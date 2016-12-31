NBA All-Star Game 2017 Roster Predictions

Over the years we’ve seen many great All-Star games in addition to a few questionable players who made the roster. Now with the new voting changes in effect, we’ll take a look at some 2017 All-Star Game roster predictions

NBA All-Star Weekend is highly anticipated every year. This season, All-Star Weekend will take place in New Orleans, Louisiana for the third time in NBA history. There are a number of events that take place during All-Star Weekend and people have their favorites. Personally, mine is the All-Star game.

This gives the stars of the NBA a chance to let loose, show out, and do whatever they feel on the court. You never know what you’re going to see during an All-Star game.

Sometimes there are players who make the starting spots because of popularity and they probably don’t deserve it. In 2016, the fans almost voted Zaza Pachulia into the All-Star game. Pachulia was less than 15,000 votes away from passing Kawhi Leonard and becoming a starter.

Finishing fourth among Western Conference frontcourt players, Pachulia tallied more votes than DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis and Blake Griffin. He had good numbers but he was no All-Star. This may have played a part in the league changing the way voting is constructed.

Last season, Kobe Bryant was voted by the fans as a starter into the All-Star game. Bryant’s numbers weren’t great and he shot poorly from the field all season long. Not to say that he didn’t deserve it. It was his last season and he’s done so much for the game of basketball.

The coaches aren’t perfect either, they have made some questionable selections for the All-Star reserves over the years.

Now, the players and select media members have a say in All-Star voting. Fans will make up 50 percent of the votes and the players and media will split 25 percent each.

With that being said, let’s take a look at the possible rosters of the Eastern and Western Conference All-Star teams.

Eastern Conference Predictions

PG: Kyrie Irving

SG: DeMar DeRozen

SF: Jimmy Butler

PF: LeBron James

C: Kevin Love

Reserves

Isaiah Thomas

Kyle Lowry

Kemba Walker

Carmelo Anthony

Paul George

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Hassan Whiteside

Most of these spots are based on winning. This would be Kemba Walker and Hassan Whiteside’s first appearance. Even though the Heat aren’t winning, I had to give Whiteside a spot. He’s the best center in the East. Whiteside is too beastly to not make it. There is no Dwyane Wade appearance here since the coaches and players have to vote too.

Western Conference Predictions

PG: Steph Curry

SG: Russell Westbrook

SF: James Harden

PF: Kevin Durant

C: DeMarcus Cousins

Reserves

Chris Paul

DeAndre Jordan

Kawhi Leonard

Gordon Hayward

Marc Gasol

Anthony Davis

Klay Thompson

Once again, this is mostly based off of winning. This was easily the hardest conference to decide. Klay Thompson gets the nod over Draymond Green because Green might get overlooked. Media members around the league often refer to Golden State as having a big three instead of four.

When talking about the Warriors, “big three” is said more than big four because of the scoring aspect of things. Draymond Green doesn’t score much but he does everything on the court which may still help him get a second straight All-Star appearance.

The Portland Trail Blazers are currently out of the playoffs, so it’s a no-go for Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. Gordon Hayward and DeAndre Jordan might finally make their first All-Star team this year.

Anthony Davis is considered a top 5 player, so it’s hard not to have him making it despite his team’s record. Blake Griffin is out for about a month so that will have a major effect on whether he makes it or not.

Of course these predictions won’t be perfect. Let’s see what happens when the complete rosters are announced.

This is my 2017 NBA All-Star Game roster predictions. What are yours?

