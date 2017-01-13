NBA All-Star Fan Voting: Is It Still A Problem?

We’ve had two returns for the 2017 NBA All-Star Game voting, and there still seems to be a problem with the fan portion

With the 2017 NBA All-Star Game coming up soon, the NBA world continues to have the same problem that they always have during this time of the year. There are always players who get thousands and thousands of votes, but in reality, they should be nowhere near the All-Star Game.

This year’s baffling vote getter is Zaza Pachulia of the Golden State Warriors.

So, the Zaza Pachulias of the world provide the first real problem. He is currently second in voting in the Western Conference frontcourt. Yes, he is in front of Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, DeMarcus Cousins, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Pachulia is averaging under six points and under six rebounds a game. So, are those All-Star caliber numbers? The answer is a simple and a short no.

The problem lies with fan voting and the fact that fans have so much control. There are fans out there who probably don’t watch or follow the NBA too closely, but will vote anyways. Since the Warriors are a popular team among the basketball world, casual fans will simply vote for Warriors players, no matter what.

Even Andre Iguodala is in the top 10 in voting for the guards in the Western Conference. Iguodala is a former All-Star and a good player sure, but he is no All-Star this year. And of course, Jeremy Lin is once again in the top 10 for guards in the Eastern Conference. He has only played in 12 games this season.

Although the All-Star Game is just a game for fun and entertainment, it is a shame that some of the best players in the game may not be All-Stars this year.

The “Other” Problem

The second problem is the “legend vote.” These votes go to the big name players who always make the All-Star Game no matter what. For example, Kobe Bryant last year. Did Kobe really deserve to be an All-Star last year? Not really, but there was no way he wasn’t going to be voted in for his last season.

This season, Dwyane Wade is in a similar situation. Wade, being an all-time great and an All-Star every year since 2005, will be an All-Star yet again. He is only second in voting, behind Kyrie Irving for guards in the East. Wade is in front of DeMar DeRozan, Isaiah Thomas, and Kyle Lowry (who are all having better seasons).

Also, Kemba Walker will most likely get snubbed even though he absolutely deserves to be an All-Star. He is averaging a career-high 23 points per game this year.

In January of 2015, I asked Jackie MacMullan about my frustration regarding all-star voting, which has been heavily debated in recent years. This was her response:

“I understand your frustration with the All-Star Game, a topic that has been debated many times on many of our ESPN shows, but there won’t be any changes to the format. The NBA views the All-Star game as a way to promote fan interaction, both by the online voting and the opportunity for them to have “their say” in the game. It has become an international tool for the league to increase its exposure world-wide. And, while there are always inequities when it comes to choosing the team, since the game really doesn’t “count” for anything significant, the league isn’t seriously considering altering it. The big upcoming changes will be regarding the lottery and how it is implemented.”

The NBA wants to keep the fans involved as much as possible, which does help the brand. However, it is unfortunate that players who deserve to be All-Stars are snubbed. Especially players that deserve to be first-time All-Stars.

