnoticed, but his defensive value alone should make him an All Star.

DeMarcus Cousins – He is the sole reason why the Kings have a shot at making the playoffs, but he is also a big reason why they will never be much better than they are now.

Chris Paul replacement – Mike Conley

Video Analysis: Journey of the Thunder Bench to find an identity

Eastern Conference Reserves:

Kyle Lowry – He has been the best guard in the east this season on the 2nd best team, he should be starting.

Isaiah Thomas – His 4th quarter heroics alone should probably get him on the team.

Paul Millsap – Despite all the trade rumors Millsap is quietly having a fantastic season on a team that is now just 1 game back of the 2 seed in the east.

Paul George – Despite his team not being very good, he is having a nice efficient season.

Kevin Love – Should be on the team just so he can throw outlet passes and 3/4 court alley oops.

John Wall – After a rough start to the season he has the Wizards rolling and might be playing the best ball of his career.

Joel Embiid – This one was hard but despite his mins restriction, he has been too dominate to leave off. Plus he has been the twitter MVP of the season. I for one Trust the process.

Western Conference Reserves:

Baby Dame – Baby Dame should get the west reserve role for dropping dimes everywhere. I kid, he’s only averaging around five assist a game. Still he is an All-Star player, even in the midst of Portland’s struggles this season.

Russell Westbrook – The NBA can be a difficult and unusual place. It’s hard to ignore the statistical output of Westbrook. It’s also hard to imagine an NBA All-Star Game where Westbrook doesn’t start. Everyone wanted to see Kevin Durant and Westbrook start together, it would have been awkward and I bet you Westbrook wouldn’t look at Durant on the floor together. To the NBA, Westbrook not an All-Star starter? That’s a paddling.

Klay Thompson – Why not? He’s played well with the “deatheaters” known as the Golden State Warriors. However, the 60 point outburst earlier in the season shows why Thompson deserves a spot. He can ball.

His Dirkness – This is similar to D-Wade. Dirk should be voted into a reserve role purely out of respect. He’s brought a lot to the game through his entire career. He should get one last chance to play in an All-Star Game.

DeMarcus Cousins – Let me just say, I love DeMarcus Cousins. He’s the Rasheed Wallace of this generation. Anyone notice the Kings beat Cleveland last night in overtime. They are on their way up with Cousins leading the way.

Blake Griffin – The walking double-double out of Los Angeles should definitely be a reserve this season. He’s had some injury issues and if he’s healthy should get a chance to play in the All-Star game. He’ll likely have a highlight where he dunks on somebody. That’s the biggest reason to watch Griffin.

Steven Adams – This isn’t even a basketball move. Steven Adams should get a chance to be an All-Star reserve due to the fact that he’s a funny guy. Adams brings that goof-ball mentality to the NBA. He’ll make the All-Star Game interviews worth watching, that’s for sure.

Must Read: Thunder can make January a successful month

Eastern Conference Reserves:

Kyle Lowry – This guy has been putting in serious work for the Toronto Raptors. He’s averaging 22 points a game, six rebounds, and almost seven assist a game. Some even argue that Kyle should have been an Eastern starter because of his play this season. However, I’m sure he’ll make his presence known in the All-Star Game. Isaiah Thomas – His numbers speak for themselves. However, his story is one that I like even more. From the last pick in the draft, to the rising star in Boston. Thomas is for sure a lock to be in the reserves, and in my opinion should be starting. Paul George – Indiana’s status as an elite team in the Eastern Conference is somewhat In jeopardy this season. There also were rumblings of Paul George wanting to be traded. However, George has proven to be one of the best scorers from the outside range in years past. D-Wade – Wade should get a reserve role purely out of respect. What Wade has done throughout his career cannot be ignored. Just look at the status of Miami without him. Kevin Love – Why not? Kevin Love is still a good player. Sometimes, Love gets lost in the shuffle in Cleveland with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. However, if you take Kevin Love and place him in Miami, he instantly becomes the number one guy. Carmelo Anthony – This is another, why not situation. Anthony’s numbers, attitude, and overall play have dipped over the last few seasons. However, he can still score at will. Give Anthony a few minutes in the game and he could light it up. Joel Embiid – Everyone’s favorite NBA player this season has been Joel Embiid. The process works, Embiid is the reason Philly is winning games and isn’t the laughing stock of the NBA. Some say he should be a starter as well. However, I think a reserve role is best suited for him. Let’s just hope management doesn’t limit his PT. Next: One vote for Klay Ali Ahmed’s Picks : @CDNBallJunkie Western Conference Reserves: Russell Westbrook (OKC-PG) – This one was a no-brainer for almost anyone in the NBA universe. Statistically, Westbrook is doing things on the court not seen in decades and is currently carrying this team of young, raw, KD-less roster into playoff position (6 th in the West). Undoubtedly an MVP favourite, Westbrook and his 30.8 PPG (league leading), 10.6 REB/G, and 10.4 APG should have been more than enough to solidify his place among the starters. Damian Lillard (POR-PG) – With CP3 going down with a long-term injury, it’s about time we all gave credit to Damian Lillard and his herculean effort over in Portland. His team may be outside of playoff position right now but Dame deserves a nod for his spectacular play thus far. Snub someone else! Marc Gasol (MEM-C) – Simply said, Gasol’s effort in keeping the Grizzlies afloat during Mike Conley’s injury should earn him a nod here. DeMarcus Cousins (SAC-PF) – Boogie earns himself a spot among the stars mainly because of his beastly offensive production this season. He’s averaging a career high in both points and assists this season. Draymond Green (GSW-PF) – It pains me to write this, but Green has proved to be a juggernaut on the defensive end time and time again. His facilitating (team leader in assists per game) on the court has been critical to keeping the offense flowing, even with the addition of Kevin Durant. Rudy Gobert (UTA-C) – Westbrook can laugh him off all he wants, but Utah seems to be clicking on all cylinders heading into the All-Star break mainly because of the effect Gobert has had defensively and on the glass. Klay Thompson (GSW-SG) – Find me someone who can score 60 points in 29 minutes, all while holding the ball for a total of 90 seconds. Must Read: Shocking similarities between 2016-17 Thunder and 1988-89 Bulls Eastern Conference Reserves: Isaiah Thomas (BOS-PG) – Never. Underestimate. Size. Isaiah Thomas and his 5’9 frame can carve you up from almost anywhere on the court. He has taken this Celtics team by the horns and has complete control on the court. Kyle Lowry (TOR-PG) – I’m going to stir the pot here and say that Lowry has been arguably the best guard in the East this season. Punch his ticket. Kevin Love (CLE-PF) – Whether you realize it or not, Love is still ballin’ these days and his 20.5 PPG and 11 REB/G has been a saving grace for the Cavs. Joel Embiid (PHI-C) – Embiid seems to have done something we thought no one could ever do, which is lead the Philly closer to the light at the end of the tunnel for this Sixers organization. Paul George (IND-SF) – No shock to see PG13 here. He’s done a solid job trying to push this intriguing Pacers roster forward in the east. He scores, defends well, and has been shooting a career high percentage (45% FG) this year. 