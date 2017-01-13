NBA: 10 Trade Targets Who Could Help A Playoff Team

Approaching the 2017 NBA Trade Deadline, here are 10 less prominent trade targets that could really help a playoff team if they’re moved.

As the 2017 NBA Trade Deadline creeps closer and closer, each passing day seems to bring a new set of trade rumors. We’ve already heard about plenty of trade conjecture — some grounded, some not so much — involving superstar names like Paul Millsap, Jimmy Butler, DeMarcus Cousins and many others.

However, the most likely outcome leading up to Feb. 23 is a series of less juicy trades headlined by role players and veterans changing hands to bolster the rosters of playoff teams for their postseason runs.

With so many bottom-feeder teams beginning to accept their fate as tank candidates, the shipping off of current assets has become an annual tradition in the NBA. Outside of providing a good example for youngsters in the locker room, the older veterans and even current talent aren’t as valuable for rebuilding teams compared to the young players or future draft picks they attain on the trade market.

Bearing all this in mind, here’s a look at 10 less prominent players who have already been mentioned as trade targets — or should be expected to be on the trade block — that could help a playoff team if they’re moved before the deadline.

10. Danilo Gallinari

At some point, the Denver Nuggets will need to move on from their veterans. Cashing in on guys like Danilo Gallinari, Wilson Chandler and Kenneth Faried makes sense, especially since they’d have value for a playoff team.

The Nuggets are still in the thick of the Western Conference playoff “race,” sitting just 1.5 games out of the eighth seed. However, for a team that’s lost five of its last six games, if the right offer came along for the 28-year-old veteran, it’d probably be time to move on from the Rooster.

Gallo is the Nuggets’ leading scorer at 17.1 points per game, but he’s only shooting 42.7 percent from the field. His value to other teams would be as a short-term rental who could spread the court as a stretch-4 (38.4 percent from downtown).

However, since he can opt out of his $16.1 million player option and join free agency this summer, teams might be hesitant to give up anything valuable for a two-month Gallinari rental. The Nuggets won’t be giving away their leading scorer for nothing as long as the playoffs are in reach, so as much as Gallo might be able to help a playoff team, dealing his $15 million salary feels unlikely.

9. Nikola Vucevic

It’s safe to say the Orlando Magic‘s crowded frontcourt is working out about as well as everyone expected. With Nikola Vucevic begrudgingly adjusting to a sixth man role, it wasn’t surprising to see his name emerge in the earliest NBA trade rumors either.

For a franchise that quickly gave up on both Tobias Harris and Victor Oladipo, it wouldn’t be surprising to see this playoff-desperate team ship off the 26-year-old Vucci Mane, even if he’s a talented scorer who can spread the floor to the midrange.

Orlando wants to make the postseason and though they sit four games out of a playoff spot, perhaps a Vucevic trade could get them the scorer they’re looking for. Vucevic’s defense is the main problem here, but if Orlando can find a team that can make room for his $11.8 million salary, that trade partner would be getting a quality bench scorer and rebounder.

This season, Vucevic is averaging 13.2 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game. His interior defense may always prevent him from being a starting center on a more competitive squad, but for a team lacking frontcourt depth, he could be a great bench addition, especially since he’s locked in through the 2018-19 season on a very fair contract.

8. Andrew Bogut

Yes, we also listed Andrew Bogut among our five players you wouldn’t want your favorite team to trade for. But there is a chance a change of scenery would do the 32-year-old Aussie some good, since a more competitive team might draw out the best from a former champion center.

Right now, the Dallas Mavericks are carrying on with their unintentional tank, and since a rim protector, rebounder and terrific big man passer like Bogut could have value on a playoff team, it’d make sense for Mark Cuban to try and cash in on this expiring contract while he can.

So far this season, Bogut is averaging 3.0 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 23.5 minutes per game on 45.1 percent shooting — a far cry from the 5.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 20.7 minutes per game on 62.7 percent shooting he put up last year with the Warriors.

The biggest problem, aside from making room for his $11 million salary, is Bogut’s declining play and how injury-prone he’s been. He spent his summer rehabbing from knee surgery and is currently dealing with a strained hamstring, so it’d take a healthy stretch leading up to February to entice any potential trade suitors.

7. Taj Gibson

The Chicago Bulls are in a state of flux. They’re only one game out of the eighth seed, but with Rajon Rondo being a poor fit, Fred Hoiberg on the hot seat and Jimmy Butler trade rumors swirling, this franchise is teetering between pursuing a playoff spot and a complete roster overhaul.

One player who shouldn’t get lost in a shuffle is veteran power forward Taj Gibson. If the Bulls do decide to blow things up — with our without Jimmy Buckets as the centerpiece — Gibson is a potentially valuable asset who could be dealt to a playoff team for young talent or a future draft pick to rebuild with.

Averaging 11.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game on 52.3 percent shooting, the 31-year-old Gibson could be terrific two-way addition to any playoff team’s bench. His $9 million salary wouldn’t be too hard to make room for either.

The only problem is the Bulls may prefer to continue their pursuit of a bottom-rung playoff spot rather than start shipping off assets, and even if they choose to do so, they may want too much for what might amount to a two-month rental for the potential trade suitors.

6. Thabo Sefolosha

Don’t be fooled by the Atlanta Hawks taking Paul Millsap off the trade block; even with a seven-game win streak that’s propelled them to fourth in the conference standings, this is a team that needs a roster overhaul.

After trading Kyle Korver to the Cleveland Cavaliers — the very team that knocked them out of the playoffs the last two seasons — it’s impossible to say this front office believes its team can contend for the Eastern belt anymore. Millsap and Thabo Sefolosha were two names that joined Korver on the list of Atlanta’s trade block candidates just a few weeks prior.

