The one 2017 NBA All-Star Game scenario that absolutely has to happen

Dear Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr,

We as NBA observers and fans of riveting television have a simple request for you, the coach of the 2017 Western Conference NBA All-Stars: please, please put Russell Westbrook on the floor with your four Warriors All-Stars on Feb. 19 in New Orleans.

That’s right: Russell Westbrook, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson could all play in an NBA-sanctioned game, on the same team, at the same time — if only Steve Kerr would be so bold.

It’s the one 2017 NBA All-Star Game scenario that absolutely must happen. In fact, we’ve been pining for that very situation since Durant left the Oklahoma City Thunder to head west this summer. The writing was on the wall then, and you have the power to make this a reality now, Mr. Kerr.

We understand your instinct will be to avoid such an extraordinary spectacle. Why in the world would you, the man in charge of keeping Golden State whole, risk the kind of disruption that would come with playing Westbrook alongside the Big Four?

Two reasons, really. First, you have a sense of humor. You constantly poke fun at yourself, your team, your success and your failure. You know we want this more than anything, and we think you’re sly enough to make it happen for a few fleeting (but glorious) moments.

Second, you might not have a choice. Westbrook could march himself to the scorer’s table, check into the game, then turn around and D up Curry before dunking all over his Western Conference teammate if you don’t give him what he wants.

We have to see whether the Warriors would ice out Westbrook, or whether he and Durant would embrace being teammates once more. The people demand it, and the only way we’ll ever know is if you roll the dice, sir.

We don’t want to beg, but please, Steve. We could all use a little levity these days.

For the sake of our souls, do the right thing.