Taking Millsap off the trade block either means the front office is going to ride out this hot streak and reassess its situation in a few weeks, or the initial offers for him weren’t as good as the Hawks were hoping for. Either way, a team in need of defensive services could probably still pry away Sefolosha for the right price.

Though he’s 32 years old and set to hit free agency this summer, Sefolosha is averaging 7.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game on 46.4 percent shooting. He’s only shooting 30.8 percent from downtown, but his perimeter defense would be a welcome addition for any playoff team in need of wing depth. Since the Hawks have plenty of young wings to develop, Sefolosha might not even come with a hefty price tag.

5. P.J. Tucker

Speaking of 3-and-D veterans who don’t actually provide the “3” aspect anymore, P.J. Tucker is an under-the-radar All-Defense candidate who could bolster any playoff team’s wing rotation. Considering he gives 110 percent every night for the lowly Phoenix Suns, it’s intriguing to think about what he’d be able to do off the bench for a more competitive team.

Tucker’s raw numbers — 6.2 PPG and 5.6 RPG on 40 percent shooting from the field and 31.4 percent from three-point range — aren’t anything special, but when the Suns need a big-time rebound, stop or hustle play, the 31-year-old Tucker is usually the one who provides it.

Though his shooting numbers are underwhelming, it’s worth mentioning that he shot 38.7 percent from three-point range the last time he played for a competitive team — the 2013-14 Phoenix Suns, who won 48 games and finished one game out of a playoff spot.

Tucker’s $5.3 million salary would be easy to swing a deal for, and though he could amount to a two-month rental once free agency rolls around, he wouldn’t be too expensive to re-sign either. The biggest challenge might be dealing with general manager Ryan McDonough, who is notorious for snagging first round picks out of depreciating assets like this.

4. Tyson Chandler

The Phoenix Suns have plenty of veterans who’d be better served playing for more competitive teams, and with this franchise rebuilding through youth, expect GM Ryan McDonough to try and stockpile future picks to make good on the area of his job where he’s been the most effective — the draft.

Teams in need of rebounding and rim protection — like the Portland Trail Blazers or Boston Celtics, for example — might consider the 34-year-old Tyson Chandler and have the assets to facilitate a potential deal.

Though he’s getting older and still has two more years left on his contract, Chandler is a terrific locker room presence, he’s still hauling in a whopping 12.0 rebounds per game and he’s an effective rim-runner on the offensive end.

Chandler leads all Suns rotation players in offensive rating and trading him would allow Phoenix to see what it has in Alex Len. For teams trying to bolster their interior presence for a playoff run, Chandler could be the answer — though it’s worth noting Chandler asked the front office to resist a potential trade over the summer.

3. Nerlens Noel

Is Nerlens Noel the center the Philadelphia 76ers should trade to clear their frontcourt logjam? Probably not. But could he be, especially since being removed from Brett Brown’s rotation after complaining about his minutes, only to rejoin the rotation later after common sense kicked back in? It’s entirely possible, especially since the Sixers would need to build up his value to move him first, which might explain his recent uptick in minutes.

In all honesty, Philly would be better off moving sophomore Jahlil Okafor, who has struggled on both ends of the floor. Okafor and the untouchable Joel Embiid have been outscored by a whopping 21.7 points per 100 possessions together, while Noel and Embiid have outscored opponents by 27.1 points per 100 possessions when sharing the court.

In any case, the 22-year-old Noel has more trade value than Okafor right now. Plenty of contenders looking for rim protection with limited cap space to spare would LOVE to take a shot at Noel, even if it comes with his upcoming restricted free agency attached.

Noel’s $4.4 million contract would be easy to move for the right amount of young talent and draft picks, and though he’s only averaging 7.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks per game so far this season, keep in mind this future Defensive Player of the Year candidate put up 11.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game last season.

2. Wilson Chandler

As we mentioned with Danilo Gallinari earlier, the Denver Nuggets have a couple of useful veterans who are reportedly open for business on the trade market. Wilson Chandler is one of them, and the 29-year-old wing might be the most valuable trade target of the bunch.

Averaging 16.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, Ill Will has proven himself as one of the league’s most useful sixth men, but he’s also been able to step into the starting lineup as needed. His two-way versatility would be a terrific addition to any team’s wing rotation, and he’s a moderately useful three-point shooter at 34.4 percent.

Chandler can play the 4 in small-ball lineups, he has plenty of experience and he wouldn’t just be a rental, since his contract runs through the 2017-18 season before a $12.8 million player option for 2018-19.

His $11.2 million salary might be hard to move, but Chandler’s value is pretty high after missing the entire 2015-16 season with a shoulder injury. Ill Will is currently wasting away on a team that no longer needs him, so a trade would make sense for all parties.

1. Lou Williams

Any playoff team looking to add more scoring to its bench needs to be banging down the Los Angeles Lakers‘ door asking about Lou Williams.

As the co-leader in the Sixth Man of the Year conversation with Eric Gordon, Lou Will is averaging 17.6 points in just 24.1 minutes per game. He’s shooting only 43.1 percent from the floor, but he’s making 36.7 percent of his three-pointers and has more than proven his league-wide value coming off the Lakers’ bench.

With Los Angeles’ 7-5 start proving to be a mirage, it’s time for this team to accept its fate as a Western Conference cellar dweller for the 2016-17 season and move its best, non-essential asset.

Lou Williams’ $7 million salary would be easy to move, he’s still on the books through the 2017-18 season and his scoring punch could be extremely useful in a playoff series. With the Lakers in full rebuild mode, now would be the time to accept future assets in return for a proven veteran bench scorer who’s playing the best basketball of his career at age 30.

This article originally appeared on